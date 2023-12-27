Guided snowshoe tours offered at Sugar Pine Point State Park

Visitors to the Sugar Pine Point State Park will enjoy skiing on some of the historic trails that follow the path of the Nordic events of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Starting at the Blue Trailhead, located at the day use parking on the campground (west) side of Highway 89, visitors will come across a series of interpretive panels that share the park’s Olympic and Nordic skiing history.

The park offers 20km of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails to enjoy in the winter; about 10km are groomed for skiing. Snowshoers are asked to not use the ski trails and dogs are not allowed on the trails.

There is no charge for trail access, only a $5 parking fee (cash or check only). Free trail maps are available at the park entrance stations.

Snowshoe tours | The park will offer guided snowshoe tours every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. along the Blue Trail through General Creek Campground, where the 1960 Winter Olympic Nordic Events were held. Bring your own gear. | RSVP bit.ly/sugarpineevents

Fundraising for gear | Sierra State Parks Foundation is raising funds for 30 pairs of snowshoes, poles and storage bags to make recreation more accessible. Donations are being accepted at mtyc.co/fbtczf. | sierrastateparks.org

Winter camping | Sugar Pine Point is one of the only winter campgrounds open year-round in the Tahoe area, offering 16 campsites on a first-come, first-served basis.

parks.ca.gov

Read the 17th Annual Tahoe Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide

Events

Jan. 1 | First Day Snowshoe

Sat. | Guided Snowshoe Tours