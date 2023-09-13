Savory fall events to enjoy in Tahoe

Experience the flavorful tapestry of culinary delights of Tahoe in fall. From farm-to-table festivals that celebrate the bounties of the harvest, to wine and food pairings that tantalize the senses, Tahoe’s culinary events in the fall ensure an unforgettable journey for food enthusiasts.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Fall Guide

Farmers’ Markets

Through Oct. | Area venues

A number of local farmers markets are still open for the season, with a few operating through mid-October including markets in Tahoe City, Meyers, Markleeville, Truckee and the Lost Sierra. Find a list of Fall Farmers Markets in this edition and at YourTahoeGuide.com/eat.

Downtown Wine Walk

1st Saturday | Carson City, Nev.

Downtown Wine Walk is held the first Saturday of every month. Participants receive a commemorative wine glass and endless reasons to stroll through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | downtowncarson.org

Third Thursday Wine Walk

3rd Thursday | Main Street | Gardnerville, Nev.

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., experience all that Gardnerville has to offer through October. This year beer vendors have been added to the walk. | mainstreetgardnerville.org

Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Tahoe Club Crawl

Every Saturday | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The crawl schedule is based on the best events each season to the best nightclubs in Northern Nevada. Get a welcome shot at each of the venues visited. | tahoeclubcrawl.com

Ale Fest and Wing Competition

Sept. 16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Sample beers, spirits, kombucha and sodas from all over the area. Also, purchase sampler plates of a chicken wing cook-off between the top Heavenly Village restaurants, competing for the trophy. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Legends of Beer Festival

Sept. 23 | The Outlets at Legends | Sparks, Nev.

The third annual Legends of Beer Festival follows the beer-mile relay and features more than 30 craft breweries. There will be additional craft beverages, including canned cocktails, mead, cider and seltzer and craft non-alcoholic beverage. | @legendsofbeerfestival

Incline Wine + Food’s Autumn Tasting

Sept. 23 | Aspen Grove Community Center | Incline Village, Nev.

Spend an autumn afternoon under the aspen trees tasting Napa Valley wines. Attire is Tahoe casual chic with comfortable walking shoes. Auction benefits Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Incline Middle School. | inclinewineandfood.com

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Sept. 23 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

Revelers can enjoy craft beers from some of the region’s best microbreweries, live music and food with traditional Bavarian-themed games and a craft vendor village. The crowd will also select the winner of the Best German-themed costume contest. | visittahoecity.org

Genoa Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire

Sept. 23-24 | Genoa, Nev.

This event, which boasts more than 300 arts and crafts booths, activity and food vendors, draws thousands of people to Genoa. The original fundraiser in 1919, held by the town’s ladies, was to pay for the purchase of street lights. | genoanevada.org

Wine Walk

Sept. 29 | Main Street | Genoa, Nev.

Sip and walk Main Street while connecting with local businesses, artists, makers and vendors; $20 will get you a 2023 Genoa Wine Walk Glass and a wristband. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Beartoberfest

Sept. 30 | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach

Tahoe Backyard hosts Beartoberfest and Kings Beach Block Party featuring brews from Bear Belly Brewing, live music and food throughout the day. | tahoebackyard.com

Wine in the Woods

Sept. 30 | Sorraco’s | Sierra City

This fundraiser for Sierra City Volunteer Fire Department offers wine, appetizers and music by Oso Blue. Ages 21+ only. | sierracountychamber.com

Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This annual event transforms the Village at Palisades Tahoe into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe, complete with German beer and Bavarian music and dance, plus the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games for plenty of family fun. | palisadestahoe.com

Brisket & Brews Sukkot Fall Festival

Oct. 1 | North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation | Tahoe Vista

Indulge in brisket and sip on brews while enjoying the festive atmosphere. There will be live music, kid activities and a farmer’s market. Learn about Sukkot and meet the members of the congregation. | eventbrite.com

Oktoberfest Beer Festival

Oct. 1 | South of North Brewing | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy different Oktoberfest-style beers (and additional styles) presented by several craft breweries and a complimentary tasting glass from noon to 4 p.m., along with live music and food specials. Proceeds benefit Bread & Broth 4 Kids of Lake Tahoe. | southofnorthbeer.com

