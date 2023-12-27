New lodge construction to begin in 2023 at Tahoe XC

Tahoe Cross Country is the place to go for a community-based, cross-country ski and snowshoe experience with spectacular views of Lake Tahoe. Dogs are welcome on designated trails. Fat bikes are not allowed.

Clinics | This year Skiing with Grace returns, incorporating mindfulness and cross-country skiing technique along the creek-side routes and towering pines of Burton Creek State Park.

New base lodge | A capital fundraising campaign is underway for Tahoe XC new base lodge, which will be relocated next to the North Tahoe High School.

The current base lodge, located at a lower elevation that the high school, limits the resort’s ski season as trails from the base area melt faster than other trails in the network. The move next to the high school will allow for access to those higher-elevation Nordic trails, thus expanding the resort’s ski season.

The lodge will be built using the historic Pennoyer/Schilling home built in 1937 at Rubicon Bay. The home was gifted to the nonprofit ski area for use as a base area. The new lodge will feature rentals, a cafe, lockers and community meeting areas.

The Lodge Project will need to secure fundraising commitments equal to 80 percent of the $13 million construction budget before beginning construction, according to the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project website. If the fundraising goal is met as planned, groundbreaking could occur in summer or fall 2024. This means the earliest the new Lodge may be open is the for the 2025-26 ski season. | tahoexclodgeproject.com

Free skiing | Free trail access is offered to those 19 years of age and younger and those 70 and older.

tahoexc.org

EVENTS

Jan. 13-15 | Old Skool Klassic

Jan. 20-21 | Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend

Jan. 27 | Wax Clinic w/ Roger Chaney

Jan. 28 | Tahoe Rim Tour

Feb. 8 | Red Lips, Wine Sips & Waxing Tips

Feb. 10 | Wax Clinic w/ Roger Chaney

Feb. 11 | She Bowl Laser Biathlon Relay

Feb. 14 | Share the Love Scavenger Hunt

Feb. 25 | Alpenglow 10K & 20K

March 3 | Great Ski Race