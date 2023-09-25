Big mountain skiing film showings

Teton Gravity Research debuts its new film “Legend Has It” at three locations in the region – Sept. 29 at the Community Art Center in Truckee, Sept. 30 at KT Base in Olympic Valley and Oct. 5 at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev.

From the filmmakers: Ski lore is riddled with stories, sometimes of unknown origin, describing plausible but extraordinary past events. Often shared on chairlifts, the skin track, or over a beer, these legendary tales all contribute and shape our present experience. | tetongravity.com