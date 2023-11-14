Granlibakken to offer night sledding

Tubing Opens Nov. 23 | Ski hill Opens Dec. 15

Granlibakken resort opened in 1947, but the historic ski and sled hill originally known as Ski Canyon has been the site for winter sports dating back nearly 100 years. This is a perfect spot for family tubing and skiing and is one of the few remaining family-owned ski areas in the Tahoe Sierra.

The ski hill and ski school are open Friday to Monday and daily during holidays. There is also a Nordic trail around the property and the Rawhide trail that goes to Page Meadows.

Tubing | The resort offers popular tubing lanes served by snowmaking systems along with the Benny the Bear snow play area.

Night sledding | Enjoy night sledding from mid-December to mid-January starting at 5 p.m. with lights and music. Complimentary hot mulled wine for adults and hot chocolate for kids are included with every ticket.

Winter dining | Cedar House Pub reopens on Nov. 24 featuring its new winter dinner menu. This is one of Tahoe’s best under-the-radar dining spots and worth the trip to enjoy a fantastic dinner. Rusty’s located next to the ski hill will reopen this year featuring an Asian noodle bar menu with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Treetop park | The Tahoe City Treetop Park located at the resort offers aerial adventures for ages 5 and older. | granlibakken.com

Events

Dec. 24 | Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Santa visit