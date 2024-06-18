Arts & Culture

Explore the rich arts and culture scene in Tahoe this summer with festivals, workshops and local events. From poetry readings and art fairs to cultural tours and historical talks, there’s something to inspire everyone

Read the 2024 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide for more information.

Benefit Poetry Reading

June 21 | Olympic House | Olympic Valley

The Community of Writers presents poetry from six poets who will read from their published and unpublished work. This event is in person and online. | communityofwriters.org

Makers Market

June 22-Sept. 14 (select dates) | Tahoe Backyard, Kings Beach

Enjoy locally made arts & crafts, food, live music, craft beer, yard games and more from 3 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com

Visiting Artists Workshops

June 24-July 26 (select dates) | UNR at Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

The Fine Arts department at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known painters, photographers, sculptors, ceramicists and more. | unr.edu/lake-tahoe

Lake Tahoe History Talks

June 25-Aug. 6 (Tues.) | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Historical Society hosts a summer speaker series every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Donations welcome. | laketahoemuseum.org

UC Davis TERC Lecture Series

June 27, July 31, Aug. 8, Oct. 10 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center offers lectures from prominent UC Davis professors and researchers on a variety of subjects from ecology to the science of memory. | tahoe.ucdavis.edu

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide

Historical Talks

June 29, Aug. 8 & 24 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

Authors and historians will talk about Tahoe’s rich history and culture from the Donner Party to transportation, railways and famous characters such as George Whittell. | RSVP northtahoemuseums.org

Truckee Arts & Crafts Fair

June 29-30 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

More than 100 artisans and crafters will be displaying their wares at Truckee River Regional Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Relax to the sound of live music or grab a bite to eat from specialty food vendors. | greatamericancraftfairs.com

Book Sale

July 5-7 | North Lake Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Kings Beach Friends of the Library hosts their annual book sale. Bring your own bag. | ntpud.org

First Fridays Summer Markets

July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Come see what local artists have to offer at these North Tahoe handmade arts and crafts shows on the first Friday of the month from 3 to 8 p.m. | @mountainglowarts

Community of Writers

July TBA | Olympic Valley

Community of Writers presents a series of public talks and panel discussions from acclaimed writers. | communityofwriters.org

Craft Markets

July 14, Aug. 11 | South of North Brewing Co. | South Lake Tahoe

Check out local vendors and artisans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South of North Brewing Co in South Lake Tahoe. | South of North Brewing on Facebook

Sierra Speaker Series

July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee

Free educational programs are given on various historical, ecological or community subjects. On July 20 John C. Fremont’s accomplishments are reenacted, on Aug. 17 living alongside black bears is presented and on Sept. 21 water management practices at Donner Lake are discussed. Doors open at 5 p.m.; donations are welcome. | sierrastateparks.org

Graeagle Arts & Crafts Fair

July 20-21 | Town Park | Graeagle

Expect numerous booths featuring quality, handmade crafts and fine art by the exhibitors. Live bluegrass music is also featured along with an assortment of foods and beverages at nearby specialty booths. | graeagle.com

Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour

July 26-28, Aug. 2-4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

The 17th annual tour invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art for two weekends. Paintings, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. | talart.org

Washo Cultural Tours

July 26-Oct. 11 (select days) | Palisades Tahoe High Camp

Join members of the Washo Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washo history and culture from the valley and surrounding mountains. The tour is free with the purchase of a tram ticket. | palisadestahoe.com

Art Hikes

July 27–28 | Royal Gorge XC Ski Resort | Soda Springs

On Trails & Vistas Art Hikes, participants in small groups are led by guides to various art installations where artists, musicians, dancers or poets perform. Hikes leave every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to noon each day. | trailsandvistas.org

Waší.šiw PitdéP: Indigenous Culture & Arts Festival

July 27-28 | Meeks Bay Resort | Tahoma

The Washo Tribe of Nevada and California present this festival of Native American arts & crafts, a basket competition, indigenous demonstrations, cultural activities, food vendors and raffle prizes. | washoetribe.us

Kings Beach Art Tour

Aug. 10-11 | Kings Beach venues

The Kings Beach Art Tour features local artists who will open their studios to display and sell their art through a self-guided studio art tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista. | northtahoebusiness.org

Chalk Art in the Park

Sept. 7 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Chalk artists will create chalk masterpieces on the playground blacktop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. when the judging by local celebrities begins. | ntpud.org

Reno Tahoe International Art Show

Sept. 12-15 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

This event will showcase 200+ curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers, presenting more than 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks. Showcased in the adjacent ballrooms will be 40+ national and international galleries presenting the works of renowned artists from around the world. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | rtiashow.com