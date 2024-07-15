Nevada’s divorce economy, Part I

On Oct. 31, 2024, Nevada will celebrate 160 years of statehood. The Silver State is famous for the glitter of Las Vegas casinos, the stunning scenery at Lake Tahoe and for America’s largest countercultural event: the annual Burning Man Festival held in the Black Rock Desert.

The mention of Nevada, however, can still conjure up shady images of easy divorce, quickie weddings, reckless gambling, bloody prizefighting and legalized prostitution. They continue as the basis for Nevada’s “sin economy” — not exactly a Disneyland experience for the average American family.

These culturally distasteful activities were legalized in Nevada because of their capacity to generate money for a historically boom-or-bust mining economy lacking a sufficient population and strong tax base.

Nevada’s first marriage, divorce

The future state of Nevada was part of Utah Territory in 1859 when a California-bound family stopped to rest near the mining camps of Gold Canyon (present-day Virginia City).

Mr. Powell*, recently widowed, was taking care of several children, among them a 14-year-old girl named Mary. Eligible females were diamonds to young prospectors hunting gold, so one pursued Mary for a wife. During Powell’s absence, 18-year-old Benjamin Cole convinced both Mary and the justice of the peace that his intentions were honorable and the two were married.

Powell returned, heard what happened, grabbed his family — including Mary — and fled for California. Cole and some mining buddies chased after them intent on rescuing his new bride, but an armed posse of older men from Gold Canyon turned them back by force. Thus, the region’s first marriage ceremony was followed by a swift and permanent separation just four hours later.

After the 1861 creation of Nevada Territory, the legislature passed Nevada’s first divorce law. It approved a liberal policy granting divorce to any person residing in the territory for six months or more. Yet nearly 40 years passed before a Nevada divorce case made newspaper headlines.

Scandal over earl’s divorce

In April 1900, a judge in Genoa, granted a divorce to Second Earl John Russell, a 35-year-old member of England’s House of Lords. His new lover, Irish commoner Mollie Sommerfield, described as “just over 18,” accompanied the earl. In fact, Mollie was actually 45 years old and had been divorced twice before. The two testified that they had spent their statutory six months residence wintering together at the Glenbrook House at Lake Tahoe.

Once Earl Russell’s divorce was granted, the two lovebirds took a stagecoach to Reno and were promptly married. Newspaper headlines blared: “Sensational Reno Marriage: A Real, Live, English Earl Weds an Irish Maid.”

When the newlyweds arrived in London two weeks later, however, the original Countess Russell was livid. The House of Lords had the earl arrested for bigamy. A British judge sentenced Earl Russell to three months in prison where he was provided with a private apartment, good food and wine.

Nevada becomes divorce destination

In the Silver State, the speed and ease of breaking up transformed Reno into the destination for celebrity couples looking for a quick split. In 1905, Laura Corey arrived in Reno with her young son Alan. A month earlier her husband William Corey, wealthy president of U.S. Steel, had sailed for Europe publicly sharing a stateroom with stage actress Mabelle Gilman.

In testimony before a Reno judge, Laura swore that she intended to reside in Nevada permanently and he granted her divorce request in just four hours. She also won a $3 million settlement and custody of Alan. Despite her oath in court, she returned to her mansion in Pittsburgh, Penn. Newspapers across the country reported that Laura Corey’s marriage was getting “renovated,” a term later used to describe a Reno divorce.

Reno’s unique position as a divorce haven kept local lawyers, restaurants and hotels busy, but public pressure in 1913 forced the state legislature to extend the six-month waiting period to one year.

Dripping with civic pride the Reno Evening Gazette stated, “The State is too big, too prosperous, its future too golden for it to depend on the few dollars that are spent by gamblers and divorce seekers.” The decision was ruinous for many businesses and in 1915 the six-month requirement was reinstated.

The media went crazy again in 1920 when America’s Sweetheart, silent movie actress Mary Pickford, arrived in Minden to divorce her husband, actor Owen Moore, who was filming a movie in nearby Virginia City. When their divorce was granted in a mere 16 days, five-and-a-half months before the six-month residency required by state law, people cried foul.

But Pickford got away with it because her lawyer, former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice and future senator Pat McCarran exploited a legal loophole in the law. The ambiguous language in the statute was later corrected, but not before Pickford rushed back to California to marry the dashing screen star Douglas Fairbanks Sr.

Depression spurs 6-week residency

During the 1920s, Nevada’s divorce trade had become so lucrative that in 1927 the state legislature shortened the prerequisite legal residency from six months to three. When the Great Depression got a chokehold on the state’s economy a few years later, the legislature passed the most lenient law in the country, reducing the residency requirement to just six weeks. Where most states accepted proven adultery as grounds for divorce, Nevada’s 1931 legislation required little in the way of evidence against the defendant.

Nevada courts generally accepted the testimony given by the plaintiff under oath, as to the grievances that prompted the divorce petition. Since the concept of incompatibility was not recognized at the time, extreme cruelty in either party was used by nearly 70 percent of Nevada proceedings.

Case records defined what was considered cruelty. One woman testified that she sought relief because her husband had stopped her playing in the middle of a card game. Another could not bear her marriage any longer because her spouse refused to give her an allowance and, finally, a wife filed for divorce claiming cruelty because her mate made her life dull. Not to be left out, one man filed because his wife criticized his driving.

Stay tuned for Part II in the next edition of Tahoe Guide.

*No first name was mentioned in the source material for Mr. Powell.