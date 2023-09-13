Craft fairs, makers markets & literary events highlight fall in Tahoe

Tahoe’s arts and culture events promise a vibrant tapestry of creativity in fall. As the crisp air descends on the region, an array of captivating arts experiences awaits both locals and visitors.
Maker’s Market
Third Thursdays | South of North Brewing | South Lake Tahoe
Enjoy local vendors and artisans, along with live music from 5 to 9 p.m. All ages welcome. | southofnorthbeer.com
Poetry at The Backyard
Sept. 13 | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach
Tahoe Poetry Collective chooses poets on a submission-based process. Poets and writers of all ages and languages are welcome. Open to the public. | @tahoebackyard
Reno Tahoe International Art Show
Sept. 14-17 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
This event will showcase more than 200 curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers as part of a central “Heart of Reno” feature, presenting more than 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | rtiashow.com
City of Sparks Art Walk
Sept. 15 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
Take a walk through the Sparks Heritage Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. or join a guided interactive tour featuring historic places and spaces including the museum, the landmark Glendale School House, the Chinese in Nevada Monument and Rail Car Display. | 39northdowntown.com
Antiques, Crafts and Retro Show
Sept. 16-17 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
Tanner’s Marketplace will have vendors from Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington with jewelry, midcentury modern, stamps, shabby chic, art deco, architectural salvage, vintage clothes and more. | tannersreno.com
Jackpot of Gems Show
Sept. 16-17 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
Reno Gem & Mineral Society displays cases of rocks, gems and minerals along with demonstrations and raffles.| renogms.org
Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl
Sept. 21-24 | Tahoe & Reno venues
Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl is a favorite fiber event. Participants are welcomed into the shops, homes, ranches, warehouses and more of local fiber artists. | sierranevadayarncrawl.com
Quilt Show
Sep. 22-23 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
Truckee Meadow Quilters annual show features 200+ quilts on display, vendors, a raffle table, demonstrations, an opportunity quilt, the country store and more. The theme is “Quilting Techniques Through the Years” and will span antique, traditional, modern and art quilts. | tmquilters.com
Sierra Valley Art + Ag Trail
Sept. 23 | Sierra Valley
Visitors will travel the Sierra Valley trail at their own pace, enjoying Sierra Valley Barn Quilts and opportunities to visit market farms, working ranches and other historic buildings, hosting local artists of every medium. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org
Genoa Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire
Sep. 23-24 | downtown Genoa, Nev.
The Genoa Candy Dance originated in 1919 as an effort to raise money to purchase street lights for Nevada’s first settlement. Enjoy a dinner and dance, as well as an arts faire from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | genoanevada.org
Carson City Music & Murals Festival
Sept. 28-30 | area venues | Carson City, Nev.
The festival brings local, national and international artists to Carson City to paint murals throughout the city. There will be concerts at the Brewery Arts Center and other locations. Other activities include docent-led mural tours, artist lectures and talks, children’s art activities, and interactive mural painting with the community. | cvartscouncil.com
Witches Night Out
Sept. 29 | The Hangar | South Lake Tahoe
Enjoy a mystical gathering of artisans with a night market, dance party, costume contest, group howl and more from 5 to 9 p.m. | visitlaketahoe.com
Sierra Nevada Invitational Art Show & Sale
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Carson Valley Museum | Gardnerville, Nev.
Representational art by nine of the West’s western, wildlife and landscape artists. An artists’ reception is on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | sierranevadainvitational.com
Made in Tahoe
Oct. 7-8 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Made in Tahoe will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas featuring local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations and entertainers. | palisadestahoe.com
Sierra Speaker Series
Oct. 14 | Donner State Memorial Park | Truckee
The monthly series connects folks to the rich cultural and natural history of the area. Dr. Sue Fawn Chung will present “A Brief Look at the Chinese in Truckee.” | sierrastateparks.org
Carson Valley Art Studio Tour
Oct. 14-15 | area venues | Carson Valley, Nev.
The third annual Carson Valley Art Studio Tour features open studio tours, demonstrations and lively discussions about art in and around the Carson Valley. | cvast.org
JL Crafters Fall Arts & Crafts Tour
Oct. 14-15 | area venues | Carson Valley, Nev.
This event features handmade items from local crafters such as quilts, precious gems, jewelry, wreaths, crocheted home décor and wearable items, photography, woodworking, metal arts, fine art, hand-painted items, edible goodies and more. | JL Crafters Tour on Facebook
Holly Arts
Nov. 4-Jan. 3 | North Tahoe Arts | Kings Beach
This annual exhibit is themed like a mini-holiday fair featuring local artists, craftspeople, jewelers, sculptors, photographers and more. | northtahoearts.org
Valhalla Holiday Faire
Nov. 17-19 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
Expect an eclectic mix of hand-made crafts from Tahoe-themed items to gifts crafted in South America and France. Bring the little ones to get pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in front of a roaring fire. Free admittance. | valhallatahoe.com
Crafts for Christmas
Nov. 23-26 | The Nugget | Sparks, Nev.
This holiday season, Crafts for Christmas returns to the Nugget Casino Resort with four days of activities, including gift booths and holiday food and drink. | cnty.com
Shop Small Saturday
Nov. 25 | Graeagle
Shop Small Saturday is about supporting small business and the community by spending locally. Enter for a chance to win Graeagle Bucks at participating locations. | graeagle.com