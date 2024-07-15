Art events enrich Tahoe, local economy

As temperatures continue to rise in the Tahoe Sierra, residents and visitors alike are out shopping, dining and going to the beach. Arts and cultural events during the summer highlight the work of local artists, which contribute to the region’s local economy.

“Art events and festivals attract cultural tourism. Specific events are likely to bring regional visitors, which includes the Bay Area, Sacramento, Sierra foothills and all the Eastern Sierra as well as Reno/Sparks through Minden,” says North Tahoe Arts treasurer Pam Sutton. “This is an interesting group because they feel almost like they’re locals. Regional visitors will come for an event and stay overnight, contributing to the local economy. I think they’re a great target audience for events and festivals.”

“While much of North Tahoe’s appeal is largely outdoor-focused, there’s a slice of visitors who want something different,” says Sutton. “Art galleries, especially those that focus on local art, give tourists something special. Their purchases provide revenue to local businesses, jobs to locals and revenue to the artists themselves. … Taking a longer term view, art events and permanent art organizations contribute to public engagement and outreach, which help diversify North Tahoe’s appeal as a tourist destination. They also enhance the quality of life for locals.”

TAL Artist Studio Tour

Tahoe Art League’s (TAL) 17th annual Artist Studio Tour in South Lake Tahoe allows people to peruse multiple open studios and artwork of all mediums on the last weekend of July and the first weekend in August. This year, there are nine locations with 21 artists ranging from painters, woodworkers and ceramicists to jewelers and photographers. Favorite artists such as Scott Forrest, Barbara Lewicki, Kelly Smith Cassidy and Walter Stevenson will be back, along with new and interesting dyed baskets by Diane Fannan at Studio 6 and ceramicist/candlemaker Evi Hollins at Studio 3.

Free studio maps are available at the Tahoe Art League Center or online. | talart.org

Trails & Vistas

Trails & Vistas is celebrating its 20th year of hikes that mix nature with performance art — and once again the July hikes are sold out. On Aug. 7, Trails & Vistas hosts a free World Concert at 6:30 p.m. at Truckee River Regional Park featuring the contemporary Brazilian sounds of SambaDá along with an opening performance by Tsurunokai Taiko Drum Ensemble.

Tickets for the popular Truckee Historical Haunted Tours on Oct. 17 and 18 are on sale online now; they also sell out fast. | trailsandvistas.org

Waší∙šiw ɁitdéɁ Festival

Celebrate the Tahoe Sierra’s Indigenous peoples at Meeks Bay Resort from July 27 to 28 at the 32nd annual Indigenous Culture and Arts Festival hosted by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. This free festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. features arts and crafts, a basket-weaving competition, raffle prizes, Indigenous demonstrations, cultural activities, food, drinks and more. | washoetribe.us

Kings Beach Art Tour

The fifth annual Kings Beach Art Tour is from Aug. 10 to 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 29 local artisans in nine locations within a 1.4-mile radius. This makes visiting the artists a bit more accessible; bike, walk or drive to the artists’ homes to view and/or buy their work.

Paintings, jewelry, gourds, pastels, fused glass, yarn art, baskets, pottery, mixed-media art, pastels, mandalas and more will be on display and attendees will have the chance to meet the artists and learn about their processes. There is no tour fee or sponsoring organization, just an informal, casual collaboration among friends and neighbors to which all are welcome.

Kings Beach Art Tour co-founder, fused glass artist and participant Cathy Strand (at 8580 Loch Levon), says that having the tour as a way for local creators to sell their work is encouraging.

“Everyone enjoys it and always wants to do it again, so we’re keeping it going,” she says. “We’re very much connected with local art organizations like the North Tahoe Business Association, North Tahoe Arts, the Chickadee Art Collective and even the farmers’ markets. I think there’s a great economic benefit that way and in creating connections within the community as we promote it. We went around to all the local businesses, especially lodges and restaurants, to get the word out about the Kings Beach Art Tour. We’ve had good success with attendees. Some are longtime supporters and collectors, but we have some new people as well.”

Strand added that there are four new artists joining the art tour this year, including a mosaic artist, fiber and textiles maker, a watercolorist and a jewelry maker. | northtahoebusiness.org

Art in the Tahoe Garden

North Tahoe Arts hosts its Art in the Tahoe Garden summer fundraiser on July 27 followed up by the Art in the Tahoe Garden exhibit at its Tahoe City gallery through Aug. 26. The fundraiser will be highlighting art by 30 artists at two different lakeside homes: the Gregory home at 6550 N. Lake Blvd. in Tahoe Vista and the Jenny home at 5360 N. Lake Blvd. in Carnelian Bay. The gardens will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27; admission is free. | northtahoearts.org.

Summer art events

Until July 26 | Visiting Artists Workshops, UNR, Lake Tahoe

Until Oct. 4 | First Friday Summer Markets, Tahoe City

July 20-21 | Graeagle Arts & Crafts Fair

July 26-28, Aug. 2-4 | TAL Artist Studio Tours

July 27 | Art in the Tahoe Garden

July 27, Aug. 17 & 31 | Makers Market, Tahoe Backyard

July 27-28 | Trails & Vistas (sold out)

July 27-28 | Waší∙šiw ɁitdéɁ Festival

Aug. 11 | Summer Craft Market, South Tahoe Brewery

Aug. 10-11 | Kings Beach Art Tour

Sept. 7 | Chalk Art in the Park

Details at YourTahoeGuide.com/events