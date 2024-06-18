Rock, Jam & Chill: Music festivals kick off summer in Tahoe

June 21-23 | Woollystar Music Festival

June 22 | Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers

July 4-7 | High Sierra Music Festival

It’s officially summer music festival season in the Tahoe Sierra. And to be honest, there might not be anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere where you can live in the high country and still have access to such a broad spectrum of live music outside your doorstep. From remote micro-festivals to intergenerational jam rock gatherings to pop–punk pop-ups, the next few weeks really have something for everyone.

Woollystar Music Festival

From June 21 to 23, Woollystar Music Festival celebrates a third year of music, arts and community in Alpine County. This laid-back gathering at a scenic 250-acre ranch on the West Fork of the Carson River outside of Markleeville was founded in 2022 by Avery Hellman, lead singer of alt-roots group ISMAY and the granddaughter of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass founder F. Warren Hellman. She grew up backstage in the presence of folk icons such as Gillian Welch and Emmylou Harris.

“As a person who loves the arts, I prefer the feel of a smaller festival where I can go to a beautiful setting and not feel as if I’m being pushed around like a sheep,” says Hellman. “It’s aplace for people to enjoy quality music without the hustle and bustle and insane commercialism.Also, there are so many great bands people might not know that deserve the chance to perform for an audience who appreciates them. The thing about an intimate festival this size is that it creates a real feel of community and family, so you seek out people who will make a positive connection with the audience.”

A curated lineup stars Nashville country rocker Lilly Hiatt, Bay Area indie-folk luminary Vetiver, Virginia songsmith Skyway Man, cosmic mountain rockers Wolf Jett plus the melodious musings of Kacey Johansing, Nightbirds, Kacie Hill and the Stella Heath Quartet.

“I’m really looking forward to playing a music festival in one of my favorite places anywhere,” says Heath, who camped in the Eastern Sierra as a child. “As a jazz singer, I often find myself excluded from outdoor festivals because my creative outlet is in finding, reinterpreting and improvising on the Great American Songbook and international standards. From Edith Piaf to Billie Holiday, people can expect a lively melding of grooves and rhythms.”

Amidst campground jamming and community art projects, Robby Hecht leads a songwriting workshop and Hellman premieres a documentary she starred in entitled “Finding Lucinda,” which traces the footsteps of folk-rock icon Lucinda Williams.

“The film is really about what it takes to become an artist and how you reconcile your own place and where you belong by looking at an inspiring person who’s done it so well,” says Hellman, who moved to the area in 2018. “I think Markleeville is a wonderful place with wonderful people, so we love to share this with the public at large and feature some of the artists in the community alongside touring acts.” | woollystar.com

Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Festival

On June 22, some of the greatest pop-punk bands in history will gather for a one-day concert experience in South Lake. Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Stateline, Nev., hosts a veritable who’s who of 00s indie groups as the third annual Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Festivaldelivers The All-American Rejects, Movements, The Starting Line, Finch, Armor for Sleep, I See Stars and Free Throw. This traveling emo fest is curated by Hawthorne Heights, the only band to play each of the seven locations on the 2024 festival tour.

“Is For Lovers Festival is designed to put fans in a time machine and transport them back to the most vibrant years of their lives,” stated Hawthorne Heights singer JT Woodruff. “We try to make it an easy day spent in beautiful locations with bands that helped shape who they are.” | isforloversfestival.com

High Sierra Music Festival

The world-famous High Sierra Music Festival returns to Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy from July 4 to 7. An overflowing bill gathers a motley crew of leading rock, folk, reggae, EDM, funk and bluegrass bands from across the land with headliners Primus and Ziggly Marley.

Headliners include Greensky Bluegrass with pianist extraordinaire Holly Bowling, Southern rockers The Allman Betts Band, indie folkies Larkin Poe and funk powerhouse The California Honeydrops alongside surefire dance–party generators The Floozies, ALO and The Polish Ambassador. Even the undercard is jam-packed with breakout stars such as Madeline Hawthorne, Glitterfox, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Dogs in a Pile and so, so much more. | highsierramusic.com