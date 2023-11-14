Homewood to remain open to public, new gondola in the works

Opens Dec. 15 | Opens earlier for passholders

Homewood Mountain Resort has changed its course to become a private resort and will remain open to the public, Harry Hirsch, the resort’s vice president and general manager announced on Nov. 7 during the annual Breakfast Club hosted by the North Tahoe Community Alliance.

“I know there’s been a lot of buzz surrounding our beautiful resorts and I’m just glad to share some pretty exciting updates with you,” Hirsch said. “First and foremost, Homewood is and will continue to be reserved for all to enjoy. So, we are not closing our doors to passholders or daily ticket buyers and we will be open for all including our local community.”

Hirsch added that the resort will be developed “consistent with the 2011 master plan,” which was previously approved by TRPA.

New gondola | Hirsch noted that the resort has already submitted a construction permit to TRPA for a new gondola to replace Madden Chair that is under review. The gondola is part of the resort’s approved master plan. The master plan and gondola application are available at trpa.gov/major-projects.

Mountain improvements | The resort plans to implement improved infrastructure and amenities, including real estate offerings, community gathering spaces and significant tree work across the resort. Other planned improvements include new snowmaking infrastructure, upgrading grooming equipment, new mid-mountain facilities and new North Base facilities.

Food & beverage | New food and beverage offerings are on tap for Bar 89, Madden Cafe and Big Blue View bar.

Paid parking | Daily parking reservations are required to park at Homewood and parking passes are available. | skihomewood.com