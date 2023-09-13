Savory fall events to enjoy in Tahoe

Experience the flavorful tapestry of culinary delights of Tahoe in fall. From farm-to-table festivals that celebrate the bounties of the harvest, to wine and food pairings that tantalize the senses, Tahoe’s culinary events in the fall ensure an unforgettable journey for food enthusiasts.
Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Fall Guide
Farmers’ Markets
Through Oct. | Area venues
A number of local farmers markets are still open for the season, with a few operating through mid-October including markets in Tahoe City, Meyers, Markleeville, Truckee and the Lost Sierra. Find a list of Fall Farmers Markets in this edition and at YourTahoeGuide.com/eat.
Downtown Wine Walk
1st Saturday | Carson City, Nev.
Downtown Wine Walk is held the first Saturday of every month. Participants receive a commemorative wine glass and endless reasons to stroll through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | downtowncarson.org
Third Thursday Wine Walk
3rd Thursday | Main Street | Gardnerville, Nev.
From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., experience all that Gardnerville has to offer through October. This year beer vendors have been added to the walk. | mainstreetgardnerville.org
Wine Walk
3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.
The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org
Tahoe Club Crawl
Every Saturday | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
The crawl schedule is based on the best events each season to the best nightclubs in Northern Nevada. Get a welcome shot at each of the venues visited. | tahoeclubcrawl.com
Ale Fest and Wing Competition
Sept. 16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Sample beers, spirits, kombucha and sodas from all over the area. Also, purchase sampler plates of a chicken wing cook-off between the top Heavenly Village restaurants, competing for the trophy. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Legends of Beer Festival
Sept. 23 | The Outlets at Legends | Sparks, Nev.
The third annual Legends of Beer Festival follows the beer-mile relay and features more than 30 craft breweries. There will be additional craft beverages, including canned cocktails, mead, cider and seltzer and craft non-alcoholic beverage. | @legendsofbeerfestival
Incline Wine + Food’s Autumn Tasting
Sept. 23 | Aspen Grove Community Center | Incline Village, Nev.
Spend an autumn afternoon under the aspen trees tasting Napa Valley wines. Attire is Tahoe casual chic with comfortable walking shoes. Auction benefits Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Incline Middle School. | inclinewineandfood.com
Tahoe City Oktoberfest
Sept. 23 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City
Revelers can enjoy craft beers from some of the region’s best microbreweries, live music and food with traditional Bavarian-themed games and a craft vendor village. The crowd will also select the winner of the Best German-themed costume contest. | visittahoecity.org
Genoa Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire
Sept. 23-24 | Genoa, Nev.
This event, which boasts more than 300 arts and crafts booths, activity and food vendors, draws thousands of people to Genoa. The original fundraiser in 1919, held by the town’s ladies, was to pay for the purchase of street lights. | genoanevada.org
Wine Walk
Sept. 29 | Main Street | Genoa, Nev.
Sip and walk Main Street while connecting with local businesses, artists, makers and vendors; $20 will get you a 2023 Genoa Wine Walk Glass and a wristband. | visitcarsonvalley.org
Beartoberfest
Sept. 30 | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach
Tahoe Backyard hosts Beartoberfest and Kings Beach Block Party featuring brews from Bear Belly Brewing, live music and food throughout the day. | tahoebackyard.com
Wine in the Woods
Sept. 30 | Sorraco’s | Sierra City
This fundraiser for Sierra City Volunteer Fire Department offers wine, appetizers and music by Oso Blue. Ages 21+ only. | sierracountychamber.com
Oktoberfest
Sept. 30 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
This annual event transforms the Village at Palisades Tahoe into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe, complete with German beer and Bavarian music and dance, plus the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games for plenty of family fun. | palisadestahoe.com
Brisket & Brews Sukkot Fall Festival
Oct. 1 | North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation | Tahoe Vista
Indulge in brisket and sip on brews while enjoying the festive atmosphere. There will be live music, kid activities and a farmer’s market. Learn about Sukkot and meet the members of the congregation. | eventbrite.com
Oktoberfest Beer Festival
Oct. 1 | South of North Brewing | South Lake Tahoe
Enjoy different Oktoberfest-style beers (and additional styles) presented by several craft breweries and a complimentary tasting glass from noon to 4 p.m., along with live music and food specials. Proceeds benefit Bread & Broth 4 Kids of Lake Tahoe. | southofnorthbeer.com
Foam Fest
Oct. 1-31 | area venues
Join Achieve Tahoe for its 34th annual Foam Fest fundraiser throughout the month of October. Buy a ticket and visit local partner breweries to support Achieve Tahoe’s outdoor recreation programs for people with disabilities. | achievetahoe.org
Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival
Oct. 6-8 | Amador County venues
The Amador Vintners Association presents its annul Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival with wine tastings, harvest activities, live music and food at more than 45 member wineries. | amadorwine.com
Truckee Wine Walk & Shop
Oct. 7 | Downtown Truckee
Truckee Wine Walk & Shop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. in historic downtown. Attendees receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at 30+ venues. Also, enjoy bite-sized snacks at a variety of downtown restaurants and merchants, plus a map to all participating venues. | truckeewinewalk.com
Oktoberfest
Oct. 7 | downtown | Sierra City
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy Sierra City’s 22nd annual Oktoberfest at numerous downtown venues. See the colors change to fall, meet new people, visit friends and enjoy food and entertainment. | sierracountychamber.com
Oktoberfest
Oct. 7-8 | Casino Fandango | Carson City, Nev.
