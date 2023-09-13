Fall film season in Tahoe

As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, it’s time to cozy up and immerse yourself in the magic of fall film showings.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Fall Guide

Fly Fishing Film Tour

Sept. 23 | Battle Born Brewing | Reno, Nev.

Oct. 13 | Sidellis Lake Tahoe Brewery | South Lake Tahoe

The 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour presents a selection of short films featuring locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, Massachusetts and beyond. | flyfilmtour.com

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Sept. 28-Oct. 1 | UNR Crowley Student Union | Reno, Nev.

The festival is screening in more than 400 countries across six continents. Movie-goers become the judges and vote for their favorite film. | manhattanshort.com

“Legend Has It”

Sept. 29 | Community Art Center | Truckee

Sept. 30 | KT Base Bar | Olympic Valley

Oct. 5 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Teton Gravity Research Ski lore is riddled with stories, sometimes of unknown origin, describing plausible but extraordinary past events. Often shared on chairlifts, the skintrack or over a beer, these legendary tales all contribute and shape our present experience. | tetongravity.com

“Flying High Again”

Oct. 12 | Cargo Concert hall | Reno, Nev.

Teton Gravity Research’s newest snowboard movie defies all odds to bring together a crew of riders for a full-length, feature film and the annual snowboard film to remind the core snowboard community of this lost art form. Are you ready? | tetongravity.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Oct. 21 | The Virgil | Reno, Nev.

Cultivated from South Yuba River Citizen League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival, this year’s lineup features award-winning short films that combine filmmaking, cinematography and f storytelling to inspire solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and communities. | blackrockdesert.org

“The Land of Giants”

Oct. 26 | Olympic Village Events Center | Olympic Valley

Matchstick Productions presents its newest film that explores the most iconic mountains on Earth. Meet amazing athletes, snag gear from film partners and create memories that will last a lifetime. Two show times: 7 and 9:30 p.m. | matchstickpro.com

“All Time”

Nov. 3 | Olympic Valley Event Center | Olympic Valley

Nov. 4 | Grand Sierra | Reno, Nev.

Warren Miller’s “All Time” will take you deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made. Watch to celebrate the birth of ski towns, the icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers, and the most outlandish locations ever skied. | warrenmiller.com

Tahoe Film Fest

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

This annual environmental film festival will present an important section of new and exciting productions from the U.S. and Latin America that have been screened in various festivals throughout the world. | tahoefilmfest.com