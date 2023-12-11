Unleash your adventurous spirit with Tahoe events that celebrate the outdoors

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, a nature enthusiast or a family seeking new adventures, Tahoe’s got it all. Gear up for an extraordinary journey through Backcountry Safety Awareness Week, Play Forever Fridays, the Burton Mystery Tour and much more this winter.

Backcountry Safety Awareness Week

Until Dec. 16 | Area venues

Be prepared for back-country travel this winter with informative talks and events including: Sharing the Backcountry Panel on Dec. 13; Backcountry Film Festival on Dec. 14; Women’s specific Intro to the Backcountry Lecture on Dec. 15; and a guided tour followed by professional athlete panel hosted on Dec. 16 along with Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers monthly meetup and beacon park at Little Truckee Summit. | takecaretahoe.org/backcountry

Play Forever Fridays

Until April 5 (select dates) | Boreal Mountain | Soda Springs

Ski or ride for a $25 lift ticket at Boreal Mountain; the price includes a $5 donation to local nonprofits. | rideboreal.com

Active Adult Snowshoe Hikes

Until April 9 (Tues.) | Area venues

IGVID hosts weekly snowshoe hikes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors of all abilities at various locations. | yourtahoeplace.com

Backcountry Film Festival

Dec. 14 | Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House

Tahoe Backcountry Alliance presents the Backcountry Film Festival, a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snowsports community. | tahoebackcountryalliance.org

Christmas Bird Count

Dec. 16 | Sierra Valley venues

The Christmas Bird Count is regarded as the largest and oldest citizen science project in the world. Each year, tens of thousands of volunteers head out into the winter landscape to count birds for a day. | RSVP colindillingham2@gmail.com, (530) 394-8129

“Redline Traverse” showing

Dec. 16 | Red Cliffs Day Lodge | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

This film uncovers the history of the Sierra Nevada’s most notorious yet famously undocumented ski traverse. It premieres with a free showing at 3:30 p.m. | eventbrite.com

CoreNation

Dec. 16 | Boreal

CoreNation Tour is a snowboard-only rail jam series traveling across the United States that helps create awareness and financial support for local nonprofits. The contest is jam format. | rideboreal.com

Nordic Twilight Tours

Dec. 16-March 9 (Sat.) | Northstar California | Truckee

The 2- to 2.5-hour tour begins at the Cross Country, Telemark & Snowshoe Center at 5 p.m. The group will meander through the pine tree-lined forest and ending in The Village at Northstar. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate. | northstarcalifornia.com

Far West Fundraiser

Dec. 17 | Tahoe City Yacht Club

Far West hosts a fundraiser featuring a holiday bazaar, dinner, entertainment and silent auction starting at 3:30 p.m. to benefit Far West Nordic. | Tickets farwestnordic.org/auction

“Home, Sick!” showings

Dec. 21 | Alibi Ale Works | Truckee

Jan. 4 | Olympic Valley Chapel

Ski For The Love presents “Home, Sick!” at the Truckee Public House at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, with the Jan. 4 showing at 5 p.m. | alibialeworks.com

Full Moon Snowshoe Tours

Dec. 26-April 23 (select dates) | area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company hosts Full Moon Snowshoe Tours on two nights each month. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Guided Snowshoe Tour

Dec. 31 | Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Truckee

Enjoy an evening under the stars this New Year’s Eve with a guided snowshoe tour of the cross-country trails from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

New Year’s Snowshoe

Jan. 1 | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee

Kick off the New Year with a guided snowshoe trek through the park at 11 a.m. | Donner Memorial State Park on Facebook

Snowshoe Star Tours

Jan. 3, April 3 | area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company and Tony Berendsen present telescopic tours of the night sky. It starts with guided sunset snowshoeing, followed by a brilliant tour of the night sky. For ages 8 and older. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series

Jan. 4, 17, Feb. 15, March 7 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series will showcase locals and athletes who share stories of their incredible adventures in the mountains. In-person and virtual options available. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | alpenglowsports.com

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Jan. 6 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Enjoy a showcase of the Top 10 action sports films featuring a 10- to 12-minute clip of segment from each of the films. The night includes special guest speakers, action photo displays, break-dancers, DJs and raffle starting at 7:30 p.m. The festival will also have showings in Mammoth Lakes and Minden, Nev. Dates TBA. | laketahoefilmfestival.com

Backcountry Demo Days

Jan. 6 | Palisades Tahoe | Alpine Meadows

Alpenglow Sports offers its annual backcountry demo event to perpetuate the enthusiasm for all aspects of in-area and backcountry skiing. Join guides, forecasters, AIARE instructors and gear experts, including demos, avalanche education, guided tours and a raffle. | palisadestahoe.com

