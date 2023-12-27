Plumas-Eureka State Park offers Nordic trails, longboard races

The breathtaking scenery of the Lost Sierra becomes a winter wonderland with Nordic ski and snowshoe trails offered at Plumas-Eureka State Park. There are also backcountry trails and many like to try their hand at the historic Johnsville Ski Area. The Nordic trail system is managed by volunteers with the Plumas-Eureka State Park Association volunteers and trail maps are available at each trailhead.

State Park staff occasionally offer guided tours during the winter. Follow the park on Facebook @Plumas Eureka State Park for upcoming events.

Free trail access | The use of the trails is free, but donations are requested to maintain the trails for $5 per day or $20 for the season. Donations may be made at plumas-eureka.org.

Longboard Races | The Plumas Ski Club hosts the Historic Longboard Revival Races each year at the Johnsville Ski Bowl, located within the park. The races are open to everyone and are great fun to watch. Contestants wear 1860s attire and race downhill on 9- to 16-foot wooden skis, many of which are handmade. Parking is limited, so be sure to arrive early and take the shuttle. | plumasskiclub.org

EVENTS

Jan. 20, Feb. 17 & March 16 | Longboard Revival Races