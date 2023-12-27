New upgrades to grooming, Summit Station at Royal Gorge

Explore 6,000 acres at Royal Gorge Cross Country, North America’s largest cross-country ski area featuring 92 miles of trails meandering through towering pines and wide-open meadows with sweeping views of the Sierra Crest. Find the latest updates by following Royal Gorge on Facebook @Royal Gorge Cross Country and on Instagram @royalgorge_xc.

Grooming upgrades | Royal Gorge has invested in its grooming fleet for the 2023-24 season and added a new Prinoth Husky X snowcat dedicated to grooming the cross-country trails. Featuring Tier 4 emissions standards, the new snowcat generates a 90 percent reduction in emissions.

Resort upgrades | Other upgrades around resort include updates to Summit Station, including building repairs and painting, a new full bar, new trail signage and new rental equipment.

The Royal Gorge | One of the most breathtaking experiences in the Tahoe Sierra is skiing to The Royal Gorge. The Gorge is one of the natural wonders of the Sierra – a 4,417-foot deep gorge that is the namesake for the ski area.

Events

Feb. 11 | Double Sprint & Relays

March 16 | 10K Classic

March 17 | California Gold Rush