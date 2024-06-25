Tahoe’s Independence Day celebrations

Celebrations for the 4th of July include parades, fun runs, beach parties, concerts and both fireworks and drone shows with festivities starting June 30.

Pack a picnic, stake out your spot early, bike or take public transit and bring cash for food, beverages and donations to fund local fireworks and drone shows. Many restaurants offer viewing parties and local tour companies offer cruises and guided kayak tours on Lake Tahoe during the shows; make reservations early.

Note: Placer County has an alcohol ban in place on the Truckee River the week of July 4 from Tahoe City to Alpine Meadows.

Graeagle 50th anniversary celebrations

July 5-7 | Graeagle

This year marks the 50th Celebration of this hometown tradition with the 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament, Day in the Park and fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on July 6; and Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, Day in the Park and hometown Parade on July 7. Additional events for July 5 TBA. | graeagle.com

Red, White & Tahoe Blue concerts

June 30, July 3 & 7 | area venues

Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites by TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra. Join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, have the honor of conducting the orchestra in “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” | tahoesymphony.com

Incline Village 4th of July celebration

July 2-4 | area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

The festivities begin on July 2 with a flag-raising and pancake breakfast at Station 11, followed by a kids’ bike parade, a Local Heros Parade, Local Heros Community Fair, Highlander Pride backyard barbecue and Incline-Tahoe Foundation SummerFest! (details in our Summer Music, Events & Festival Guide available at YourTahoeGuide.com/live).

On July 3, local veterans and heroes are honored with a veterans’ reception and a flag retirement ceremony, along with a basketball tourney and TOCCATA performance. On July 4, enjoy the Veterans Club Pancake Breakfast and fireworks near Incline Beach at 9:30 p.m. | ivcba.org

Truckee 4th of July festivities

July 4 | Truckee

Independence Day is an all-day event in Truckee, starting with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Truckee Fire Department at the station next to Wild Cherries from 7 to 10 a.m. The annual 1-Mile Firecracker Run starts at 9:45 a.m. followed by the parade from 10 a.m. to noon. The fun continues at West End Beach with live music, dancing, games and barbecues until the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The beach event is for Truckee residents and homeowners only. Viewing is also available from Donner Memorial State Park beaches and 37 public piers on Donner Lake’s north shore. Shuttles are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Truckee neighborhoods for the parade and from 3 p.m. to midnight from Truckee High School to West End Beach. On-demand shuttles will also be running using the TART Connect app. | visittruckeetahoe.com

Parade & Airshow

July 4 | Highway 50 | South Shore

The Stars & Stripes for Service parade starts at 9 a.m. along Lake Tahoe Boulevard (Hwy. 50)from Ski Run to Al Tahoe Boulevard to Bijou Community Park. Stay after the parade for an Airshow over the lake featuring the 129th Rescue Wing at noon. | cityofslt.us

Tahoe City Independence Day

July 4 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Enjoy fun at the lake in Tahoe City starting at 12 p.m. with an exciting list of activities, such as face painting and live performances from 12 to 10 p.m. along with DJs and live music. An aerial drone show, orchestrated to music broadcast on 101.5 FM, is at 9:30 p.m. A free shuttle will be offered to and from Northstar, as well as an on-demand shuttle available using the TART Connect app. | visittahoecity.org

Lights on the Lake

July 4 | South Shore

The fireworks display, visible from all over South Shore, is from 9:45 to 10:05 p.m. Pick a spot on the shoreline, a beach, a park or a cruise on Lake Tahoe. Prime viewing locations at Lakeview Commons/El Dorado Beach, Nevada Beach and Tallac Historic Site. Music will be simulcastwith the fireworks show on KRLT-FM 93.9. | visitlaketahoe.com

Fireworks & Drone Shows

July 4

Incline Village | 9:30 p.m. fireworks

Tahoe City | 9:30 p.m. drone show

Truckee | 9:30 p.m. fireworks

South Lake Tahoe | 9:45 p.m. fireworks

July 6

Graeagle | 9:30 p.m. fireworks

Fireworks prohibited

Other than the licensed and permitted shows listed, all fireworks are illegal in the Tahoe Sierra. This includes City of South Lake Tahoe, Town of Truckee, and Douglas, El Dorado, Douglas, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra and Washoe counties. Fireworks are also prohibited on all federal lands, as well as in all California and Nevada state parks.