Oktoberfest celebrations in Tahoe Sierra

The summer may be over, but as the leaves changes and the days get cooler, it’s still one of the most beautiful times of year to be in the Tahoe Sierra. Celebrate the season at these upcoming Oktoberfest gatherings.

Beartoberfest

Sept. 30 | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach

Tahoe Backyard hosts Kings Beach Cleanup Day Block Party and Beartoberfest featuring brews from Bear Belly Brewing, food from El Buen Zason, live music with Truckee Mountain Bandits, kids’ crafts, face painting and local vendors from 1 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com

Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This annual event transforms the Village at Palisades Tahoe into the largest Bavarian playground in the Tahoe Sierra, complete with German beer and Bavarian music and dance, plus the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games for plenty of family fun from noon to 6 p.m. | palisadestahoe.com

Oktoberfest Beer Festival

Oct. 1 | South of North Brewing | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy Oktoberfest-style beers presented by several craft breweries and a complimentary tasting glass along with live music and food specials starting at noon. Proceeds benefit Bread & Broth 4 Kids of Lake Tahoe. | southofnorthbeer.com

22nd Annual Oktoberfest

Oct. 7 | Sierra City

Sierra City hosts Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring food, music, vendors and more in downtown. | sierracountychamber.com