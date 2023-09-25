Mountaineer expands for winter season

Mountaineer, which provides free, on-demand winter transportation in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, will expand its operating schedule for the 2023-24 winter season. Passengers may request rides through the Mountaineer app.

Mountaineer will operate its 9-passenger, dog-friendly vans equipped with ski/snowboard racks between Dec. 8 and April 7 daily in Olympic Valley from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Service in Alpine Meadows will be Thursday to Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Service between the two valleys will be offered daily from 5 to 11 p.m. There will be extended service during holidays, the World Cup and WinterWonderGrass events. Additional transit options are offered through TART Connect. | mountaineertransit.org