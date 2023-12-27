Enjoy snowmaking, new demo fleet at Tahoe Donner Cross Country

Tahoe Donner Cross Country is the only cross-country resort in the region with dedicated snow-making capabilities on 3km of trails, which ensures a longer season. Tahoe Donner spans more than 2,800 acres and features more than 100km of cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails that wind through breathtaking meadows, by meandering creeks and up to stunning alpine views.

The resort also uses state-of-the-art grooming machines and, this season, visitors will enjoy the resort’s new demo fleet for skating and striding.

Learn with the pros | Tahoe Donner offers a number of clinics and programs for kids and adults and features with cross-country professionals and former Olympians among its many offerings. New this year, enjoy Saturday Morning Pop-Up Clinics starting Jan. 20 with Martin Benes.

Biathlon | Try your hand at biathlon – skiing and shooting a laser rifle at a target – with a clinic on Jan. 21 led by professional athlete Gyongyver Ridenour, Jr. National Biathlon and Cross Country Ski Champion of Romania.

Read the 17th Annual Tahoe Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide

EVENTS

Dec. 31 | NYE Snowshoe Tour & Celebration

Jan. 13 | Wax Clinic

Jan. 21 | Biathlon Clinic

March 24 | Sierra Skogsloppet Race