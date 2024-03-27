Tahoe’s spring festivals delight every age, interest

Tahoe’s spring festival season is filled with excitement and the landscape blossoms with colorful celebrations for every age and interest. From vibrant cultural festivals showcasing the region’s diverse heritage to family-friendly fun, there’s something special waiting for everyone to enjoy.

Tōst

Until April 6 | Northstar | Truckee

Northstar offers a unique bubbly experience at Tōst. Ski up and enjoy a free glass of bubbly or apple cider on the mountain every Friday to Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Just down East Ridge run off the top of Comstock lift. First-come, first-served basis. | northstarcalifornia.com

S’more Fun

Until April 14 | Village at Northstar | Truckee

Enjoy all the s’mores your heart desires every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Village Overlook. | northstarcalifornia.com

Family Game Night

March 29 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Join a family game night starting at 6 p.m. Activities will include an indoor family obstacle course, rock-paper-scissor tournament, minute-to-win-it challenges and more. | ntpud.org

Heavenly Pride Day

March 30 | Heavenly | South Shore

Join the fun at Pride Day at Tamarack Lodge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a guided ski/ride, lunch, parade, live music, movie premiere of “People Like Us,” panel discussion and poetry. | skiheavenly.com

Banff Mountain Film Festival

April 5-7 | Yuba Theatre | Downieville

Banff Mountain Film Festival is an international film competition and annual presentation of films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, environment and adventure and exploration. | sierracountyartscouncil.org

Dummy Downhill

April 7 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

Join the annual end-of-season bash with the Dummy Downhill at 4:15 p.m. Join the fun and enter a dummy in the competition. This year’s theme is superheroes. | diamondpeak.com

“Hot Dog” 40th anniversary

April 12 | Olympic Valley Events Center

Join the movie’s 40th anniversary celebration and screening with the cast of characters that helped create one of the best ski movies ever. Rudy, Squirrel, Kendo, Slasher, Banana Pants, Heinz, Deter and stunt skiers galore will partake in a panel discussion/Q&A. Costumes encouraged. | palisadestahoe.com

Dummy Downhill

April 13 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Join the fun at the annual Dummy Downhill. Participants build a dummy on skis (or a snowboard) that gets launched off a jump on Show-Off while spectators cheer them on from the Base Lodge Deck. | diamondpeak.com

Restaurant Week

April 15-21 | Incline Village & Crystal Bay venues

IVCBA presents the inaugural Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week to highlight local restaurants, cafes and food vendors with special fixed-price menus. Visit website for participating eateries and specials. | ivcba.org/ivcb-restaurant-week

Tahoe Tattoo Show

April 19-21 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Featuring 160 tattoo artists, vendors, tattoo contests, live entertainment and more. | tahoe.tattoo

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day

April 20 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This festival is a volunteer-run, nonprofit event to recognize, celebrate and promote the region’s unique beauty from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with educational booths, Kids Learning and Activity Area, entertainment, live music, Trashion show, Wild Child film showing and more. | palisadestahoe.com

Seeds, Sips & Songs

April 20 | RMU | Truckee

Slow Food Lake Tahoe hosts a free family-friendly event from 2 to 5 p.m. with veggie seed giveaways, kids’ activities and songs from Tahoe Truckee School of Music. | RSVP slowfoodlaketahoe.org

Crystal Cabaret

April 25 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe Family Solutions presents Crystal Cabaret: Noir Et Blanc, dress in black and white for a night of entertainment, dancing and dinner. | tahoefamily.org

An Evening in Hollywood

April 26 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Sierra Community House hosts its annual family dance with the theme: An Evening in Hollywood. Children and their role models can get dressed up, walk the red carpet, learn dance routines and enjoy other activities. | sierracommunityhouse.org

South Lake Tahoe Earth Day

April 27 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

Earth Day recognizes, celebrates and promotes the region’s unique beauty while educating the public about local environmental issues. | southtahoeearthday.org

Taholistic Wellness Experience

April 27-28 | Edgewood Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Enjoy a transformative wellness experience nestled on the shores of Lake Tahoe. This immersive experience, designed for all levels, promises to nourish the mind, body and spirit through a curated blend of movement, health exploration and inspiration. | edgewoodtahoe.com

Spring Fling

May 4 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

This handcrafted holiday fair will have more than 35 local artists, crafters and small businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Handcrafted Holiday Faire on Facebook

Cinco de Mayo

May 5 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy festivities from 4 to 7 p.m. with the David Perez Band playing, along with margarita and taco specials offered in locations throughout the village. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Kiwanis Wine Tasting

