Ring in 2024: Tahoe New Year’s Celebrations

Amidst the snow-capped peaks and glistening landscapes, ring in the New Year with a night of festivities for all ages. Get your tickets, grab your best attire (some require black tie) and be prepared to dance the night away to celebrate the start of 2024.

Dec. 29-31

New Year’s Celebrations

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Celebrate at Harrah’s Peek Lounge for a most memorable New Year’s Eve experience. Party and dance to live DJs each night. | caesars.com

Dec. 30 & 31

Excision

Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

Ring in the New Year with Excision, who has spent his career dedicated to the Bass Music scene, leading and innovating in the creation of a massive, passionate Dubstep community. With special guests each night. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

NYE at Crystal Bay Casino

Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s with Boombox both nights with special guest Flamingosis on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and N2N on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. in the Crown Room. | devildogshows.com

Neon New Year’s Eve

Moe’s BBQ | Tahoe City

Ring in the New Year with Hot Buttered Rum with Jessica Malone on both nights at 9 p.m. Hattie Craven joins on Dec. 30. Come dressed in your best neon for the costume contest. | moesbbqtahoe.com

Dec. 31

New Year’s at Mt. Rose

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Celebrate New Year’s skiing at Mt. Rose followed by a Snowcat Parade at 4:45 p.m., Torchlight Ski at 5 and fireworks at 5:45 p.m. | facebook.com/mtroseskitahoe

Fireworks & Torchlight Parade

Kirkwood Mountain | Kirkwood

Ring in the new year with Kirkwood’s on-mountain celebration with the best ridgeline as a backdrop. Starts at 5 p.m. | kirkwood.com

NYE Family Celebration

Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The evening will kick off with an LED Torchlight Parade at 5 p.m. followed by fireworks at 7 p.m. | www.palisadestahoe.com

Sledding & Dance Party

Granlibakken hosts New Year’s Eve Sledding for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. under the stars to festive music. Stay for the all-ages Dance Party with DJ Dylan Thomas and dinner starting at 8 p.m. | granlibakken.com

Glow Stick Parade & Fireworks

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

Enjoy the Glow Stick Parade followed by the annual fireworks show starting at 6:15 p.m. Warm up next to the outdoor firepits and enjoy hot toddies, hot cocoa and more. | tahoedonner.com

A Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

The heart of the village will come alive with free live music starting at 2 p.m. with DJ CashMaster. Live music continues with shows at 5 and 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks and a gondola ball drop at 9 p.m. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Northstar New Year’s Eve

Northstar California | Truckee

Dance the night away in the Village at Northstar with a live band and festivities all day including Kids Balance Rances, bike parade, vendors, axe throwing, face painting, rock climbing wall and more. A drone show will cap off the celebrations at 9 p.m. | northstarcalifornia.com

NYE Gala

Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Party with live music from PipeDown and dancing starting at 9 p.m. in The Boatworks Mall. | eventbrite.com

Golden Nugget NYE

Golden Nugget | Stateline, Nev.

New Year’s Eve Alpine Union Patio exclusive seating will put you front and center to the NYE celebration with fireworks show at midnight. | goldennugget.com

NYE at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works | Truckee

This New Year’s Eve show will consist of two sets of Broken Compass Bluegrass starting at 9 p.m. The second set will feature a Tribute to the Grateful Dead. | alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house

Gar Wood’s NYE Celebration

Gar Woods Grill & Pier | Carnelian Bay

Gar Woods’ famous NYE party is back. Enjoy dinner, music by Sawyer, party favors and champagne at midnight. | garwoods.com

NYE Experience

Edgewood Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Welcome 2024 in impeccable style with this black-tie only event. | edgewoodtahoe.com

New Year Party

Bowl Incline | Incline Village, Nev.

Bowl Incline will open for an exclusive celebration starting at 6 p.m. with a gourmet buffet dinner, champagne toast, party favors, bowling, unlimited arcade and billiards. | bowlincline.com

NYE Ultra Lounge Party

The Loft | South Lake Tahoe

Ring in 2024 with live entertainment from DJ/Producer Groove Cartel and a midnight champagne toast, delectable cuisine, adults-only Magic After Dark and dancing. | thelofttahoe.com

Hyatt NYE

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

The Hyatt hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration with a special dinner, live music with a DJ and local band, dancing, cocktails and more. Overnight guests can take part in the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1. | hyattregencylaketahoe.com

Fireworks & Drone shows

5 p.m. | Torchlight Parade & Fireworks | Kirkwood

5:45 p.m. | Fireworks | Mt. Rose

6:15 p.m. | Glowstick Parade & Fireworks | Tahoe Donner Downhill

7 p.m. | Fireworks | Palisades Tahoe

9 p.m. | Drone Show | Northstar California

9 p.m. | Fireworks & Gondola Ball Drop | Heavenly

12 a.m. | Fireworks Show | Golden Nugget

Free NYE transit

North Shore, West Shore, Truckee area & Olympic Valley

TART Connect app or tahoetruckeetransit.com

Olympic Valley & Alpine Meadows

Mountaineer app or mountaineertransit.org

South Lake Tahoe & Stateline, Nev.

Lake Link app or taketahoetransit.org