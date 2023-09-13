Fall theater, performances not to miss in Tahoe

Fall in Tahoe welcomes a diverse selection of performances for every artistic palate. Dance troupes and theater companies take the spotlight, offering classic and contemporary pieces that stir emotions and provoke thought. The performing arts events create lasting memories for all who partake in the experience.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Fall Guide

“Coppélia”

Sept. 16-17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The fall season for A.V.A. Ballet Theatre opens with the classic ballet “Coppélia,” the story of a doll created by Doctor Coppelius to be his companion. He dreams of discovering a way of bringing her to life. | pioneercenter.com

Living History

Sept. 20, Oct. 12 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

These Chautauqua performances by historian David Woodruff include one of the wealthiest men from the 1930s, George Whittell on Sept. 17; and designer and despot of the Los Angeles aqueduct, William Mulholland, On Oct. 12. | valhallatahoe.com

“A Facility for Living”

Sept. 22-Oct. 15 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the end of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. He discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the system in which they have landed. | renolittletheater.org

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Sept. 26-Oct. 1 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. | pioneercenter.com

WordWave

Sept. 30 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

WordWave is the culmination of an annual one-act play writing competition. The best three submissions are selected from more than 100 entries and presented as full productions at the event. | valhallatahoe.com

Magique, the Show of Shows

Oct. 3-28 | The Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Magique features a cast of 10 with more than 20 grand illusions, 100+ elaborate handmade costumes, an epic soundtrack and special effects galore. | wethetheatre.com

“The House on Haunted Hill”

Oct. 5-14 | 2307 James Ave. | South Lake Tahoe

“The House on Haunted Hill” tells the tale of millionaire Frederick Lauren, his fourth wife Annabelle and five guests who will each receive $50,000 if they stay in a haunted house until sunrise. | blackicetheatreco.com

“Lone Star” and “Laundry & Bourbon”

Oct. 6-15 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Two plays and one unforgettable experience. “Lone Star” takes place in the cluttered backyard of a small-town Texas bar. In “Laundry & Bourbon” three small-town wives discuss marriages that have turned out to be less than what was hoped for. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“The Reflections of Tarantula Jones”

Oct. 6-29| Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This spellbinding and immersive theater experience was created by Mary Bennett with various directors. | bruka.org

“Dracula, the Ballet”

Oct. 7 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Fans of horror and tango alike will enjoy this classic story set to the music of Astor Piazzolla. Domingo Rubio stars as the charismatic count with a taste for death. | pioneercenter.com

Dancing With the Tahoe Stars

Oct. 14 | Bally’s Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The lineup for this fall’s 10th annual Dancing With the Tahoe Stars has been released and it is once again full of high-energy locals ready to raise funds for Tahoe Arts Project. | tahoeartsproject.org

“Of Good Stock”

Oct. 26-Nov. 5 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

When novelist Mick Stockton died, he left his three daughters a house in Cape Cod, control over his books and a lot of issues. A raw, poignant, and hilarious look at the fun and dysfunction of family. | valhallatahoe.com

Fall Dance Festival

Nov. 2 | Dance Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The Fall Dance Festival showcases UNR dance students in new choreographic works by faculty, guest artists and selected student choreographers. | events.unr.edu

“Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical”

Nov. 3-19 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

An eastern wind brings back this Disney classic. Don’t miss this high-flying, supercalifragilistic adventure with everyone’s favorite nanny. | wnmtc.com

Disney’s “The Lion King”

Nov. 9-19 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. | pioneercenter.com

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

Nov. 10-Dec. 17 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

This twist on the classic holiday movie is set in a radio studio in the 1940s. The story follows the movie plot with the sound-effects team in the radio station adding unique touches — and things don’t always go as planned. | renolittletheater.org

Disney on Ice: “Frozen” and “Encanto”

Nov. 16-19 | Reno Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Dazzling ice skating transports on Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose powers unleashed an eternal winter. Olaf, Kristoff and Sven take you in a race to bring back summer. Then, enter the fantastical Madrigal family’s Casita in the mountains of Colombia. Join Mirabel on her journey to save her family home with Isabela and Luisa. | renoevents.org

“Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Nov. 17-18 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Truckee Community Theater Kids’ Showcase presents this holiday classic. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Dr. Suess’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Musical”

Nov. 21-26 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. | pioneercenter.com

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

Nov. 29 | Reno Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest, Meekah, as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. There be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks galore in this brand-new musical party. | renoevents.org

“A Christmas Story, the Musical”

Dec.1-10 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Ind., the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts: an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Cats” Young Actors Edition

Dec. 1-10 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

“Cats” tells the story, in song and dance, of the annual gathering of the Jellicle Cats. It is set among a junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines. | wildhorsetheater.com

“Christmas with the Crawfords”

Dec. 1-22 | | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy this star-studded Hollywood Christmas Eve with Joan Crawford and family. The play was created by Richard Winchester, written by Mark Sargent and directed by Mary Bennett. | bruka.org

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 15-17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual Nutcracker Ballet. A special Sugar Plum party will be held after on the Dec. 16 and 17 afternoon performances so children can meet the Nutcracker characters. | pioneercenter.com