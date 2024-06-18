Festivals & Frivolities

From art festivals and family-friendly gatherings to engaging yoga retreats, there’s an event for everyone to enjoy. Dive into a summer filled with diverse experiences that cater to all interests and ages.

For a complete list of events and details, check out our Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide.

Cool Car Cruizen Fridays

Until Oct. 13 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

All cool vehicles are welcome every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. | goodsamsaferide.com

Truckee Thursdays

June 20-Aug. 15 (Thurs.) | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Thursdays returns with a street party featuring live music, vendors, food, local art, kids’ activities, beer garden and more. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | truckeethursdays.com

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival

June 22 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival is known as one of the region’s most family-friendly events with free parking and free admission. Experience a breathtaking and world-class air show with aerobatic performers. Visit the STEM Expo, the Family Festival, free rides for kids by EAA Young Eagle’s pilot volunteers, displays, vendors and more. | truckeetahoeairshow.com

Truckee River Railroad

June 22-Sept. 28 (select days) | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Truckee River Railroad will offer rides on its 7.5-foot gauge railroad for kids and adults. The railroad runs around the children’s playground area in the park. | tdrrs.org

Golden Anniversary Celebration

June 26 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Join Sierra State Parks Foundation on the grounds of the Hellman-Ehrman Estate to honor 50 years of park philanthropy. Enjoy live music, appetizers, wines, silent and live auction, special guests and more. Wear a touch of gold. | sierrastateparks.org

Movies on the Beach

June 26-Aug. 14 (no movie July 3) | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Enjoy summer Waterfront Wednesdays at Tahoe City’s Commons Beach. Bring low-back chairs, blankets, sleeping bags and a flashlight. Family-friendly movies play at dusk on Wednesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. | tcpud.org

Native Species and Lake Tahoe Bird festivals

June 29-30 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents two family-friendly days to learn about bird research on June 29 and native species of the area on June 30. Attend walks with experts, visit educational booths and more. | tinsweb.org

4th of July celebrations

July 2-7 | Area venues

The Tahoe Sierra knows how to put on a party and the 4th of July is no different with festivities starting on July 2, fireworks and drone shows throughout the area and patriotic concerts. Find details in this edition and at YourTahoeGuide.com.

Car, Truck and Motorcycle Shows

July 4-Sept. 15 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Good Samaritan Safe Ride offers eight different car, truck and motorcycle shows throughout the summer, from Rolling Chrome/Tahoe Thunder to Hot Tahoe Cruisin’ and celebrity invitational. | goodsamsaferide.com

Big Boy 4014 visit

July 10 | Wester Pacific Railroad Museum | Portola

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 tour will make a stop in Portola, providing an opportunity to see the world’s largest operating steam locomotive up close from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be caboose train rides, historic tours, model train exhibits, food trucks and more. | wplives.org

American Century Championship

July 10-14 | Edgewood Tahoe

The 35th annual American Century Championship, celebrity golf’s most prominent tournament of sports and entertainment superstars, returns to Edgewood. Spectators can watch the action up close. | americancenturychampionship.com

Big Boy 4014 visit

July 14 | Truckee Train Depot

Union Pacific’s legendary Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, will make 19 whistle-stops in five states this during its 2024 Westward Bound Tour from Wyoming to California. It will be passing through Truckee from 3:30 to 4 p.m. | up.com

Barracuda Championship

July 18-21 | Old Greenwood | Truckee

The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf featuring PGA Tour professionals. Spectator tickets available. | barracudachampionship.com

Gold Discovery Days

July 20-21 | Plumas-Eureka State Park | Johnsville

Take advantage of a fun-filled family weekend at this historic state park for an opportunity to step back in time. Get a taste of what mining life was like from the 1851 discovery of gold on Eureka Peak, through the 1890s. Educational activities, music food and period costumes. | pespa.org

Plumas-Sierra County Fair

July 25-28 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy

Mountains of Memories is the theme of this year’s county fair. The fair will be filled with food, fun, exhibits, music and more. | plumas-sierracountyfair.net

Heritage Trail

Aug. 3 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate Placer County museums with free admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Gatekeeper’s Museum, with live music from 1 to 3 p.m., and Watson’s Cabin. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com

The Great Gatsby Festival

Aug. 3-4 | Tallac Historic Site & Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Come to the Valhalla Grand Lawn on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. for tea sandwiches, sweet treats, tea and a glass of champagne to toast the end of prohibition. | thegreatbasininstitute.org

Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

Aug. 9-10 | Obexer’s Boat Company | HomewoodThis year’s 50th annual Concours will be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. | laketahoeconcours.com

Heritage Trail

Aug. 10 | Area venues | Truckee

Celebrate Placer County museums with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Museum of Truckee History, Truckee Railroad Museum and Truckee Old Jail Museum. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com

Tahoe Yoga Festival

Aug. 10-11 | Heavenly Mountain Resort | South Lake Tahoe

OMNI presents the second annual Tahoe Yoga Festival featuring yoga, unity and holistic well-being. | omnitahoe.com

Truckee Professional Rodeo

Aug. 16-17 | McIver Arena | Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. The event includes an arena dance with live music. | truckeerodeo.org

Heritage Trail

Aug. 17 | Area venues | Donner Summit

Celebrate Placer County history with Summit Tunnel Conservation Association Hike at 9 a.m. and enjoy the Donner Summit Historical Society’s 20 Mile Museum and History Hub. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com

Valhalla Renaissance Faire

Aug. 24-25 | Tahoe Valley Campground | South Lake Tahoe

At the 28th Valhalla Renaissance Faire, embark on a journey through Elizabethan England. Enjoy action-packed shows, enchanting music, spirited dancing, jesters, a bustling thoroughfare teeming with 800 costumed actors and archery tournaments. | valhallafaire.com

Wild West Fest

Aug. 31 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Truckee

Mosey over to the Equestrian Center for a high-country hoe-down, featuring live music, ace-high activities for kids and more. | tahoedonner.com

Mexican Heritage Festival

Sept. 14 | Truckee River Regional Park

Fox Cultural Hall will host the 4th annual Mexican Heritage Festival in honor of Día de La Independencia. Activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. include performances, arts & crafts, traditional games, food and drinks. | foxchall.org

Donner Summit Fest

Sept. 21 | Soda Springs Mountain Resort

Soda Springs Mountain Resort is the place to be for great food, lively music and a benefit auction to support Donner Summit Association’s ongoing activities. | donnersummitca.com