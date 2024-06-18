Arts & Culture

Explore the rich arts and culture scene in Tahoe this summer with festivals, workshops and local events. From poetry readings and art fairs to cultural tours and historical talks, there’s something to inspire everyone
Read the 2024 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide for more information.
Benefit Poetry Reading
June 21 | Olympic House | Olympic Valley
The Community of Writers presents poetry from six poets who will read from their published and unpublished work. This event is in person and online. | communityofwriters.org
Makers Market
June 22-Sept. 14 (select dates) | Tahoe Backyard, Kings Beach
Enjoy locally made arts & crafts, food, live music, craft beer, yard games and more from 3 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com
Visiting Artists Workshops
June 24-July 26 (select dates) | UNR at Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
The Fine Arts department at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known painters, photographers, sculptors, ceramicists and more. | unr.edu/lake-tahoe
Lake Tahoe History Talks
June 25-Aug. 6 (Tues.) | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Historical Society hosts a summer speaker series every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Donations welcome. | laketahoemuseum.org
UC Davis TERC Lecture Series
June 27, July 31, Aug. 8, Oct. 10 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City
UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center offers lectures from prominent UC Davis professors and researchers on a variety of subjects from ecology to the science of memory. | tahoe.ucdavis.edu
Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide
Historical Talks
June 29, Aug. 8 & 24 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City
Authors and historians will talk about Tahoe’s rich history and culture from the Donner Party to transportation, railways and famous characters such as George Whittell. | RSVP northtahoemuseums.org
Truckee Arts & Crafts Fair
June 29-30 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee
More than 100 artisans and crafters will be displaying their wares at Truckee River Regional Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Relax to the sound of live music or grab a bite to eat from specialty food vendors. | greatamericancraftfairs.com
Book Sale
July 5-7 | North Lake Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Kings Beach Friends of the Library hosts their annual book sale. Bring your own bag. | ntpud.org
First Fridays Summer Markets
July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City
Come see what local artists have to offer at these North Tahoe handmade arts and crafts shows on the first Friday of the month from 3 to 8 p.m. | @mountainglowarts
Community of Writers
July TBA | Olympic Valley
Community of Writers presents a series of public talks and panel discussions from acclaimed writers. | communityofwriters.org
Craft Markets
July 14, Aug. 11 | South of North Brewing Co. | South Lake Tahoe
Check out local vendors and artisans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South of North Brewing Co in South Lake Tahoe. | South of North Brewing on Facebook
Sierra Speaker Series
July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee
Free educational programs are given on various historical, ecological or community subjects. On July 20 John C. Fremont’s accomplishments are reenacted, on Aug. 17 living alongside black bears is presented and on Sept. 21 water management practices at Donner Lake are discussed. Doors open at 5 p.m.; donations are welcome. | sierrastateparks.org
Graeagle Arts & Crafts Fair
July 20-21 | Town Park | Graeagle
Expect numerous booths featuring quality, handmade crafts and fine art by the exhibitors. Live bluegrass music is also featured along with an assortment of foods and beverages at nearby specialty booths. | graeagle.com
Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour
July 26-28, Aug. 2-4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe
The 17th annual tour invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art for two weekends. Paintings, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. | talart.org
Washo Cultural Tours
July 26-Oct. 11 (select days) | Palisades Tahoe High Camp
Join members of the Washo Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washo history and culture from the valley and surrounding mountains. The tour is free with the purchase of a tram ticket. | palisadestahoe.com
Art Hikes
July 27–28 | Royal Gorge XC Ski Resort | Soda Springs
On Trails & Vistas Art Hikes, participants in small groups are led by guides to various art installations where artists, musicians, dancers or poets perform. Hikes leave every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to noon each day. | trailsandvistas.org
Waší.šiw PitdéP: Indigenous Culture & Arts Festival
July 27-28 | Meeks Bay Resort | Tahoma
The Washo Tribe of Nevada and California present this festival of Native American arts & crafts, a basket competition, indigenous demonstrations, cultural activities, food vendors and raffle prizes. | washoetribe.us
Kings Beach Art Tour
Aug. 10-11 | Kings Beach venues
The Kings Beach Art Tour features local artists who will open their studios to display and sell their art through a self-guided studio art tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista. | northtahoebusiness.org
Chalk Art in the Park
Sept. 7 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista
Chalk artists will create chalk masterpieces on the playground blacktop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. when the judging by local celebrities begins. | ntpud.org
Reno Tahoe International Art Show
Sept. 12-15 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
This event will showcase 200+ curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers, presenting more than 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks. Showcased in the adjacent ballrooms will be 40+ national and international galleries presenting the works of renowned artists from around the world. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | rtiashow.com