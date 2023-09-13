Tahoe’s best live music and entertainment to enjoy this fall

Cool fall weather is perfect for slowing down and tuning in. Let Tahoe Guide’s fall festival guide be your gateway to a season filled with soul-stirring harmonies, toe-tapping rhythms and unforgettable musical moments against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Fall Guide

“Remembrance,” 9/11 Memorial

Sept. 15 | St. Francis Church | Incline Village, Nev.

This concert is dedicated to all firemen and first responders that helped save South Lake Tahoe in the Caldor Fire. All concert performances will be conducted by Maestro James Rawie. | toccatatahoe.org

Shawlapalooza

Sept. 16 | South of North Brewing Co. | South Lake Tahoe

This fundraiser for the opening of the ABCD Music School will feature local favorites The Tahoe Residents, Hodgie, Sugarpines and more. It’s free to attend from 2 to 10 p.m. | shawlapalooza.com

Soirée Musicale Fundraiser

Sept. 16 | private residence | Genoa, Nev.

Violinist Sarah Coyl will perform selections on violin, with pianist Donna Axton. Additional TOCCATA soloists will also perform opera arias and Broadway favorites. | toccatatahoe.org

Awestruck Music & Art Festival

Sept. 16-17 | Glow Plaza Festival Grounds | Reno, Nev.

The festival will feature two stages, a hand-selected group of artisans and local food trucks. Bands include Matt Axton, Martin/Jeff Duo, Sierra Sirens and more. | greatamericancraftfairs.com

Snarky Puppy

Sept. 19 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Snarky Puppy is a collective of 20 members in regular rotation. The band represents the convergence of both black and white American music culture with various accents from Japan, Argentina, Canada and the United Kingdom. | pioneercenter.com

Mr. Smith’s Bowl of Notes

Sept. 23 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This free family concert surveys the music of the past 400 years. Mr. Smith, an on-the-run composer, interrupts a concert and explains the differences and similarities between the Baroque, classic, romantic and modern periods of music. | renophil.com

Believe in Reno 3

Sept. 23 | City Plaza | Reno, Nev.

Bass Camp is putting on a party by the Believe sign. This all-ages event features Troyboi, Mr. Carmack, Jawns and more. | basscampfest.com

WWE Supershow

Oct. 1 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

WWE comes to Tahoe for the first time. Scheduled to make an appearance are Cody Rhodes, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the Women’s World Championship, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and many more. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Offbeat Music Festival

Oct. 5-7 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

The eighth annual Offbeat Music Festival crawl showcases performances of the best homegrown musicians, regional bands and nationally recognized artists. | offbeatreno.com

Carson Valley Arts Concert Series

Oct. 6, Nov. 10 | CIVC Hall | Minden, Nev.

The Carson Valley Arts Council offers an exciting 2023-2024 season, starting on Oct. 6 with performer and songwriter Mumblefinger and The Bow Ties on Nov. 10. The season runs until May 10, 2024. | cvartscouncil.com

Disney’s “Encanto,” The Sing-along Film Concert

Oct. 7 | Grand Sierra | Reno, Nev.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the film and an on-stage band celebrating the hit songs from the soundtrack. | grandsierraresort.com

Battle, Axe & Tracks

Oct. 7-8 | Rancho San Rafael Park | Reno, Nev.

This multi-day music festival features two stages, emerging and established rock and blues musicians, activities and more. | washoecounty.gov.

Alegria

Oct. 7-8 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Chamber Orchestra celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with music by Venezuelan pianist, Teresa Carreño, Spanish Basque composer Juan Crisótomo Arriaga and a concerto by the founding father of 20th century Mexican music, Manuel Poncé, featuring Grammy-nominated guitarist Mak Grgić. | renochamberorchestra.org

Legion Sports Fest

Oct. 7-8 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

The Largest Fitness Festival on the West Coast featuring nine sports and more than 2,500 athletes along with 200 vendors. | centerpodium.com

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5

Oct. 14-15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Reno Philharmonic celebrates its 55th anniversary season with a blazing crescendo, featuring Beethoven’s immortal Fifth Symphony under the direction of Laura Jackson. | renophil.com

Peppa Pig Sing-along Party

Oct. 17 | Reno Events Center | Reno, Nev.

