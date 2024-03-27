Tahoe’s spring festivals delight every age, interest

Tahoe’s spring festival season is filled with excitement and the landscape blossoms with colorful celebrations for every age and interest. From vibrant cultural festivals showcasing the region’s diverse heritage to family-friendly fun, there’s something special waiting for everyone to enjoy.
Tōst
Until April 6 | Northstar | Truckee
Northstar offers a unique bubbly experience at Tōst. Ski up and enjoy a free glass of bubbly or apple cider on the mountain every Friday to Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Just down East Ridge run off the top of Comstock lift. First-come, first-served basis. | northstarcalifornia.com
S’more Fun
Until April 14 | Village at Northstar | Truckee
Enjoy all the s’mores your heart desires every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Village Overlook. | northstarcalifornia.com
Family Game Night
March 29 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Join a family game night starting at 6 p.m. Activities will include an indoor family obstacle course, rock-paper-scissor tournament, minute-to-win-it challenges and more. | ntpud.org
Heavenly Pride Day
March 30 | Heavenly | South Shore
Join the fun at Pride Day at Tamarack Lodge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a guided ski/ride, lunch, parade, live music, movie premiere of “People Like Us,” panel discussion and poetry. | skiheavenly.com
Banff Mountain Film Festival
April 5-7 | Yuba Theatre | Downieville
Banff Mountain Film Festival is an international film competition and annual presentation of films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, environment and adventure and exploration. | sierracountyartscouncil.org
Dummy Downhill
April 7 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee
Join the annual end-of-season bash with the Dummy Downhill at 4:15 p.m. Join the fun and enter a dummy in the competition. This year’s theme is superheroes. | diamondpeak.com
“Hot Dog” 40th anniversary
April 12 | Olympic Valley Events Center
Join the movie’s 40th anniversary celebration and screening with the cast of characters that helped create one of the best ski movies ever. Rudy, Squirrel, Kendo, Slasher, Banana Pants, Heinz, Deter and stunt skiers galore will partake in a panel discussion/Q&A. Costumes encouraged. | palisadestahoe.com
Dummy Downhill
April 13 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.
Join the fun at the annual Dummy Downhill. Participants build a dummy on skis (or a snowboard) that gets launched off a jump on Show-Off while spectators cheer them on from the Base Lodge Deck. | diamondpeak.com
Restaurant Week
April 15-21 | Incline Village & Crystal Bay venues
IVCBA presents the inaugural Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week to highlight local restaurants, cafes and food vendors with special fixed-price menus. Visit website for participating eateries and specials. | ivcba.org/ivcb-restaurant-week
Tahoe Tattoo Show
April 19-21 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Featuring 160 tattoo artists, vendors, tattoo contests, live entertainment and more. | tahoe.tattoo
Tahoe Truckee Earth Day
April 20 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
This festival is a volunteer-run, nonprofit event to recognize, celebrate and promote the region’s unique beauty from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with educational booths, Kids Learning and Activity Area, entertainment, live music, Trashion show, Wild Child film showing and more. | palisadestahoe.com
Seeds, Sips & Songs
April 20 | RMU | Truckee
Slow Food Lake Tahoe hosts a free family-friendly event from 2 to 5 p.m. with veggie seed giveaways, kids’ activities and songs from Tahoe Truckee School of Music. | RSVP slowfoodlaketahoe.org
Crystal Cabaret
April 25 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.
Tahoe Family Solutions presents Crystal Cabaret: Noir Et Blanc, dress in black and white for a night of entertainment, dancing and dinner. | tahoefamily.org
An Evening in Hollywood
April 26 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Sierra Community House hosts its annual family dance with the theme: An Evening in Hollywood. Children and their role models can get dressed up, walk the red carpet, learn dance routines and enjoy other activities. | sierracommunityhouse.org
South Lake Tahoe Earth Day
April 27 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe
Earth Day recognizes, celebrates and promotes the region’s unique beauty while educating the public about local environmental issues. | southtahoeearthday.org
Taholistic Wellness Experience
April 27-28 | Edgewood Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Enjoy a transformative wellness experience nestled on the shores of Lake Tahoe. This immersive experience, designed for all levels, promises to nourish the mind, body and spirit through a curated blend of movement, health exploration and inspiration. | edgewoodtahoe.com
Spring Fling
May 4 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.
