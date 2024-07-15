Defend your space with fire guide

Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team reminds homeowners of the importance of creating and maintaining defensible space. University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire Program published a new Living With Fire Defensible Space Guide on how to keep resident spaces safe.

When planning defensible space, it is important to understand the three different zones surrounding a home:

Zone 0: The Ember-Resistant Zone exists in the area 0 to 5 feet from the home. The goal in this zone is to reduce the home’s vulnerability to embers by creating a zone of ember-resistant materials around the home.

Zone 1: The Lean, Clean and Green Zone exists in the area 5 to 30 feet from the home. The objective of this zone is to reduce the risk of fire spreading from surrounding vegetation to the home.

Zone 2: The Reduced Fuel Zone exists in the area 30 to 100+ feet from the home. The objective of this zone is to reduce fire spread and restrict fire movement into the crowns of trees or shrubs.

In addition, homeowners can register for defensible space inspections and chipping services via local fire agencies. Find your local fire agency online. | tahoelivingwithfire.com, @tahoelwf