In this new show, join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach their favorite songs. Blow up balloons and get the disco ball ready to party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive musical adventure. |visitrenotahoe.com

Apex Concerts: “Fandango”

Oct. 18 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

“Fandango” is a collaboration between the Escher String Quartet and the Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux. The evening culminates with “100 Greatest Dance Hits” by Aaron Jay Kernis and works by Joseph Haydn. | events.unr.edu

Reno Ukulele Festival

Oct. 18-21 | The Nugget | Sparks, Nev.

The 15th annual Reno Ukulele Festival is a family-friendly event featuring daily sessions of workshops, evening concerts, open mics, community performances, raffle and an abundance of shopping. | renoukulelefestival.com

Sugar Pine Music Festival

Oct. 19-22 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

The inaugural Sugar Pine Music Festival (formerly Hangtown Music Festival) includes Lettuce, Karl Denison’s Tiny Universe, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs and more. | hangtownfestival.com

Carson Chamber Singers Fall Concert

Oct. 20 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

The concert program features classical and contemporary music. The first half is Haydn’s “Kleine Orgelmesse.” The second half is six songs recorded by James Taylor. | ccsymphony.com

Benise Fiesta!

Oct. 21 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on an adventure through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba, Parisian waltz, exotic drumming, and more. | pioneercenter.com

Carson City Symphony Concert

Oct. 22 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will open with a concert by guest bassoonist Eric Fassbender. The program includes Mozart’s Bassoon concerto in B-flat, a new overture by Michael Kibbe and more. | ccsymphony.com

Carson Valley POPS Autumn Concert

Oct. 23 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will delight young and old with a lineup of musical selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. | cvpops.org

“Back to the Future” In Concert

Nov. 3 | Grand Sierra | Reno, Nev.

Power up your DeLorean, recharge your flux capacitor and get ready to experience an unforgettable classic with Reno Philharmonic performing the score. | renophil.com

Thunder From Down Under

Nov. 3-4 | The Nugget | Sparks, Nev.

Fans from around the world rave that Thunder From Down Under is one of the best male revue shows. It’s the ultimate bachelorette party, divorce party and girls’ night out destination. | cnty.com/nugget

Nakamatsu Plays Brahms

Nov. 11-12 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Jon Nakamatsu returns to perform the Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1. Written when Brahms was age 25, the piano concerto is one of music history’s most monumental and stunning creative achievements. | renophil.com

Apex Concerts: “Celestial Mechanics”

Nov. 15 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

Apex Concerts celebrates the 50th anniversary of Fleischmann Planetarium with a program of astronomical range. Travel through light-years of musical ingenuity from works by J.S. Bach and William Herschel, Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky, all the way into the mystical world of “Celestial Mechanics” by George Crumb. | unr.edu

Oakland Jazz Choir

Nov. 18 | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe

Oakland Jazz Choir is a multicultural ensemble, dedicated to the education, preservation and perpetuation of vocal jazz. Experience a blending of hearts and voices that share in their common love of jazz. | valhallatahoe.com

The Stories We Tell

Nov. 18-19 | Nightingale Concert hall | Reno, Nev.

Meteorologist Mike Alger narrates Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw’s musical telling of a children’s book in a program of works, which use music to tell stories. | renochamberorchestra.org

The Price is Right Live

Nov. 24-26 | Nugget Casino Resort | Spark, Nev.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come on down” to win. | cnty.com/nugget

“Spirit of the Season”

Dec. 8-10 | Pioneer Center | Reno. Nev.

Reno Phil Orchestra, Reno Phil Chorus and conductor Jason Altieri perform “Spirit of the Season,” a classic holiday celebration full of orchestral arrangements, jazzy numbers, traditional holiday tunes and carols. | renophil.com

A Cowboy Christmas

Dec. 9 | Town Hall | Genoa, Nev.

This concert event, held in the Genoa Town Hall, brings the music of the season to Genoa. | genoanevada.org

Holiday Treat Concert

Dec. 10 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Symphony will perform its 40th annual Holiday Treat Concert with Carson Chamber Singers, Joyful Noise Carson Children’s Choir and Victorian Dancers. | ccsymphony.com