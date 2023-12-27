Free Nordic trails access, guided tours at North Tahoe Regional Park

The North Tahoe Regional Park offers 10km of groomed trails for skating and classic skiers with free access operated by the North Tahoe Public Utility District. The trail system also includes trails for snowshoeing and all the trails are open to dogs.

Sledding | Sledding and snow play is allowed throughout the park. Both the main larger sled hill near the soccer field and the smaller children’s sled hill near the entrance are available for public use. Sled rentals are not available.

Snowshoe tours | Guided snowshoe tours are offered through Tahoe Adventure Company including full moon, sunset and star tours. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Treetop Adventure Park | The adventure park offers a treetop rope, platform and zip line tour with nine courses for all abilities for ages 5 and older. | tahoetreetop.com

Free access | Access is free, but parking is $5 or visitors must have a NTPUD Resident Sticker or Park Supporter Sticker.

Plowed walking path | The Pam Emmerich Memorial Trail, also known as the Pinedrop Trail, is plowed throughout the winter to offer access to walkers. The trail is 3 miles roundtrip.

Grooming updates | The trails are groomed three times each week as conditions permit. Visit North Tahoe Recreation & Parks on Facebook and Instagram for weekly grooming updates.

EVENTS

Fridays | Sunset Snowshoe Tours

Jan. 3 & April 3 | Snowshoe Star Tours

Dec. 26-April 23 (select dates) | Full Moon Snowshoe Tours