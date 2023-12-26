Ring in 2024: Tahoe New Year’s Celebrations

Amidst the snow-capped peaks and glistening landscapes, ring in the New Year with a night of festivities for all ages. Get your tickets, grab your best attire (some require black tie) and be prepared to dance the night away to celebrate the start of 2024.
Dec. 29-31
New Year’s Celebrations
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Celebrate at Harrah’s Peek Lounge for a most memorable New Year’s Eve experience. Party and dance to live DJs each night. | caesars.com
Dec. 30 & 31
Excision
Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.
Ring in the New Year with Excision, who has spent his career dedicated to the Bass Music scene, leading and innovating in the creation of a massive, passionate Dubstep community. With special guests each night. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com
NYE at Crystal Bay Casino
Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.
Celebrate New Year’s with Boombox both nights with special guest Flamingosis on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and N2N on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. in the Crown Room. | devildogshows.com
Neon New Year’s Eve
Moe’s BBQ | Tahoe City
Ring in the New Year with Hot Buttered Rum with Jessica Malone on both nights at 9 p.m. Hattie Craven joins on Dec. 30. Come dressed in your best neon for the costume contest. | moesbbqtahoe.com
Dec. 31
New Year’s at Mt. Rose
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Celebrate New Year’s skiing at Mt. Rose followed by a Snowcat Parade at 4:45 p.m., Torchlight Ski at 5 and fireworks at 5:45 p.m. | facebook.com/mtroseskitahoe
Fireworks & Torchlight Parade
Kirkwood Mountain | Kirkwood
Ring in the new year with Kirkwood’s on-mountain celebration with the best ridgeline as a backdrop. Starts at 5 p.m. | kirkwood.com
NYE Family Celebration
Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
The evening will kick off with an LED Torchlight Parade at 5 p.m. followed by fireworks at 7 p.m. | www.palisadestahoe.com
Sledding & Dance Party
Granlibakken hosts New Year’s Eve Sledding for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. under the stars to festive music. Stay for the all-ages Dance Party with DJ Dylan Thomas and dinner starting at 8 p.m. | granlibakken.com
Glow Stick Parade & Fireworks
Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee
Enjoy the Glow Stick Parade followed by the annual fireworks show starting at 6:15 p.m. Warm up next to the outdoor firepits and enjoy hot toddies, hot cocoa and more. | tahoedonner.com
A Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
The heart of the village will come alive with free live music starting at 2 p.m. with DJ CashMaster. Live music continues with shows at 5 and 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks and a gondola ball drop at 9 p.m. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Northstar New Year’s Eve
Northstar California | Truckee
Dance the night away in the Village at Northstar with a live band and festivities all day including Kids Balance Rances, bike parade, vendors, axe throwing, face painting, rock climbing wall and more. A drone show will cap off the celebrations at 9 p.m. | northstarcalifornia.com
NYE Gala
Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City
Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Party with live music from PipeDown and dancing starting at 9 p.m. in The Boatworks Mall. | eventbrite.com
Golden Nugget NYE
Golden Nugget | Stateline, Nev.
New Year’s Eve Alpine Union Patio exclusive seating will put you front and center to the NYE celebration with fireworks show at midnight. | goldennugget.com
NYE at Alibi Ale Works
Alibi Ale Works | Truckee
This New Year’s Eve show will consist of two sets of Broken Compass Bluegrass starting at 9 p.m. The second set will feature a Tribute to the Grateful Dead. | alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house
Gar Wood’s NYE Celebration
Gar Woods Grill & Pier | Carnelian Bay
Gar Woods’ famous NYE party is back. Enjoy dinner, music by Sawyer, party favors and champagne at midnight. | garwoods.com
NYE Experience
Edgewood Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Welcome 2024 in impeccable style with this black-tie only event. | edgewoodtahoe.com
New Year Party
Bowl Incline | Incline Village, Nev.
Bowl Incline will open for an exclusive celebration starting at 6 p.m. with a gourmet buffet dinner, champagne toast, party favors, bowling, unlimited arcade and billiards. | bowlincline.com
NYE Ultra Lounge Party
The Loft | South Lake Tahoe
Ring in 2024 with live entertainment from DJ/Producer Groove Cartel and a midnight champagne toast, delectable cuisine, adults-only Magic After Dark and dancing. | thelofttahoe.com
Hyatt NYE
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
The Hyatt hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration with a special dinner, live music with a DJ and local band, dancing, cocktails and more. Overnight guests can take part in the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1. | hyattregencylaketahoe.com
Fireworks & Drone shows
- 5 p.m. | Torchlight Parade & Fireworks | Kirkwood
- 5:45 p.m. | Fireworks | Mt. Rose
- 6:15 p.m. | Glowstick Parade & Fireworks | Tahoe Donner Downhill
- 7 p.m. | Fireworks | Palisades Tahoe
- 9 p.m. | Drone Show | Northstar California
- 9 p.m. | Fireworks & Gondola Ball Drop | Heavenly
- 12 a.m. | Fireworks Show | Golden Nugget
Free NYE transit
North Shore, West Shore, Truckee area & Olympic Valley
TART Connect app or tahoetruckeetransit.com
Olympic Valley & Alpine Meadows
Mountaineer app or mountaineertransit.org
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline, Nev.
Lake Link app or taketahoetransit.org