May 5 | Sunnyside Restaurant

Kiwanis North Lake Tahoe holds its annual event with wine tastings and appetizers from noon to 2:30 p.m. along with an online auction to benefit local nonprofits. | kiwanisnlt.org

Achieve Tahoe Gala

May 11 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Village

The annual Achieve Tahoe Gala is an evening of dinner and drinks, a silent and live auction, raffle and presentations honoring those who exemplify Achieve Tahoe’s mission. | achievetahoe.org

Farmers’ markets

May 14-October | Area venues

Truckee Certified Market is Tuesdays starting May 14; Tahoe City Farmers’ Market is Thursdays starting May 16; Incline Village market is Thursdays starting May 23. Other local farmers’ markets to be announced. | Details YourTahoeGuide.com/eat

Yoga Room Wellness Weekend

May 17–19 | Yoga Room Tahoe | Tahoe City

Yoga Room Tahoe hosts its 2nd annual Wellness Weekend featuring a variety of classes to interest everyone. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | yogaroomtahoe.com

Mad Hatter’s Tea

May 19 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Soroptimist Club of Tahoe Sierra offers its 35th annual fundraiser. Costumes and hats are encouraged. | sitahoesierra.org

Cool Car Cruizen Fridays

May 24-27, June 14-16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

All cool vehicles are welcome every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Series continues in July. | goodsamsaferide.com

Made in Tahoe Festival

May 25-26 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Celebrate all things Tahoe with an array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe basin and Truckee. Get to know local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers. | palisadestahoe.com

Grow Your Own Garden Festival

May 31, June 1 & 7 | Area venues

Enjoy free community garden festivals to pick up seedlings to start a high-elevation garden, along with hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and garden tours at each location. Festivals held May 31 in Tahoe City, June 1 in Truckee and June 7 in South Lake Tahoe. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org

Fur Ball Gala

June 1 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.

Pet Network hosts its 26th annual Fur Ball Gala fundraiser, Scotch & Whiskers, featuring dinner, dancing, auctions and more. | petnetwork.org

Day in Paradise

June 1 | Tahoe Paradise Park | South Shore

Optimist Club of South Lake Tahoe hosts the Day in Paradise with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., Duck Races at 10 a.m., Hog Roast & Beer Garden from noon to 7 p.m. Day also features family games, Car Show & Shine, silent auction, and music by Ike & Martin and The Darren Senn Duo. | tahoeoptimist.com

Truckee Pride Week

June 3-9 | Truckee venues

This year Truckee will be celebrating its first Pride Week with inclusive fun events including dance parties, Pride Float, community yoga, Rainbow Run and more. | truckeepride.org

Solstice Festival

June 6–20 | Tahoe City venues

Celebrate the beginning of summer at the Annual Tahoe City Solstice Festival featuring events and activities, including the Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, the kickoff for Concerts at Commons, Grab Your Glass, Farmers’ Market and much more. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | visittahoecity.org

Wine on the Water

June 8 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Wine on the Water returns with a food and wine tasting to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. | bgcnlt.org

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

June 8 | Tahoe City venues

This Tahoe City signature annual event gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks tasting wines and nosh on tasty bites from wineries, local restaurants and caterers from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s on rain (or snow) or shine. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | visittahoecity.org

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show

June 9 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

The Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. offers an eclectic assortment of interactive arts, technologies, hobbies and projects along with food trucks, beer, live music, art cars, kids’ activities, a silent auction and raffle. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Poetry Night

June 12-Sept. 11 (Wed.) | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach

Enjoy a night of poetry readings in an outdoor setting from 6 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com

Tahoe City Art by the Lake

June 14-16 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

The 13th annual Tahoe City Art by the Lake will give visitors a special opportunity to meet with 30 artisans showcasing a wide variety of arts and crafts including photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | pacificfinearts.com

Brewfest

June 15 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

The 7th annual Brewfest from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heavenly Village is for ages 21 and older. Enjoy beer, spirits, kombucha, soda tasting and live music. Proceeds go to Christmas Cheer. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Truckee Thursdays

June 20-Aug. 15 | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Thursdays returns with a street party featuring live music, vendors, food, local art, kids’ activities, beer garden and more. | truckeethursdays.com

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival

June 22 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival is known as one of the region’s most family-friendly events with free parking and free admission. Experience a breathtaking and world-class air show with aerobatic performers. Visit the STEM Expo, the Family Festival, free rides for kids by EAA Young Eagle’s pilot volunteers, displays, vendors and more. | truckeetahoeairshow.com

Makers Market

June 22-Sept. 14 (select dates) | Tahoe Backyard, Kings Beach

Enjoy locally made arts & crafts, food, live music, craft beer, yard games and more from 3 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com