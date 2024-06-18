Festivals & Frivolities

From art festivals and family-friendly gatherings to engaging yoga retreats, there’s an event for everyone to enjoy. Dive into a summer filled with diverse experiences that cater to all interests and ages.
For a complete list of events and details, check out our Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide.
Cool Car Cruizen Fridays
Until Oct. 13 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
All cool vehicles are welcome every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. | goodsamsaferide.com
Truckee Thursdays
June 20-Aug. 15 (Thurs.) | Downtown Truckee
Truckee Thursdays returns with a street party featuring live music, vendors, food, local art, kids’ activities, beer garden and more. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | truckeethursdays.com
Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival
June 22 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee
Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival is known as one of the region’s most family-friendly events with free parking and free admission. Experience a breathtaking and world-class air show with aerobatic performers. Visit the STEM Expo, the Family Festival, free rides for kids by EAA Young Eagle’s pilot volunteers, displays, vendors and more. | truckeetahoeairshow.com
Truckee River Railroad
June 22-Sept. 28 (select days) | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Truckee River Railroad will offer rides on its 7.5-foot gauge railroad for kids and adults. The railroad runs around the children’s playground area in the park. | tdrrs.org
Golden Anniversary Celebration
June 26 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma
Join Sierra State Parks Foundation on the grounds of the Hellman-Ehrman Estate to honor 50 years of park philanthropy. Enjoy live music, appetizers, wines, silent and live auction, special guests and more. Wear a touch of gold. | sierrastateparks.org
Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide
Movies on the Beach
June 26-Aug. 14 (no movie July 3) | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
Enjoy summer Waterfront Wednesdays at Tahoe City’s Commons Beach. Bring low-back chairs, blankets, sleeping bags and a flashlight. Family-friendly movies play at dusk on Wednesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. | tcpud.org
Native Species and Lake Tahoe Bird festivals
June 29-30 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents two family-friendly days to learn about bird research on June 29 and native species of the area on June 30. Attend walks with experts, visit educational booths and more. | tinsweb.org
4th of July celebrations
July 2-7 | Area venues
The Tahoe Sierra knows how to put on a party and the 4th of July is no different with festivities starting on July 2, fireworks and drone shows throughout the area and patriotic concerts. Find details in this edition and at YourTahoeGuide.com.
Car, Truck and Motorcycle Shows
July 4-Sept. 15 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Good Samaritan Safe Ride offers eight different car, truck and motorcycle shows throughout the summer, from Rolling Chrome/Tahoe Thunder to Hot Tahoe Cruisin’ and celebrity invitational. | goodsamsaferide.com
Big Boy 4014 visit
July 10 | Wester Pacific Railroad Museum | Portola
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 tour will make a stop in Portola, providing an opportunity to see the world’s largest operating steam locomotive up close from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be caboose train rides, historic tours, model train exhibits, food trucks and more. | wplives.org
American Century Championship
July 10-14 | Edgewood Tahoe
The 35th annual American Century Championship, celebrity golf’s most prominent tournament of sports and entertainment superstars, returns to Edgewood. Spectators can watch the action up close. | americancenturychampionship.com
Big Boy 4014 visit
July 14 | Truckee Train Depot
Union Pacific’s legendary Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, will make 19 whistle-stops in five states this during its 2024 Westward Bound Tour from Wyoming to California. It will be passing through Truckee from 3:30 to 4 p.m. | up.com
Barracuda Championship
July 18-21 | Old Greenwood | Truckee
The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf featuring PGA Tour professionals. Spectator tickets available. | barracudachampionship.com
Gold Discovery Days
July 20-21 | Plumas-Eureka State Park | Johnsville
Take advantage of a fun-filled family weekend at this historic state park for an opportunity to step back in time. Get a taste of what mining life was like from the 1851 discovery of gold on Eureka Peak, through the 1890s. Educational activities, music food and period costumes. | pespa.org
Plumas-Sierra County Fair
July 25-28 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy
Mountains of Memories is the theme of this year’s county fair. The fair will be filled with food, fun, exhibits, music and more. | plumas-sierracountyfair.net
Heritage Trail
Aug. 3 | Area venues | Tahoe City
Celebrate Placer County museums with free admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Gatekeeper’s Museum, with live music from 1 to 3 p.m., and Watson’s Cabin. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com
The Great Gatsby Festival
Aug. 3-4 | Tallac Historic Site & Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
Come to the Valhalla Grand Lawn on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. for tea sandwiches, sweet treats, tea and a glass of champagne to toast the end of prohibition. | thegreatbasininstitute.org
Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance
Aug. 9-10 | Obexer’s Boat Company | HomewoodThis year’s 50th annual Concours will be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. | laketahoeconcours.com
Heritage Trail
Aug. 10 | Area venues | Truckee
Celebrate Placer County museums with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Museum of Truckee History, Truckee Railroad Museum and Truckee Old Jail Museum. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com
Tahoe Yoga Festival
Aug. 10-11 | Heavenly Mountain Resort | South Lake Tahoe
OMNI presents the second annual Tahoe Yoga Festival featuring yoga, unity and holistic well-being. | omnitahoe.com
Truckee Professional Rodeo
Aug. 16-17 | McIver Arena | Truckee
See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. The event includes an arena dance with live music. | truckeerodeo.org
Heritage Trail
Aug. 17 | Area venues | Donner Summit
Celebrate Placer County history with Summit Tunnel Conservation Association Hike at 9 a.m. and enjoy the Donner Summit Historical Society’s 20 Mile Museum and History Hub. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com
Valhalla Renaissance Faire
Aug. 24-25 | Tahoe Valley Campground | South Lake Tahoe
At the 28th Valhalla Renaissance Faire, embark on a journey through Elizabethan England. Enjoy action-packed shows, enchanting music, spirited dancing, jesters, a bustling thoroughfare teeming with 800 costumed actors and archery tournaments. | valhallafaire.com
Wild West Fest
Aug. 31 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Truckee
Mosey over to the Equestrian Center for a high-country hoe-down, featuring live music, ace-high activities for kids and more. | tahoedonner.com
Mexican Heritage Festival
Sept. 14 | Truckee River Regional Park
Fox Cultural Hall will host the 4th annual Mexican Heritage Festival in honor of Día de La Independencia. Activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. include performances, arts & crafts, traditional games, food and drinks. | foxchall.org
Donner Summit Fest
Sept. 21 | Soda Springs Mountain Resort
Soda Springs Mountain Resort is the place to be for great food, lively music and a benefit auction to support Donner Summit Association’s ongoing activities. | donnersummitca.com