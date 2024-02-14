Initial sponsors announced for Tahoe Literary Festival

The initial sponsors for the first
Tahoe Literary Festival on Oct. 11 & 12, 2024, in Tahoe City have been announced.
The Tahoe Literary Festival is being presented by Tahoe Guide and
The Seasoned Sage. The first sponsors have also been announced and will include Tangled Roots Writing, Yoga Room Tahoe and the Gatekeeper’s Museum.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the inaugural Tahoe Literary Festival, becoming a lodging partner, participating as a moderator or presenter, or want to join the organizing committee, please email Katherine Hill at
publisher@yourtahoeguide.com.
Find more details at
TahoeLitFest.com.
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She also volunteers as a board member on of the Tahoe City Downtown Association, a commissioner on the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and is a member of the TBID Advisory Committee for the North Tahoe Community Alliance. She is also a past commissioner of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.