Poker Run

Jan. 6 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

This annual family-friendly scavenger hunt has participants riding or skiing to poker chip stations on the mountain to earn cards in your poker hand. Proceeds benefit local schools. | sugarbowl.com

Cross-country ski tours

Jan. 6-March 30 (select dates) | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee

Join a free ski tour at 10 a.m. on select Saturdays to explore the park with a historian to learn about local natural and cultural history. Bring gear. Offered Jan. 6 & 20, Feb. 3 & 17, and March 2, 16 & 30. | Register bit.ly/donner_tours

Snowshoe tours

Jan. 6-March 30 (Sat.) | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee

Join a free snowshoe tour at 1 p.m. on Saturdays to explore the park with a historian to learn about local natural and cultural history. Bring gear. | Register bit.ly/donner_tours

Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count

Jan. 12 | Area venues

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science will be coordinating the annual mid-winter Bald Eagle count and volunteers are invited to participate. There are 26 stations located around the Tahoe Basin. Join a virtual slideshow on Jan. 11. | tinsweb.org

Motorized Avalanche Classes

Jan. 12-Feb. 18 (select dates) | Tahoe Meadows

Sierra Avalanche Center is offering Intro, Level 1, Rescue and Level 2 and women-specific avalanche classes for motorized users. Intro classes are free. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

The Sheep Show

Jan. 18-20 | Reno Sparks Convention Center

The Wild Sheep Foundation’s premier outdoor and mountain-hunting expo includes an exhibit hall filled with more than 400 North American guides and outfitters and top-of-the-line retailers of gear, art, taxidermy and outdoor items. | wildsheepfoundation.org

Twilight Snowshoe Hike

Jan. 19, March 1 & 22 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Join this 3-mile round trip hike that includes guides, after-hour access to Diamond Peak and Snowflake Lodge and more. | diamondpeak.com

PBR Velocity Tour

Jan. 19 & 20 | Reno Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour features some of the best athletes of the sport going head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country. | pbr.com

Raptor tours

Jan. 19 & Feb. 2 | Area venues

Join TINS for Raptor Outings in Sierra Valley on Jan. 19 and in Carson Valley on Feb. 2. Wintering raptors typically include Bald and Golden Eagles, Rough-legged, Ferruginous and Red-tailed Hawks, Northern Harriers, American Kestrel, Prairie Falcon and possibly others. | RSVP tinsweb.org

Arcteryx Winter Film Tour

Jan. 20 | Olympic Village Event Center | Olympic Valley

Join an evening to explore ideas, share stories and get stoked for winter with showings of “Darkhorse,” “Continuum,” “Æther 5,” “109 Below” and “Space Craft.” Proceeds support Washoe Tribe Cultural and Outdoor Expedition Program. Michelle Parker, Elena Hight, Tatum Monod and Joe Lax will be in attendance. | Tickets community-events.arcteryx.com

World Championship Longboard Races

Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 16 | Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl

Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl is the host for the races that recreate the first downhill ski races in the Americas. The events are historical re-enactments of 1860’s era ski racing in the Lost Sierra. | plumasskiclub.org

Snowshoe Trek with Sugar Pine Foundation

Jan. 21, Feb. 8, March 10 | Area venues

This adventure will be a leisurely snowshoe trek with experts and friends at the Sugar Pine Foundation who will reveal the mysterious world of trees. | tahoerimtrail.org

Nordic in Nature ski tour

Jan. 23 | Spooner Lake | East Shore

Spend the morning gliding on cross-country skis during an excursion with TINS and Tahoe Rim Trail Association to learn about forest ecology while talking about the plants and animals that make up Tahoe’s wintery ecosystem. | tinsweb.org

Tahoe climate change talk

Jan. 25 | TBD

Climate change is already impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin and even more change will arrive in coming decades. In response, agencies and communities throughout the Basin are beginning to develop plans and actions to enhance their capacities to adapt to climate change. A recent study has yielded detailed simulations of weather, snow and streamflow responses in the 60 subbasins that comprise the Basin to a collection of 16 different global climate-change projections. Join this talk to learn more. | tahoe.ucdavis.edu

Ullr Fest

Jan. 26 | Diamond Peak Ski Resort | Incline Village, Nev.

