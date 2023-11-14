Donner Ski Ranch offers passes with no black-out dates

Opening TBA

Donner Ski Ranch, one of the region’s only family-owned ski areas still in operation in the Tahoe Sierra, offers one of the region’s best deals with a season pass with no black-out dates. And, DSR has extended its pass sale through Thanksgiving Day. Guests may also purchase a tubing pass.

Old School Days | Next to the season pass deal, Old School Days is another fantastic option with adult tickets only $59 or $39 for kids every Tuesday to Thursday starting Jan. 10 (excludes some holiday periods)

The Pie | Janet’s Famous Homemade Pies are worth the trip. Pies are baked daily and are offered by the slice or the whole pie while they last. Enjoy Key Lime, Pecan, Peach, Blueberry Cream, Chocolate Cream, Berry or Caramel Apple among other others at Old 40 Bar & Grill. They sell out fast, so grab them when you can. | donnerskiranch.com