New ski flicks debut

Several new locally made ski films have recently debuted. Follow the makers to find details on local shows and watch the trailers.

“Home, Sick!”

Ski For The Love has upcoming showings of its new film “Home, Sick!” on Dec. 21 at Alibi Ale Works’ Truckee Public House and at the Olympic Valley Chapel on Jan. 4.

The movie was filmed on location in Tahoe during the winter of 2022-23. Featuring Josh Anderson, Brandon Craddock, Alex ‘Shugz’ Dorszynski, Jed Kravitz and friends. | @skiforlove

“Redline Traverse”

This film uncovers the history of the Sierra Nevada’s most notorious yet famously undocumented ski traverse. It premieres with a free showing on Dec. 16 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort at 3:30 p.m. at Red Cliffs Day Lodge.

Patience, determination and a serendipitous series of events allows skiers Jenna Kane and Greg Cunningham to repeat the rare feat, in their own style, after a record-setting winter in May 2023. Deeply respected by the most astute Sierra ski historians, completing the Redline in one push requires intimate knowledge of the Range, an ample snowpack, an extended period of stable weather, and a willingness to stay in the high country for several weeks.

Through the eyes of the pioneers and the sole person to repeat the feat since, the film follows two Kirkwood-based skiers as they draw their own Redline 40 years after its original completion. | RSVP eventbrite.com

“Rebirth”

Professional snowboarder Curtis Woodman recently released his latest film, “Rebirth,” a celebration of snowboarding and its unique ability to transform lives by pursuing one’s passions.

After two years of being off of the snow while taking care of his father, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and passed last fall, Woodman returned to the mountains last season to ride in honor of his father and reconnect with what he loves most, according to a blog post shared by the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association.

“Rebirth” was named after the song Woodman produced for the film in honor of his experience of last season being back on the snow. But more than just a showcase of snowboarding tricks, Rebirth is also a story about personal growth and transformation. The film is set to be released at slushthemagazine.com | @curtiseaofcurtis