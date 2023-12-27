Enjoy free Nordic access at Spooner Lake, Mount Rose

Nevada Nordic offers free, groomed trail access at two locations in Northern Nevada. The volunteer-run nonprofit grooms trails in the Mount Rose area off Highway 431 outside Incline Village, Nev., and at Spooner Lake State Park on the East Shore.

Donations from trail users support the group’s efforts and may be made at nevadanordic.networkforgood.com. Trail maps and grooming reports are available online and through the Nordic Pulse app.

Mount Rose | Trails are operated at Tahoe Meadows near the Mount Rose summit off Highway 431 with 20km of groomed skating and striding trails, including grooming up to Chickadee Ridge. The Lower Loops are closed in February to protect Goshawk breeding area.

There are three free parking areas available for trail users along Highway 431. View the trail map online to see parking areas and instructions. Dogs are allowed on the trails, but owners must pack out all dog waste.

Spooner Lake | Volunteers also groom 8km of trails at Spooner Lake State Park when conditions permit. Trail access is free but there is a $10 parking fee for Nevada residents and $15 for non-residents. Dogs are allowed on leash.

nevadanordic.org

Read the 17th Annual Tahoe Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide