Diamond Peak improves grooming with new PistenBully snowcat

Opens Dec. 7

Owned by the residents of Incline Village, Nev., Diamond Peak is one of the region’s only independently owned ski areas and is open to everyone. It is also one of only a few downhill resorts offering breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from many of its runs.

Remodeled food court | The Baselodge Provisions food court has undergone a complete remodel. Customers can expect a more aesthetically pleasing look and more intuitive layout in the food court; and behind the scenes, a full kitchen remodel will provide greater efficiency for the resort’s kitchen staff.

New PistenBully | The investment in a new PistenBully 600 W winch snowcat will ensure the resort is able provide stellar corduroy skiing. With multiple steep runs groomed nightly including Lightning, Diamondback, Powder, Luggi’s, Show Off and Slalom Glade, the resort’s winch cat is an essential piece of grooming equipment.

Bonus tickets | Season passholders enjoy 47 complimentary lift tickets at 16 partner resorts across the country this winter.

Snowshoe hikes | Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike to Snowflake Lodge on select dates, along with s’mores and hot cocoa with light fare available for purchase.

Parent’s Pass | The interchangeable Parent’s Pass allows parents to take turns skiing while the other watches the little ones. Purchase a regular adult lift ticket online and ask for a Parent Interchangeable ticket at the Will Call windows on arrival.

Ski & ride free | Children 6 and younger and adults older than 80 years ski for free.

Uphill access | Diamond Peak offers uphill access for Diamond Peak passholders or IVGID passholders.

Shuttle | Diamond Peak offers two shuttles servings Incline Village.

Deals | Diamond Peak offers free skiing on your birthday, along with military and dependents deals, transferrable passes and a 2 for 1 deal for those with disabilities. | diamondpeak.com

Events

Jan. 19, March 1 & 22 | Twilight Snowshoe

Feb. & March (Wed.) | Last Tracks

Jan. 26 | Ullr Fest & Torchlight Parade

March 10 | Retro Ski Day

March 14 | Pi Day

March 23-24 | Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival

April 13 | Dummy Downhill