The mountains are calling

Summer in Tahoe is the perfect time to embrace the great outdoors with an array of thrilling races and events. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or an adventure enthusiast, there’s something for everyone.

For a complete list of events and details, check out our Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide.

Mountain Running Fest

Until June 29 | Area venues

Join the Donner Party Mountain Runners for a celebration of trail and mountain running featuring group runs, clinics, trail work days, Western States practice run and more leading up to the Broken Arrow Skyrace. | donnerpartymountainrunners.com

Big Blue Adventure Race Series

Until Sept. 28 (select dates) | Truckee/Tahoe area venues

Big Blue Adventure offers a cornucopia of Lake Tahoe and Truckee endurance events in triathlons, running, biking, swimming, adventure racing, open water swims and paddling. | bigblueadventure.com

Broken Arrow Skyrace

June 21-23 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Broken Arrow Skyrace is a three-day, eight distance event where elite and recreational participants will experience an unforgettable trail running experience. | brokenarrowskyrace.com

Adventure Sports Week

June 21-30 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Adventure Sports Week Tahoe is a 10-day event featuring human-powered sports, music, film and fun for all. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding and other competitive events to choose from. Concerts, films, clinics, gear demos and more. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

June 22 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to Keep Tahoe Blue’s hands-on, in-the-field event to improve the ecosystem and the wildlife habitats around Lake Tahoe. From 9 to 1:30 p.m., participants will be picking up litter, fence building, trail maintenance and more. | keeptahoeblue.org

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide

Wooden Boat Challenge

June 22 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Fox Cultural Hall’s eighth annual fundraiser combines a festival with a unique competition event. Teams of two to four builders have three hours to build a boat by hand, then race it on Lake Tahoe. Enjoy food, drinks, entertainment and kids’ activities. | foxchall.org

Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

June 22-23 | Tahoe Paradise Park | Meyers

The 12th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a two-day event full of pedaling and community celebration. The main festival is on June 23 from 12 to 6 p.m. with music, beverages, food, a raffle and vendors. For riders, there’s a Bike Demo at Corral Trail on June 22 and a registered Bike Ride on June 23. | tamba.org

Hike for Hope

June 23 | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee

Join the Speedy Foundation for this gathering of support and suicide prevention while enjoying the accessible 3.2–mile hike to benefit local school Hope Squad projects and local nonprofit outreach efforts. | mentallycovered.org

5Ks for a Cause

June 28, July 29, Aug. 26 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Participate in a free 5ks and give back to the community. On June 28 support the North Tahoe Regional Park in the Friends of the Park 5k, on July 29 support local youth programs in the Great Futures 5k and on Aug. 26 support North Tahoe High School athletes in the Laker Dash. Donations welcome. | ntpud.org

Alta Alpina Challenge

June 29 | Turtle Rock Park | Markleeville

The Alta Alpina Challenge is a personalized event. Every rider bib is personalized based on his or her choice of ride. Riders collect special pass stickers on the bib. | altaalpina.org

Truckee Tahoe Gravel

June 29 | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee

The event features three scenic and challenging routes. This year, participants can register for a 30-mile, 70-mile or 102.1-mile courses. All courses start and end on the grass at Riverview Sports Park. | truckeegravel.com

Western State 100-Mile Endurance Run

June 29-30 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The Western States 100 Mile Endurance run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. Following the historic Western States Trail, runners climb more than 18,000 feet and descend nearly 23,000 feet before they reach the finish line at Placer High School in Auburn. | wser.org

Keep Memory Alive Rodeo

June 29-30 | Shakespeare Ranch | Glenbrook

Enjoy a fundraiser featuring a rodeo with bulls, bucks and barrels, barbecue, dancing, kids’ activities on June 29, with a gourmet dining experience and live music with Rick Springfield and Richard Marx on June 30. | keepmemoryalive.org

Run to the Beach

July 4 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Run, walk or stroll the 5k or 10k course. Starting at the North Tahoe Regional Park, the courses offer scenic and fun trails. The finish is on the beach at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area. | tahoetrailrunning.com

Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue

July 5 | area venues

League to Save Lake Tahoe hosts the 11th annual Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue beach cleanup after the festivities of July 4th. Tahoe residents and visitors turn out to remove litter from beaches and surrounding areas at this largest beach cleanup of the year. | keeptahoeblue.org

Downieville Classic

July 11-14 | Sierra Crest | Downieville

Race or ride the epic cross country to the Sierra Crest and back to town or take in a double dose with 15 miles of the Downieville Downhill in the All Mountain World Championships. Or just come to enjoy the bike festival for the weekend. | sierratrails.org

BioBlitz

July 13 | Sagehen Creek Field Station | Truckee

Join Tahoe Institute for Natural Science naturalists to look for birds, mammals, insects, spiders and wildflowers. No experience necessary. All ages welcome. | tinsweb.org

Building Connections

July 13 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Building Connections is a Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association fundraiser for Tahoe Trails and the Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project. Collaborate with TAMBA land-manager partners and its members, volunteers and donors. Guests will enjoy a gourmet menu from The Hidden Table, beverages, lawn games and the chance to prizes in the silent auction. | tamba.org

Tour de TD

July 13 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Tahoe Donner

This event is for mountain bikers, hikers and equestrian riders. Each participant tries to make it to as many checkpoints as possible while collecting colored wristbands at each one. Checkpoints will be spread throughout the Tahoe Donner trail system. | tahoedonner.com

Trans Tahoe Relay

July 13 | Sand Harbor | Incline Village

The Olympic Club and League to Save Lake Tahoe partner for this invitational swimming event to protect and Keep Tahoe Blue. Relay teams compete to race across Lake Tahoe and raise funds for the league. | keeptahoeblue.org

