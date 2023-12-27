Enjoy Northstar’s 35km of Nordic trails

Nordic skiers can enjoy more than 30km of trails at Northstar California’s Cross Country Center, located at mid-mountain of the downhill area near the base of the Vista chair lift. As well, downhill passholders receive free access to the Cross Country Center. Dogs are welcome on the trails on leash.

Nordic & Snowshoe Tours | Enjoy a Nordic ski or snowshoe tour every Saturday through mid-March. The tours will meander through the pine tree-lined forest and end in The Village at Northstar where participants will enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate.

Paid parking | Northstar has implemented a reservation-based paid parking program at Village View and Lower Village Preferred Paid lots on weekends and during peak periods, while the Castle Peak lot will remain free daily, with no reservations required. Vehicles with four or more passengers can park for free. Read details in the feature in this edition.

Telemark skiers welcome | Northstar is one of the few resorts offering a full line of downhill telemark equipment and instruction through the Cross Country Center.

Kids ski free | Kids 4 and younger ski free.

Fat tire biking | Northstar offers fat tire bike rentals, as well as rentals for pedal assist e-bikes. All rentals require reservations.

northstarcalifornia.com

Events

Fri.-Sun. | Music in the Village & S’more Fun

Sat. | Snowshoe & Nordic Tours

Until Dec. 31 | Winter Wonders

Dec. 31 | New Year’s Eve Celebrations & Drone Show

Jan. 28 | Tahoe Rim Tour & Race