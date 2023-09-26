Tahoe fall filled with festivals, fun

It’s a fun-filled fall season in Tahoe and this edition of Tahoe Guide is packed with fun events from film showings and Oktoberfest celebrations (including a Bike’toberfest) to wine walks, the Made in Tahoe festival, the Fire Fest and a benefit Fire Ball.

The newly opened Tahoe Blue Event Center has kicked off its opening with shows from Billy Strings and Adam Sandler to the WWE SuperShow. There’s benefit cruises and a Witches Paddle on Lake Tahoe, a costume swap in Truckee and a hay bale raising in the Lost Sierra.

Fall is one of the best times to visit, play and enjoy the Tahoe Sierra and the fall color is already emerging. It’s a great time to explore the hiking and mountain biking trails at some of Tahoe’s lesser-known state parks and Tim Hauserman writes about two North Shore gems – Ward Creek and Burton Creek – for this edition (we’ll cover the South Shore parks in a future edition).

It also marks the end of Tahoe’s boating season. It’s time to pull out your boats and winterize them before Fall’s blustering winds set in. Those winds are welcomed by local surfers (as featured on this edition’s cover), but the waves they bring will quickly sink boats on the lake. But there’s still several local large cruises available to enjoy on Lake Tahoe into October (with some open year-round). Visit YourTahoeGuide.com for information.

Wildfire Preparedness Guide funded

For the last three years, Tahoe Guide has put together a Wildfire Preparedness Guide to educate our homeowners and visitors how to be prepared in the event of a wildfire in the Tahoe Sierra. I’ve worked with local fire officials to learn the information they need help in getting out to the public from how to sign up for emergency alerts and find evacuation routes, to preparing a Go Bag and a family disaster plan and how to have defensible space around homes.

But we were only able to publish the guide in one edition every year. We have received financial support to help cover some our costs from local businesses and agencies, but it wasn’t enough. And fire officials have long asked for a separate publication that they could hand out during inspections and at outreach events. (The digital version of the guide is available at bit.ly/tahoeguidezine.)

I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll finally be able to publish a standalone guide next spring, thanks to funding we were recently awarded from the North Tahoe Community Alliance. The NTCA manages the TBID funds collected from a special district formed by local businesses in 2021 to collect an assessment on retailers, restaurants, activities, attractions and lodging to fund local projects from workforce housing and transportation to community initiatives. You may have noticed the assessment on your receipts while eating out or on your lodging bill in Eastern Placer County.

Thanks to this funding, Tahoe Guide is among the first recipients of a multi-year, $20 million program that will greatly impact our community and help fund many needed projects. You can read more about the NTCA and its funding and programs at northtahoecommunityalliance.com.

I’ll also be looking for additional funding to make the guide available outside of the NTCA’s district, but this is an important step in helping prepare our community and our visitors for the threat of wildfire.