Death Ride: Tour of the California Alps

July 13 | Turtle Rock Park | Markleeville

The 103-mile course begins at 5 a.m. and covers both sides of three mountain passes: Monitor Pass, Ebbetts Pass and the Pacific Grade. The full course is not for the faint at heart. | deathride.com

The Wake and Bake

July 20 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

This disc–golf singles tournament with 18 holes will tee off at 10 a.m.; registration starts at 9 a.m. | discgolfscene.com

Palisades Mountain Run

July 20 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

For the past 42 years, runners and hikers have made the annual pilgrimage to the top of Palisades for this event with stunning views of Lake Tahoe. The course climbs 3.6 miles up Mountain Run to High Camp where awards, raffle, music, refreshments and beer are provided. | farwestnordic.org

Tahoe Rim Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run

July 20-21 | Western Nevada College | Carson City, Nev.

Tahoe Rim Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run is one of the best ultra runs in the country. This race will be run on single-track trails and dirt roads within Spooner State Park and on the Tahoe Rim Trail located within the state park and on National Forest land all at or above 8,000 feet of elevation. | trter.com

Full Moon Kayak Tours

July 21, Aug. 19 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Kayak along the shore of Sugar Pine Point State Park between the highest elevation operational lighthouse in the U.S. to the park’s southern boundary overlooking Meeks Bay. State Park staff will provide insight into the region’s cultural and natural history. | sierrastateparks.org

Bike-A-Thon

July 27 | Sky Tavern Bike Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Sky Tavern Bike Park, Pedal for Positivity and High Fives Foundation presents a Bike-A-Thon from 9 a.m. to p.m. to promote mental health awareness and support local community resources. There will be laps with prizes, vendor and food truck village and a raffle. | skytavern.org

Tahoe Pro/Am & Legends of the Lake

July 27-28, Aug. 9-11 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

South Tahoe Disc Golf Association presents the 30th annual Tahoe Pro/Am on July 27 to 28 and Legends of the Lake on Aug. 9 to 11; both are part of the 2024 Sierra Tahoe Series. | discgolfscene.com

Tahoe Paddle Race Series

July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 15-17 | Area venues

Tahoe Paddle Race series celebrates its 15th anniversary with three events on Lake Tahoe. The series offers both the recreational paddler and the race enthusiast an opportunity to participate in SUP, prone paddleboard or OC1 class races and ends with the Tahoe Cup Lake Crossing. | tahoepaddleracing.com

Point Mariah Trail Marathon

Aug. 3 | Soda Springs Resort

The third annual Point Mariah Trail Marathon offers expansive views of the Granite Chief Wilderness, the Pacific Crest between Sugar Bowl and Olympic Valley, and the breathtaking Royal Gorge of the North Fork of the American River (one of the deepest canyons in the western United States). | donnerpartymountainrunners.com

Poker Ride

Aug. 10 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Tahoe Donner

Mountain bikers, hikers and equestrians will try to achieve the best poker hand from cards collected at five different checkpoints located throughout the Tahoe Donner trail system. | tahoedonner.com

Ragnar Trail Tahoe

Aug. 16-17 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden

Teams of eight will test their limits on three trails through Sugar Bowl surrounded by breathtaking scenery. Relay style, they’ll divide and conquer, taking turns running three trails that vary in difficulty, until they’ve conquered each individually and collectively as a team. | runragnar.com

Downieville Mountain Epic

Aug. 16-18 | Pack Saddle Campground | Downieville

Help Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship on a fun-filled weekend of trail work, camping, barbecues and beer. | RSVP sierratrails.org

Northstar Enduro

Aug. 17-18| Northstar California | Truckee

This world-class enduro event is for anyone, amateur to pro, on Northstar California’s Bike Park terrain. Racers can expect steep, loose, rocky, challenging, technical terrain, consisting of Blue, Black and Double-Black terrain. | californiaenduroseries.com

B4BC’s Skate the Lake

Aug. 20-21 | area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Skate The Lake is a 28-mile skate/bike/roll starting at Sugar Pine Point State Park to Palisades Tahoe and ending at Common’s Beach. B4BC welcomes anyone on wheels of all ages and abilities to join this push for prevention to raise funds for B4BC’s education, prevention and survivorship programs. | b4bc.org

Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Forum

Aug. 22 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

The second annual Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Forum brings together local, regional and national leaders who share a vision of making the Lake Tahoe Basin a model of clean transportation. The forum includes a showcase of AWD electric vehicles and other zero- and low-emission products. | keeptahoeblue.org

Labor Day Cleanup

Sept. 2 | North Lake Tahoe venues

Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe, residents and visitors to make a positive impact on the environment by removing litter from Lake Tahoe’s shores after the Labor Day rush. | keeptahoeblue.org

Donner Party Hikes

Sept. 7 & 8 | Donner Summit

Explore scenic Donner Summit with local historians on interpretive walks and hikes. | donnerpartyhike.com

Rose to Toads

Sept. 8 | Mount Rose to South Lake Tahoe

More than 62 miles in length with 8,000 feet of climbing and 10,000 feet of descent, this is the most amazing (and tough) mountain bike ride, starting at Mount Rose and ending on Mr. Toads Wild Ride trail. This self-supported ride has three rest stops with snacks and drinks and a finish–line celebration. | tamba.org

Adventure Van Expo

Sept. 14-15 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This gathering for adventurers of all sorts will showcase a variety of custom and stock adventure vehicles, camping tents and gear. There will be van builds, open house vans and 4-wheel campers and more with solar talks, demonstrations and food and beer. | adventurevanexpo.com