Sustainable wine created for the outdoors

The sleek silver, space-age-looking bottle of Revelshine Wine is smaller than a regular bottle of wine. I twist off the cap and sip the delicate rosé, it goes down smooth and easy. I can taste the delicate blend of berries. I pick up the lightweight bottle. It is an excellent choice for an outdoor adventure.

Jake Bilbro, founder of Revelshine Wine, is a fourth-generation winemaker. He gathered surfers, skiers, snowboarders and singers who are committed to the environment and share a love for wine to partner with Revelshine. Four Truckee professional athletes — Jeremy Jones, Michelle Parker, Adrian Ballinger and Emily Harrington — are dipping their toes in the wine industry as co-owners of Revelshine Wine.

Jones, a professional snowboarder, owner of Jones Snowboards and founder of Protect Our Winters, joined the Revelshine team after connecting with Bilbro and realizing his philosophy was aligned with Bilbro’s vision and mission.

“I guess I’m getting into the wine industry. I am a fan of what Jake has created, the ethos of the company and Jake, the person,” says Jones. He admits he is not a wine aficionado but loves Revelshine’s easy drinkability.

“Ironically, I think about Revelshine like I think about the snowboards I make. Jake understands wine and he knows what ingredients make the wine. At Jones, we focus on our entry-level snowboards. Nothing makes me happier than making a snowboard that rides like an expensive snowboard,” he says. For Jones there are three keys to a brand: performance, durability and sustainability, which he recognizes that Revelshine is committed to.

Revelshine is available at West Shore Market, Tahoe Wine Collective in Tahoe City, Alice’s Market in Olympic Valley, and on the South Shore at Kings Beverage Company and 7-11 on Emerald Bay Road.