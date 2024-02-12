Explore Tahoe’s winter wonders

Whether it’s gliding across ice rinks or venturing into the forest on snowshoe, discover endless opportunities for laughter and bonding in Tahoe’s snowy paradise. Here’s a few winter activities to enjoy during your time in Tahoe with something for every age. Find more family-friendly outings at YourTahoeGuide.com/family.

Go sledding

Next to a day on the slopes, sledding is always at the top of any kids’ (and many adults’) must-do list. In Tahoe it’s easy to find a spot to sled. Local and state parks are great spots for free sledding. There are also several designated Sno-Parks in the region but you will need to purchase a Sno-Park permit before visiting.

There’s also local tubing resorts and most ski areas also offer tubing. Many include magic carpets or a rope tow for tubers, along with music, night sledding, food and beverage and much more to enjoy. You’ll find small sled areas for the littlest tykes to enjoy to big air jumps for older kids. Find a list of local tubing locations in this edition or at YourTahoeGuide.com/tubing.

Please be mindful of where you choose to sled – user-created sled hills can damage our sensitive lands and trash left behind by broken plastic sleds can degrade into microplastics and harm wildlife and local waterways. So, please go to a designated sled area. Also, those roadside sledding hills you may think might be a great spot are contaminated by road salt and automobile oil and grease. That is absolutely disgusting.

Snowplay

Spend time together as a family enjoying some good old-fashioned snowplay. Again, local and state parks (and our local beaches) make great, free spots for family fun. Build a snowman, have a snowball fight, play on the beach and in the snow. Find a list of local beaches and parks at YourTahoeGuide.com/beaches.

Snowshoe adventures

Anyone at any age can snowshoe. It’s an easy and inexpensive sport to enjoy together. Purchase or rent a pair of snowshoes from a local outfitter and then explore local beaches and parks. Most of our local cross-country areas also offer marked snowshoe trails to explore.

Better yet, join one of the many guided ski and snowshoe outings offered this winter. From full moon snowshoe tours to star-gazing tours to lakefront adventures to ski adventures with a Forest Service ranger and much more. Read the feature in this edition for more than a dozen guided outings to enjoy.

Take a turn on the ice

A hot cocoa and a turn around the ice skating rink makes for a great winter outing. There are seven local ice skating rinks from Truckee to the South Shore to enjoy. Many also offer lessons. Check out our Ice Skating & Sledding chart in this edition or at YourTahoeGuide.com/tubing.

Take a cruise on Lake Tahoe

Yes, you can take a cruise on Big Blue in the middle of winter. There aren’t as many options as in the summer, but you’ll enjoy breathtaking scenery and have Lake Tahoe all to yourself. Try the “Tahoe Bleu Wave,” “MS Dixie II” or “Spirit of Tahoe” all departing from the South Shore. | tahoebleuwave.com, zephyrcove.com, tahoecruises.com

Indoor entertainment

When you’re done on the slopes for the day, there’s great evening options. The Loft offers daily magic shows in the Village at Heavenly or try a round of indoor mini golf at the family-friendly Flatstick Pub, both on the South Shore.

Go for a strike with bowling options on both ends of the Lake – Bowl Incline or Tahoe Bowl. | thelofttahoe.com, flatstickpubtahoe.com, bowlincline.com, tahoebowl.com

Kidzone Museum

Tahoe’s only children’s museum is in Truckee and has exhibits and play space for children up to 6 years of age. The nonprofit museum also recently opened a new Winnie the Pooh-themed exhibit, and offers kids’ activities, play groups and events. | kidzonemuseum.org

Tahoe Science Center

Learn about Tahoe environmental and natural history at the Tahoe Science Center with kid-friendly science exhibits for ages 8 and older featuring interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and much more. Located on the campus of UNR, Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nev. | tahoe.ucdavis.edu/tahoesciencecenter

Family-friendly events

Feb. 24 | Carnival Games & Glowstick Parade

Games starts at 4:30 p.m. & parade at 6:15 p.m., Tahoe Donner Downhill. | tahoedonner.com

March 1 | Family Movie Night

Starts at 6 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, Kings Beach. | ntpud.org

March 10 | Free tubing day

For special needs families, TubeTahoe, Meyers. | tubetahoe.com

March 15 | Honolulu Theater for Youth

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fox Cultural Hall, Kings Beach | hfoxchall.org

March 17 | Family Downhill Challenge

Family GS Ski Race, 11 a.m., Tahoe Donner Downhill. | tahoedonner.com

March 23 | 200-Foot Banana Split Extravaganza

Grab a spoon and help devour a 200-foot banana split, 1:45 p.m., Tahoe Donner Downhill. | tahoedonner.com

March 29 | Family Game Night

Games start at 6 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, Kings Beach. | ntpud.org