Foam Fest

Oct. 1-31 | area venues

Join Achieve Tahoe for its 34th annual Foam Fest fundraiser throughout the month of October. Buy a ticket and visit local partner breweries to support Achieve Tahoe’s outdoor recreation programs for people with disabilities. | achievetahoe.org

Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival

Oct. 6-8 | Amador County venues

The Amador Vintners Association presents its annul Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival with wine tastings, harvest activities, live music and food at more than 45 member wineries. | amadorwine.com

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop

Oct. 7 | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. in historic downtown. Attendees receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at 30+ venues. Also, enjoy bite-sized snacks at a variety of downtown restaurants and merchants, plus a map to all participating venues. | truckeewinewalk.com

Oktoberfest

Oct. 7 | downtown | Sierra City

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy Sierra City’s 22nd annual Oktoberfest at numerous downtown venues. See the colors change to fall, meet new people, visit friends and enjoy food and entertainment. | sierracountychamber.com

Oktoberfest

Oct. 7-8 | Casino Fandango | Carson City, Nev.

There’s no admission fee to this event with German food and a Bavarian beer garden along with live music from the Oompah Band, a craft fair, games, prizes and more. | casinofandango.com

The Row’s Great Italian Festival

Oct. 7-8 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

The Row’s Great Italian Festival transforms downtown Reno into Little Italy with a grape stomp, wine walk, an Italian farmers’ market, food booths and free, live entertainment all weekend long. | caesars.com

Barktoberfest

Oct. 12 | Pet Network Humane Society | Incline Village, Nev.

This fundraising event for the nonprofit will feature live music by Jacked Up, food and games and beer tastings. Kids can enter free. | Pet Network on Facebook

Zombie Crawl

Oct. 21 | The Reno Arch | Reno, Nev.

Crawl Reno offers the popular Zombie Crawl is what USA Today called the best costumed Halloween party in the nation. | crawlreno.com

Wild & Free

Oct. 26 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Wild Care, Inc.’s annual fundraiser features a meal catered by The Cork & More and custom cocktails along with a live auction. Proceeds go to food, medical care and ongoing support to wild animals and birds that pass through its doors each year. | ltwc.org

Passport to Dining

Nov. 2 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

North Tahoe Business Association brings together 30 restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries for a night of unlimited tastings to excite the palate, along with a raffle and silent auction. | northtahoebusiness.org

Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival

Nov. 3 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.

The theme for the 33rd annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival is Glitter and Gold. Enjoy wine and chocolate tastings with heavy appetizers and live music. Proceeds benefit Sierra Community House. | sierracommunityhouse.org

Chemistry of the Cocktail

Nov. 3 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.

Meet the future at the 11th annual Chemistry of the Cocktail. Sip futuristic craft libations, enjoy innovative fare created by the experts at Blend and take part in activities, all while providing financial support for The Discovery. | nvdm.org

Small Town Big Night Out

Nov. 11 | Truckee Donner Community Recreation Center | Truckee

Rotary Club of Truckee presents Small Town Big Night Out, a fun Western-stye community barbecue, in place of the Cadillac Ball. | smalltownbignightout.com

Fantasies in Chocolate

Nov. 11 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

The formal event features confectioners from around the region as well as a VIP dinner, a DJed music and light exhibition and a silent auction. Guests are treated to unlimited samples as well as unlimited drinks, all centered around the 2023 theme: The Factory Desserted. | fantasiesinchocolate.com

Eclipse Release Party

Dec. TBA | FiftyFifty Brewing Company | Truckee

The barrel-aged beer party of the year is returning to its roots. This release party offers unlimited pours of vintage and current Eclipse, charcuterie, passed appetizers, pizza slices, commemorative glass and Eclipse bottle. | fiftyfiftybrewing.com

The Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl

Dec. 2 | area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Have some fun during the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl with festival specialty holiday drinks at featured locations. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Holiday in the Hills: Lumberjack Christmas

Dec. 3-4 | area venues | Placer County

Channel the flannel on a self-guided wine tour and toy drive on the Placer Wine Trail. Visit 20+ wineries in Auburn, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Rocklin and Newcastle dressed in lumberjack attire. Live music, visit from Santa, treats, holiday discounts and new wine releases included. | placerwine.com

Reno Santa Crawl

Dec. 9 | Silver Legacy | Reno, Nev.

Crawl Reno offers special event crawls such as the Santa Crawl, which has more than 20,000 Santas filling downtown. Costumes are a must. | crawlreno.com