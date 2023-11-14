How to score a free kids pass at Boreal for the 2023-24 season

Opens Nov. 17
With GoTime Tickets at Boreal, skiers and riders can pick the time to arrive at the mountain and save money by choosing a later start time in the day. Hint: The later in the day you come, the better the deal.
12 & younger free | Boreal continues to offer its Kids Ride Free program to youth ages 12 and younger with a pass with the purchase of an Adult Unlimited Pass for the season.
Night Pass | The Night Passes return for the season to enjoy nightly access to the lifts from 3 to 8 p.m. with a new lower price offered this season.
Woodward Tahoe | Boreal is home to Woodward Tahoe, offering indoor facilities at The Bunker with foam pits, trampolines, an indoor skatepark, ramps and drops. Outside, check out the network of terrain zones to build skills. Drop in for a few hours or purchase a monthly membership. Private sessions are also available.
Play Forever Fridays | Formerly known as Feel Good Fridays, enjoy $25 lift tickets with proceeds going to a nonprofit. Offered once a month from Dec. 8 through April 5.
Mountain biking expansion | The resort is hoping to break ground on top to bottom mountain biking trails at the resort in summer 2024. | rideboreal.com
Events
Dec. 8-April 5 (select dates) | Play Forever Fridays
Dec. 16 | Corenation
Jan. 13 & March | Party in the Peace Park
Jan. 19-21 | Beyond the Boundaries
Jan. 27 | Burton Mystery Tour
Feb. TBA | Technically Doing It
March TBA | Clover Cup
March 20-22 | Jamie Anderson event
April 6 | Boreal Banked Slalom