This handcrafted holiday fair will have more than 35 local artists, crafters and small businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Handcrafted Holiday Faire on Facebook
Cinco de Mayo
May 5 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Enjoy festivities from 4 to 7 p.m. with the David Perez Band playing, along with margarita and taco specials offered in locations throughout the village. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Kiwanis Wine Tasting
May 5 | Sunnyside Restaurant
Kiwanis North Lake Tahoe holds its annual event with wine tastings and appetizers from noon to 2:30 p.m. along with an online auction to benefit local nonprofits. | kiwanisnlt.org
Achieve Tahoe Gala
May 11 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Village
The annual Achieve Tahoe Gala is an evening of dinner and drinks, a silent and live auction, raffle and presentations honoring those who exemplify Achieve Tahoe’s mission. | achievetahoe.org
Farmers’ markets
May 14-October | Area venues
Truckee Certified Market is Tuesdays starting May 14; Tahoe City Farmers’ Market is Thursdays starting May 16; Incline Village market is Thursdays starting May 23. Other local farmers’ markets to be announced. | Details YourTahoeGuide.com/eat
Yoga Room Wellness Weekend
May 17–19 | Yoga Room Tahoe | Tahoe City
Yoga Room Tahoe hosts its 2nd annual Wellness Weekend featuring a variety of classes to interest everyone. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | yogaroomtahoe.com
Mad Hatter’s Tea
May 19 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
Soroptimist Club of Tahoe Sierra offers its 35th annual fundraiser. Costumes and hats are encouraged. | sitahoesierra.org
Cool Car Cruizen Fridays
May 24-27, June 14-16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
All cool vehicles are welcome every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Series continues in July. | goodsamsaferide.com
Made in Tahoe Festival
May 25-26 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Celebrate all things Tahoe with an array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe basin and Truckee. Get to know local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers. | palisadestahoe.com
Grow Your Own Garden Festival
May 31, June 1 & 7 | Area venues
Enjoy free community garden festivals to pick up seedlings to start a high-elevation garden, along with hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and garden tours at each location. Festivals held May 31 in Tahoe City, June 1 in Truckee and June 7 in South Lake Tahoe. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org
Fur Ball Gala
June 1 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.
Pet Network hosts its 26th annual Fur Ball Gala fundraiser, Scotch & Whiskers, featuring dinner, dancing, auctions and more. | petnetwork.org
Day in Paradise
June 1 | Tahoe Paradise Park | South Shore
Optimist Club of South Lake Tahoe hosts the Day in Paradise with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., Duck Races at 10 a.m., Hog Roast & Beer Garden from noon to 7 p.m. Day also features family games, Car Show & Shine, silent auction, and music by Ike & Martin and The Darren Senn Duo. | tahoeoptimist.com
Truckee Pride Week
June 3-9 | Truckee venues
This year Truckee will be celebrating its first Pride Week with inclusive fun events including dance parties, Pride Float, community yoga, Rainbow Run and more. | truckeepride.org
Solstice Festival
June 6–20 | Tahoe City venues
Celebrate the beginning of summer at the Annual Tahoe City Solstice Festival featuring events and activities, including the Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, the kickoff for Concerts at Commons, Grab Your Glass, Farmers’ Market and much more. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | visittahoecity.org
Wine on the Water
June 8 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Wine on the Water returns with a food and wine tasting to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. | bgcnlt.org
Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic
June 8 | Tahoe City venues
This Tahoe City signature annual event gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks tasting wines and nosh on tasty bites from wineries, local restaurants and caterers from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s on rain (or snow) or shine. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | visittahoecity.org
Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show
June 9 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee
The Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. offers an eclectic assortment of interactive arts, technologies, hobbies and projects along with food trucks, beer, live music, art cars, kids’ activities, a silent auction and raffle. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | truckeeroundhouse.org
Poetry Night
June 12-Sept. 11 (Wed.) | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach
Enjoy a night of poetry readings in an outdoor setting from 6 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com
Tahoe City Art by the Lake
June 14-16 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City
The 13th annual Tahoe City Art by the Lake will give visitors a special opportunity to meet with 30 artisans showcasing a wide variety of arts and crafts including photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | pacificfinearts.com
Brewfest
June 15 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
The 7th annual Brewfest from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heavenly Village is for ages 21 and older. Enjoy beer, spirits, kombucha, soda tasting and live music. Proceeds go to Christmas Cheer. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Truckee Thursdays
June 20-Aug. 15 | Downtown Truckee
Truckee Thursdays returns with a street party featuring live music, vendors, food, local art, kids’ activities, beer garden and more. | truckeethursdays.com
Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival
June 22 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee
Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival is known as one of the region’s most family-friendly events with free parking and free admission. Experience a breathtaking and world-class air show with aerobatic performers. Visit the STEM Expo, the Family Festival, free rides for kids by EAA Young Eagle’s pilot volunteers, displays, vendors and more. | truckeetahoeairshow.com
Makers Market
June 22-Sept. 14 (select dates) | Tahoe Backyard, Kings Beach
Enjoy locally made arts & crafts, food, live music, craft beer, yard games and more from 3 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com