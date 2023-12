Enjoy ice skating, sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the heart of Tahoe City at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park.

The park provides 4km for both skating and striding, as well as a snowshoe loop/walking trail. Dogs are allowed on the trail system. Reservations are recommended for all activities and may not be available for walk-ups.

Local kids ski free | Kids 14 and younger who are residents receive free access to the trail system for skiing and snowshoeing.

Webcam | Check out the webcam of the action on the ice rink at tcpud.org/winter-webcam.

tcpud.org/winter

Events

Feb. 9 | Teen Night