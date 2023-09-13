Tahoe’s best fall adventure races & events

As the temperatures start to dip, visitors and locals can enjoy outdoor adventures during the day and cozy evenings around the fire at night. Whether it’s the vistas, the activities or the sense of serenity that the fall season brings, Tahoe provides unforgettable outdoor experiences.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Fall Guide

Tahoe Cup Lake Crossing

Sept. 15-17 | Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe to Waterman’s Landing, Carnelian Bay

The Lake Crossing sits apart from other paddle races by its length (22 miles) and the majestic paddle across Lake Tahoe nicknamed the Alpine Caribbean. | tahoepaddleracing.com

100-Mile Endurance Horse Race

Sept. 16 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.

The race consists of three loops, each returning to base camp in Virginia City over hardpack and rocky terrain on historical wagon roads with some sandy singletrack footing and several mountain climbs. | nastrwp23.com

Sierra Charger

Sept. 16 | Donner Ski Ranch | Norden

The inaugural Sierra Charger offers Ebike racing, featuring a Moto Hare Scramble and Hard Enduro Race. | bigblueadventure.com

Story Songs for the Carson Valley

Sept. 16 | River Fork Ranch Preserve | Minden, Nev.

Along with storytelling and a walk on the River Fork Ranch property, Mark Vollmer and Jim Eaglesmith will discuss how the wetlands influence life and how geology made the diverse region it is today. | Nature Nevada on Facebook

Adventure Van Expo

Sept. 16-17 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This family-friendly weekend celebrates the van life community and offers the opportunity to view an array of van vendors and overland products. In addition to all of the great van builds the event will feature live music, food and local brews. | adventurevanexpo.com

Livewire Classic

Sept. 17 | Northstar California | Truckee

This is the final in the Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series. The top three racers in each division will receive awards for each race as well as the entire series, based on cumulative points. An after party and awards ceremony will follow. | northstarcalifornia.com

XTERRA Lake Tahoe 5K and 10K

Sept. 17 | Village Green | Incline Village, Nev.

The course heads north and onto the trail system featuring tall pines, aspens and creek crossings. Run one lap for the 5K or two for the 10K. | tahoetrailrunning.com

Balls in the Ruff

Sept. 18 | Schaffer’s Mill Golf & Lake Club | Truckee

Schaffer’s Mill Golf & Lake Club will host a scramble-style tournament with the return of the awards dinner, multiple hole-in-one holes with prizes, contest holes, refreshments and an all-around good time. Proceeds benefit Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | hstt.org

Talks at Tahoe

Sept. 21 | UNR at Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Reyes will discuss the legacy of James E. Church’s snow science research. He figured out and perfected a way to measure snow moisture content along various snow course locations found across the Sierra Nevada. | events.unr.edu

Great Sierra River Cleanup

Sept. 23 | area venues | Lake Tahoe region

This event is a Sierra-wide watershed cleanup coordinated by Sierra Nevada Alliance in collaboration with California’s Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteer to help remove litter and plastic pollution from the Sierra Nevada watershed. | sierranevadaalliance.org

Lederhosen 5K

Sept. 23 | Fanny Bridge | Tahoe City

This course starts and finishes near Fanny Bridge along the Truckee River. Registration includes beer tickets and commemorative Oktoberfest beer glass. Don’t forget to wear Lederhosen or Drindl to snag the best costume award for the run and for the day. | tahoetrailrunning.com

Markleeville Creek Day

Sept. 23 | Turtle Rock Park | Markleeville

Markleeville Creek Day is a community-wide, volunteer-based watershed restoration event coordinated by Alpine Watershed Group. This event includes installing willow stakes, removing trash, pulling invasive weeds, addressing erosion issues, wrapping aspens and other eco-friendly projects. | alpinewatershedgroup.org

Music & Mulligans

Sept. 25 | Somersett Golf & Country Club | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy a beautiful day with live music and unexpected surprises on the course. The scramble begins with a shotgun start; golfers can breakfast, lunch, libations and an afternoon reception. Proceeds support the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. | renophil.org

Great Trail Race

Sept. 30 | Area venues

The Great Trail Race is an epic point to point route between Truckee and Tahoe City that you can either mountain bike or trail run. Choose one of two course options, Elite or Classic. | bigblueadventure.com

Bike’toberfest

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Northstar California | Truckee