The annual Ullr Fest is a benefit weekend to raise funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team. It kicks off with a torchlight parade, bonfire, party and live music. Dress in Ullr attire; the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow. | diamondpeak.com

Burton Mystery Tour

Jan. 27 | Boreal

This banked slalom event celebrates community and progression for all ages and abilities with product giveaways, athlete demos and BBQ/après hangouts.| rideboreal.com

Ski Safety Day

Jan. 27 | Area resorts

Ski California member resorts will participate in Ski California Safety Day with many offering guest-centric activities and events designed to educate skiers and riders about safety on the slopes. | skicalifornia.org

Eagles & Ag

Feb. 1-4 | Carson Valley venues

Each year, the calving season draws raptors, including bald eagles, to Carson Valley. The event includes an opening dinner, tours of the ranches, a photography workshop and a best photo contest. | carsonvalleynv.org

Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour

Feb. 23-25 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The Stifel Palisades Tahoe will host men’s slalom and giant slalom events on Dog Leg and Red Dog Face. | palisadestahoe.com

Silver Dollar Derby

Feb. 24 | Mt. Rose

Formerly The McKinney Cup, this event pits some of the fastest skiers in the sport against each other in Giant Slalom. | skirose.com

Carnival Games & Glowstick Parade

Feb. 24 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

Carnival games for kids of all ages start at 4:30 p.m. and a glow stick parade for ages 10 or younger who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark on Snowbird run at 6:15 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Banked Slalom

Feb. 24 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

The snake-run-style course is specifically built for the event and features flowy banked turns and creative features that will be sure to leave a smile on your face. | sugarbowl.com

The Great Ski Race

March 3 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

The Great Ski Race is the main fundraising event for Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a nonprofit all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which is one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. | thegreatskirace.com

PinkFest

March 7 | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Pinkfest Tahoe returns to Mt. Rose to benefit Moms on the Run. The day features a women’s ski clinic and more. | skirose.com

Tahoe Freeride Chutes Comp

March 9 & 10 | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Competitors take on the legendary Chutes at Mt. Rose with competition on Saturday for ages 14 and younger, with ages 15 and older on Sunday. Spectator viewing areas. | skirose.com

Ididarun Sled Dog Race

March 10 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

A fun dog pull race benefiting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe at 1 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Retro Ski Day

March 10 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Break out the retro gear to celebrate spring skiing in style. Whether it’s old wooden skis and woolen outerwear, 1970’s stretch pants or neon onesies from the 1980s, they will bring back fond memories. | diamondpeak.com

Family Downhill Challenge

March 17 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

Come out and compete in this friendly family downhill GS ski race at 11 a.m. | tahoedonner.com

Gold Rush Festival

March 18 & 19 | Royal Gorge Cross Country | Soda Springs

This cross-country festival at Royal’s Gorge’s Summit Station classic and freestyle races, along with kids’ races and obstacle races. | royalgorge.com

Wonders of Wildlife & Water

March 19 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Join TINS naturalist Sarah Hockensmith as she leads the way in search of wildlife, water features, and spectacular scenery from a beachy waterfront. | tahoerimtrail.org

Pain McShlonkey Classic

March 23 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival

March 23 & 24 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Competitors race to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method they prefer – skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. – then ski, snowboard, snowshoe or run back down to the finish line. | diamondpeak.com

Silver Belt Classic

March 25-29 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

The Silver Belt Classic returns with freeride action in some of the most unique terrain in Tahoe. | sugarbowl.com

Slednanigans

April 1-3 | TBD

Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers nonprofit hosts its end of season party with hill climbs, camping, gear swap and more. | laketahoesnowmobilers.com

The Sugar Bowl Uphiller

April 6 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

Participants choose the amount of vertical climbing. Each lap an uphiller completes earns him/her additional raffle tickets and a better chance at earning prizes during the awards ceremony. Costumes required. | sugarbowl.com

Banked Slalom

April 6 | Boreal

The Boreal Banked Slalom features a costume race to benefit the High Fives Foundation, live music and an après party. | rideboreal.com

Wilderness First Aid

April 6 & 7 | Area venue

Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts this two-day course taught by NOLS Wilderness Medicine. It provides a foundation in important first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in remote back-country environments. | tahoerimtrail.org

Dummy Downhill

April 7 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

Join the annual end-of-season bash with the Dummy Downhill at 4:15 p.m. Join the fun and enter your own dummy in the competition. This year’s theme is super heroes. | diamondpeak.com

Dummy Downhill

April 13 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Join the fun at the annual Dummy Downhill. Participants build a dummy on skis (or a snowboard) that gets launched off a jump on Show-Off while spectators cheer them on from the Base Lodge Deck. | diamondpeak.com

Tiki Pond Skim

April 13 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

Enjoy live music, a pop up tiki bar and a snow beach viewing area to watch the pond skimming action. | sugarbowl.com