Call to artists for murals in Forest Service restrooms

The Tahoe Fund and USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) have announced a call for community-based artists to beautify the blank interiors of the restrooms at the Stateline Fire Lookout Trail in Crystal Bay, the Logan Shoals Vista Point on Tahoe’s East Shore, and the Tallac Historic Site on the South Shore.

“By painting murals on the walls inside the restrooms, we hope to inspire people to take better care of these spaces and — by extension — the Tahoe environment,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO, in a press release.

Inspired by a similar idea from the Bureau of Land Management in Henry Lake, Idaho, the intention of this mural project is to enlist artists and community groups in the California and Nevada area to complete the artwork. Paint for each mural will be supplied by Kelly Brothers Painting.

Artists interested in submitting a proposal for consideration must do so by March 29. Artists will be judged and selected by the Tahoe Fund, LTBMU and select community members in April. Mural installation will occur in May 2024, weather permitting. Details available online. | tahoefund.org/paintamural