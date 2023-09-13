Craft fairs, makers markets & literary events highlight fall in Tahoe

Tahoe’s arts and culture events promise a vibrant tapestry of creativity in fall. As the crisp air descends on the region, an array of captivating arts experiences awaits both locals and visitors.

Maker’s Market

Third Thursdays | South of North Brewing | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy local vendors and artisans, along with live music from 5 to 9 p.m. All ages welcome. | southofnorthbeer.com

Poetry at The Backyard

Sept. 13 | Tahoe Backyard | Kings Beach

Tahoe Poetry Collective chooses poets on a submission-based process. Poets and writers of all ages and languages are welcome. Open to the public. | @tahoebackyard

Reno Tahoe International Art Show

Sept. 14-17 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

This event will showcase more than 200 curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers as part of a central “Heart of Reno” feature, presenting more than 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | rtiashow.com

City of Sparks Art Walk

Sept. 15 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Take a walk through the Sparks Heritage Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. or join a guided interactive tour featuring historic places and spaces including the museum, the landmark Glendale School House, the Chinese in Nevada Monument and Rail Car Display. | 39northdowntown.com

Antiques, Crafts and Retro Show

Sept. 16-17 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

Tanner’s Marketplace will have vendors from Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington with jewelry, midcentury modern, stamps, shabby chic, art deco, architectural salvage, vintage clothes and more. | tannersreno.com

Jackpot of Gems Show

Sept. 16-17 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

Reno Gem & Mineral Society displays cases of rocks, gems and minerals along with demonstrations and raffles.| renogms.org

Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl

Sept. 21-24 | Tahoe & Reno venues

Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl is a favorite fiber event. Participants are welcomed into the shops, homes, ranches, warehouses and more of local fiber artists. | sierranevadayarncrawl.com

Quilt Show

Sep. 22-23 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

Truckee Meadow Quilters annual show features 200+ quilts on display, vendors, a raffle table, demonstrations, an opportunity quilt, the country store and more. The theme is “Quilting Techniques Through the Years” and will span antique, traditional, modern and art quilts. | tmquilters.com

Sierra Valley Art + Ag Trail

Sept. 23 | Sierra Valley

Visitors will travel the Sierra Valley trail at their own pace, enjoying Sierra Valley Barn Quilts and opportunities to visit market farms, working ranches and other historic buildings, hosting local artists of every medium. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org

Genoa Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire

Sep. 23-24 | downtown Genoa, Nev.

The Genoa Candy Dance originated in 1919 as an effort to raise money to purchase street lights for Nevada’s first settlement. Enjoy a dinner and dance, as well as an arts faire from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | genoanevada.org

Carson City Music & Murals Festival

Sept. 28-30 | area venues | Carson City, Nev.

The festival brings local, national and international artists to Carson City to paint murals throughout the city. There will be concerts at the Brewery Arts Center and other locations. Other activities include docent-led mural tours, artist lectures and talks, children’s art activities, and interactive mural painting with the community. | cvartscouncil.com

Witches Night Out

Sept. 29 | The Hangar | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy a mystical gathering of artisans with a night market, dance party, costume contest, group howl and more from 5 to 9 p.m. | visitlaketahoe.com

Sierra Nevada Invitational Art Show & Sale

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Carson Valley Museum | Gardnerville, Nev.

Representational art by nine of the West’s western, wildlife and landscape artists. An artists’ reception is on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | sierranevadainvitational.com

Made in Tahoe

Oct. 7-8 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Made in Tahoe will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas featuring local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations and entertainers. | palisadestahoe.com

Sierra Speaker Series

Oct. 14 | Donner State Memorial Park | Truckee

The monthly series connects folks to the rich cultural and natural history of the area. Dr. Sue Fawn Chung will present “A Brief Look at the Chinese in Truckee.” | sierrastateparks.org

Carson Valley Art Studio Tour

Oct. 14-15 | area venues | Carson Valley, Nev.

The third annual Carson Valley Art Studio Tour features open studio tours, demonstrations and lively discussions about art in and around the Carson Valley. | cvast.org

JL Crafters Fall Arts & Crafts Tour

Oct. 14-15 | area venues | Carson Valley, Nev.

This event features handmade items from local crafters such as quilts, precious gems, jewelry, wreaths, crocheted home décor and wearable items, photography, woodworking, metal arts, fine art, hand-painted items, edible goodies and more. | JL Crafters Tour on Facebook

Holly Arts

Nov. 4-Jan. 3 | North Tahoe Arts | Kings Beach

This annual exhibit is themed like a mini-holiday fair featuring local artists, craftspeople, jewelers, sculptors, photographers and more. | northtahoearts.org

Valhalla Holiday Faire

Nov. 17-19 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Expect an eclectic mix of hand-made crafts from Tahoe-themed items to gifts crafted in South America and France. Bring the little ones to get pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in front of a roaring fire. Free admittance. | valhallatahoe.com

Crafts for Christmas

Nov. 23-26 | The Nugget | Sparks, Nev.

This holiday season, Crafts for Christmas returns to the Nugget Casino Resort with four days of activities, including gift booths and holiday food and drink. | cnty.com

Shop Small Saturday

Nov. 25 | Graeagle

Shop Small Saturday is about supporting small business and the community by spending locally. Enter for a chance to win Graeagle Bucks at participating locations. | graeagle.com