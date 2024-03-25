Easter events for everyone

Easter brings a slew of events and from Easter Egg Hunts for the kids to on-mountain adventures at local ski resorts to win free lift tickets.

Find a list of churches and places of worship at YourTahoeGuide.com/worship.

March 29

Khale Community Center | Tot Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. is for ages up to 6 years with visits from the Easter Bunny and fire trucks. | communityservices.douglascountynv.gov

March 30

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Enjoy the Eastern Fun Run with the Easter Bunny at 9 a.m., with an Easter Eggstravaganza from 1 to 4 p.m. with crafts, the Easter Bunny and DJ. | hyatt.com

North Tahoe Regional Park | Come to the ADA-accessible Aspen Trail for an adventurous hunt, fun games and activities, music and more from 9 a.m. to noon. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10 a.m. | ntpud.org

Lake Tahoe Community College | Join the Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon hosted by the Optimist Club of South Lake Tahoe. Enjoy an Easter costume parade at 10:30, an Easter Bonnet contest at 10:45 and the egg hunt starts with the fire engine horn at 11 with visits from the Easter Bunny. For kids up to 11 years. Bring a basket. Free. | tahoeoptimist.com

Truckee River Regional Park | The Easter Bunny will arrive at the park at 11 a.m., with an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. Free face painting, candy and prizes followed by the Truckee Winter Games. Join an Egg Dive at Truckee Community Pool following the hunt at 1:30 p.m. | tdrpd.org

Graeagle Park | This family friendly event features egg hunts for kids, games and prizes starting at 1 p.m. at the park. Meet the Easter Bunny and Easter Chicken. | graeagle.com

March 31

Sugar Bowl | Sugar Bowl hosts the Easter Keg & Golden Egg Hunt to win a season pass or a free keg starting at 9 a.m. There will also be a family-friendly Golden Egg Hunt to win a free 2024-25 unrestricted season pass. | sugarbowl.com

Sierra-at-Tahoe | The Easter Egg Hunt is at 10 a.m. with face painting in the Plaza from 9 to 11 a.m. Bring baskets. Look for giant eggs on the mountain while skiing for a special prize pack. | sierraattahoe.com

Heavenly Village | The hunt for 15,000 eggs in the Heavenly Village starts at 10 a.m. for ages 10and younger. Candy and toy-filled eggs will be hidden including $1,000 in cash prize eggs. $5. Limited tickets. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Granlibakken | Enjoy the Easter Egg Hunt at 11:15 a.m. for children ages 12 and younger. | granlibakken.com

Donner Ski Ranch | Join the Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. around Chair 4.| donnerskiranch.com

Palisades Tahoe | Palisades Tahoe hosts the Golden Egg Hunt for a chance to win a season passat both Alpine and Palisades. | palisadestahoe.com

Tahoe Donner | Visit with the Easter Bunny at The Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy kids’, face painting and pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring baskets. | tahoedonner.com

Diamond Peak | Stop by the bunny booth on the Base Lodge Deck in the afternoon for face painting and a selfie station. Be on the lookout for appearances from Penguin Pete, Fred the Patrol Dog and the Easter Bunny. Jumbo golden eggs will be hidden on the mountain to exchange at the bunny booth for prize bags. | diamondpeak.com