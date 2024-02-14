Initial sponsors announced for Tahoe Literary Festival

The initial sponsors for the first Tahoe Literary Festival on Oct. 11 & 12, 2024, in Tahoe City have been announced.

The Tahoe Literary Festival is being presented by Tahoe Guide and The Seasoned Sage. The first sponsors have also been announced and will include Tangled Roots Writing, Yoga Room Tahoe and the Gatekeeper’s Museum.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the inaugural Tahoe Literary Festival, becoming a lodging partner, participating as a moderator or presenter, or want to join the organizing committee, please email Katherine Hill at publisher@yourtahoeguide.com.

Find more details at TahoeLitFest.com.