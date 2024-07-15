Music & dance in the heart of the summer

July 19-Aug. 4 | Classical Tahoe

July 23-26 | Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

July 26-28 | Gambler’s Run Music Festival

Musician and adventure guide Tim Bluhm is a busy man. Having recently arrived home from a sailing trip to Croatia and a whirlwind tour of Istanbul, he’s pulling weeds in his leafy Fairfax garden with a 16-year-old, blind cat named Robbie. The night before, he performed a secret show at Sausalito Cruising Club in anticipation of a performance at Ten Mile Creek Revival.

“I’ve never been aware of a music scene,” says The Mother Hips’ frontman. “It isn’t really something that I’m conscious of. I respond to the people who are around me. I don’t really think of it externally. I just do what I do.”

It’s ironic, considering how Bluhm is a clear, contemporary touchstone for Northern California music — or anyone attracted to the freewheeling, self-made, too-cool-to-care aesthetic it’s long been known for. He first came to light as a singer and guitarist for The Mother Hips, a longtime fan favorite, which will perform at Gambler’s Run Music Festival at Crystal Bay Casino in Crystal Bay, Nev., from July 26 to 28.

The alt-country rockers will be joined by modern folk-rock luminaries Rayland Baxter, Donavon Frankenreiter and The Wood Brothers, jam scions Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with saxophonist Karl Denson, Sacramento soul man Jackie Greene with Eric Lindell and many more.

Stream Classical Tahoe

Classical Tahoe will livestream its concerts at 7 p.m. on July 19, 20, 26 and 27; and Aug. 2 and 3. Available on Facebook, YouTube and classicaltahoe.org/live-stream.