Heavenly launches new Brews & Views après experience

Heavenly sits in two states, providing a one-of-a-kind skiing experience with its iconic, breathtaking views nestled within the Sierra Nevada.

Whether you are taking in the unbelievable panoramic views of Lake Tahoe on the California side, or seeing the Carson Valley extend for miles on the Nevada side, you are sure to have your breath taken away by both beauty and adventure.

North Bowl lift | Heavenly’s upgraded North Bowl Lift is open. Upgraded from a fixed-grip 3-person chair to a high-speed detachable 4-person chair last year, this upgrade reduces the combined ride time of the Boulder and North Bowl lifts. It also reduces wait times at the Stagecoach and Olympic lifts and provides better access to underutilized terrain at the resort.

Paid parking | Heavenly will be implementing a reservation-based paid parking program at the California Base Area on weekends and peak periods. Stagecoach and Boulder lots will remain free daily.

Your phone is your pass | Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

Brews & Views | The new Brews and Views après experience will take place monthly at the Lakeview Lodge featuring food, drinks, music and beer tastings. Dates TBA.

Eliminating plastic | Heavenly will be piloting an aluminum bottle program to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bottles at Tamarack Lodge.

Kids ski free | Kids ages 4 & younger ski free. | skiheavenly.com

Events

Nov. 24-Dec. 31 | Heavenly Holidays

March 1-3 | Toyota Air & Après

TBA | Gunbarrel 25

TBA | Pond Skim

TBA | Springs Fling Rail Jam