There’s no admission fee to this event with German food and a Bavarian beer garden along with live music from the Oompah Band, a craft fair, games, prizes and more. | casinofandango.com
The Row’s Great Italian Festival
Oct. 7-8 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.
The Row’s Great Italian Festival transforms downtown Reno into Little Italy with a grape stomp, wine walk, an Italian farmers’ market, food booths and free, live entertainment all weekend long. | caesars.com
Barktoberfest
Oct. 12 | Pet Network Humane Society | Incline Village, Nev.
This fundraising event for the nonprofit will feature live music by Jacked Up, food and games and beer tastings. Kids can enter free. | Pet Network on Facebook
Zombie Crawl
Oct. 21 | The Reno Arch | Reno, Nev.
Crawl Reno offers the popular Zombie Crawl is what USA Today called the best costumed Halloween party in the nation. | crawlreno.com
Wild & Free
Oct. 26 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Wild Care, Inc.’s annual fundraiser features a meal catered by The Cork & More and custom cocktails along with a live auction. Proceeds go to food, medical care and ongoing support to wild animals and birds that pass through its doors each year. | ltwc.org
Passport to Dining
Nov. 2 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
North Tahoe Business Association brings together 30 restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries for a night of unlimited tastings to excite the palate, along with a raffle and silent auction. | northtahoebusiness.org
Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival
Nov. 3 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.
The theme for the 33rd annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival is Glitter and Gold. Enjoy wine and chocolate tastings with heavy appetizers and live music. Proceeds benefit Sierra Community House. | sierracommunityhouse.org
Chemistry of the Cocktail
Nov. 3 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.
Meet the future at the 11th annual Chemistry of the Cocktail. Sip futuristic craft libations, enjoy innovative fare created by the experts at Blend and take part in activities, all while providing financial support for The Discovery. | nvdm.org
Small Town Big Night Out
Nov. 11 | Truckee Donner Community Recreation Center | Truckee
Rotary Club of Truckee presents Small Town Big Night Out, a fun Western-stye community barbecue, in place of the Cadillac Ball. | smalltownbignightout.com
Fantasies in Chocolate
Nov. 11 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.
The formal event features confectioners from around the region as well as a VIP dinner, a DJed music and light exhibition and a silent auction. Guests are treated to unlimited samples as well as unlimited drinks, all centered around the 2023 theme: The Factory Desserted. | fantasiesinchocolate.com
Eclipse Release Party
Dec. TBA | FiftyFifty Brewing Company | Truckee
The barrel-aged beer party of the year is returning to its roots. This release party offers unlimited pours of vintage and current Eclipse, charcuterie, passed appetizers, pizza slices, commemorative glass and Eclipse bottle. | fiftyfiftybrewing.com
The Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl
Dec. 2 | area venues | Virginia City, Nev.
Have some fun during the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl with festival specialty holiday drinks at featured locations. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Holiday in the Hills: Lumberjack Christmas
Dec. 3-4 | area venues | Placer County
Channel the flannel on a self-guided wine tour and toy drive on the Placer Wine Trail. Visit 20+ wineries in Auburn, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Rocklin and Newcastle dressed in lumberjack attire. Live music, visit from Santa, treats, holiday discounts and new wine releases included. | placerwine.com
Reno Santa Crawl
Dec. 9 | Silver Legacy | Reno, Nev.
Crawl Reno offers special event crawls such as the Santa Crawl, which has more than 20,000 Santas filling downtown. Costumes are a must. | crawlreno.com