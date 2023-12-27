Tahoe Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide Winter 2023-24

The Tahoe Sierra has one of the greatest concentrations of Nordic ski areas anywhere, and our 17th annual Tahoe Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide features profiles on 20 areas that are easily accessible with something to offer everyone.

I invite you to explore Tahoe’s many Nordic centers from large ski areas to community-run trail systems, to local and state parks with winter trails, and many others. Cross-country skiing is my favorite winter activity and I hope to explore a few ski areas I haven’t tried before this season.

Read the digital version of the guide at issuu.com.

The No. 1 source for outdoors, recreation & visitor information

YourTahoeGuide.com

@TahoeGuide

issuu app iTunes & Google Play

Add your events to our calendar here