Enjoy full vendor alley, whip off on Livewire, long jump on Last Jump Daytona Berms, awards for best Lederhosen costume, beer garden and huge giveaway. | northstarcalifornia.com

Rock Reno Half Marathon, 10k, 5k

Oct. 1 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

The courses take runners and walkers through the streets of downtown and along the Truckee River. Once participants finish they can celebrate with music and food and drinks. Participants receive a finisher medal, Rock Reno race shirt and a post-race rock celebration. | raceroster.com

Ford Bronco Super Celebration

Oct. 4-7 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Great drives to gold mining towns, ghost towns, Lake Tahoe and more. Explore the off road and rugged adventures of Prison Hill OHV and Recreation Center. Come have action-packed days with a Ford Bronco of any generation. | broncodriver.com

Swinging for the Schools

Oct. 7 | Plumas Pines Golf Resort | Graeagle

This annual golf tournament fundraiser is for the Sierra Schools Foundation. It begins with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. A dinner and silent auction follow. | sierracountychamber.com

Rebelle Rally

Oct. 12-21 | Area venues | California & Nevada

The Rebelle Rally covers approximately 2,000 kilometers of California and Nevada desert driving via dirt roads, double tracks, trails and sand dunes. | rebellerally.com

Tahoe Trifecta/Lake Tahoe Marathon

Oct. 13-15 | area venues

Run three half marathons in three days in two California and Nevada and you will have done the Tahoe Trifecta. Or run two races or one, such as the downhill Emerald Bay Half Marathon, or pick from shorter races. | laketahoemarathon.com

Corral Night Ride

Oct. 14 | Corral Loop | South Lake Tahoe

The Corral Night Ride is a fabled gathering of hearty souls that stage a night ride with Halloween revelry each year. All ages welcome. | tamba.org

Truckee River Day & Fair

Oct. 15 | Truckee River venues

Truckee River Watershed Council’s 28th annual Truckee River Day is a community day of river, meadow and wetland restoration. Community fair follows the event. | truckeeriverwc.org

High Fives Charity Golf Tournament

Oct. 16 | Gray’s Crossing | Truckee

Enjoy 18 holes of golf at Gray’s Crossing Golf Course, Vice Golf Balls and other great gifts. | highfivesfoundation.org

MammothMarch

Oct. 21 | Rancho San Rafael Park | Reno, Nev.

The first MammothMarch in the Silver State features parts of the largest U.S. National Forest outside of Alaska and will be one challenging 20-mile hike — scenic views and gorgeous overlooks included. | mammothmarch.com

UNR Ski Swap

Oct. 27-29 | Reno Sparks Convention Center

There’s a huge selection of new and used equipment. Everything from boards to boots, skis to snow shoes, clothing, helmets, gloves and more. Free parking and admission. | unrskiswap.com

Dirty Wookie Run

Oct. 28 & 29 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The Dirty Wookie is a Halloween weekend running event. The 5K run/walk is on Oct. 28, with the 10K on Oct. 29. The 10K runners can either take the shuttle (purchase required), get a ride or jog to the start line. | renoraces.com

Truckee Ski & Snowboard Swap

Nov. 4 | Truckee Donner Community Recreation Center | Truckee

Sell old gear, buy new gear or old gear for discounted prices. Local reps from ski companies and resorts will be on hand to answer questions. | tdrpd.org

Cross-Country & Backcountry Ski Swap

Nov. 11 | Tahoe XC | Tahoe City

Clean out your gear and get ready to purchase some new stuff to benefit the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association. | tahoexc.org

Wobble Before You Gobble

Nov. 23 | Reno City Plaza | Reno, Nev.

Wobble Before You Gobble is a family fun run/walk/wobble that kicks off Thanksgiving morning festivities in downtown Reno. Each registered participant will receive a finisher’s award and a timed race event. | desertskyadventures.com

Scheel’s Turkey Trot

Nov. 23 | Scheel’s | Sparks, Nev.

Before you gorge yourself on a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, try the annual run with a number of lengths and skill sets to choose from. | cityofsparks.us

Carson Valley Turkey Trot Fun Run

Nov. 23 | Minden Park | Minden, Nev.

This fun run takes place starting at Minden Park in downtown Minden. Trot through the downtown neighborhood as a fun way to start the Thanksgiving holiday. | visitcarsonvalley.org