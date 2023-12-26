For the love of skiing: Ski for the Love releases second film

“Home, Sick!” | Jan. 4 | Olympic Valley Chapel

Local skiers claim what is perhaps the first attempted road gap jump in the South Shore this year and it features a view of Lake Tahoe in the background.

The skiing crew of Ski for the Love has released its second film, “Home, Sick! Too Good to Leave,” shot entirely in the Tahoe Basin. The core team of four solid riders took their snowmobiles, ski skins, drones and Go Pros to film a primarily backcountry spectacle with some lift-served footage. The purity and love of the sport is the emphasis of these talented skiers, and they have no trouble entertaining an audience with their exploits.

If you know anything about Josh Anderson, then you know you’re in for a wild ride. He snowbladed Eagles Nest at Palisades this year. Brandon Craddock, Alex “Shugz” Dorcynski and Jed Kravitz round out the principal four producers of the half-hour film with other amazing talent including Connery Lundin and Trevor Semmens. Lundin might be the biggest name in the movie and is well known for sending it. When Kravitz was asked who his favorite skier to watch is, he mentioned Lundin and singled out Semmens and how his competition mogul experience brings so much to the table especially when doing big airs such as Backies and Flat 3s.

Kravitz’s personal favorite segment is skiing Grizzly Spine in Blackwood Canyon, an iconic line once rode by snowboarder Jeremy Jones. Last year’s epic snowfall made it skiable and produced some hairball footage. Kravitz grew up skiing at Ski Sundown in Connecticut and never visited Tahoe or Reno until he arrived at UNR at age 18. Over a decade later, he’s still here, skiing.

The film’s sold-out showings were surpassed by this year’s two sold-out viewings in December at the Tahoe Art Haus in Tahoe City, the place to go for alternative sport cinema.

The film has sponsors including Mountain Gazette and Praxis Skis. The film, made purely for fun and the love of skiing, chronicles these friends’ ski experiences. The purity they endeavor to pursue is a healthy boost to a business that has become less and less of the ski bum era and more of the corporate era.

Ski for the Love wants to keep the ski bum era alive. This includes the purity of skiing with your best friends and, ultimately, trying to outdo them. That’s one of the best parts of skiing.

The film will be shown at the Olympic Valley Chapel on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. | instagram.com/skiforthelove