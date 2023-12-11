Events to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Tahoe

Ring in the magic of the New Year with an array of spectacular events and festivities. From high-energy concerts to family-friendly ski celebrations and glittering fireworks displays. Be sure to get your tickets early as many events will sell out.
Dec. 29-31
New Year’s Celebrations
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Celebrate at Harrah’s Peek Lounge for a most memorable New Year’s Eve experience. Party and dance to live DJs each night. | caesars.com
Dec. 30 & 31
Excision
Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.
Ring in the New Year with Excision, who has spent his career dedicated to the Bass Music scene, leading and innovating in the creation of a massive, passionate Dubstep community. With special guests each night. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com
NYE at Crystal Bay Casino
Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.
Celebrate New Year’s with Boombox both nights with special guest Flamingosis on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and N2N on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. in the Crown Room. | devildogshows.com
Neon New Year’s Eve
Moe’s BBQ | Tahoe City
Ring in the New Year with Hot Buttered Rum with Jessica Malone on both nights at 9 p.m. Hattie Craven joins on Dec. 30. Come dressed in your best neon for the costume contest. | moesbbqtahoe.com
Dec. 31
New Year’s at Mt. Rose
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Celebrate New Year’s skiing at Mt. Rose followed by a Snowcat Parade at 4:45 p.m., Torchlight Ski at 5 and fireworks at 5:45 p.m. | facebook.com/mtroseskitahoe
Fireworks & Torchlight Parade
Kirkwood Mountain | Kirkwood
Ring in the new year with Kirkwood’s on-mountain celebration with the best ridgeline as a backdrop. Starts at 5 p.m. | kirkwood.com
NYE Family Celebration
Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
The evening will kick off with an LED Torchlight Parade at 5 p.m. followed by fireworks. | www.palisadestahoe.com
Sledding & Dance Party
Granlibakken hosts New Year’s Eve Sledding for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. under the stars to festive music. Stay for the all-ages Dance Party with DJ Dylan Thomas and dinner starting at 8 p.m. | granlibakken.com
Glow Stick Parade & Fireworks
Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee
Enjoy the Glow Stick Parade followed by the annual fireworks show starting at 6:15 p.m. Warm up next to the outdoor firepits and enjoy hot toddies, hot cocoa and more. | tahoedonner.com
NYE at The Row
The Row | Reno, Nev.
Get an all-access pass to nightclubs at Silver Legacy, Circus Circus and Eldorado resort casinos. | caesars.com
A Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
The heart of the village will come alive with free live music starting at 2 p.m. with DJ CashMaster. Live music continues with shows at 5 and 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks and a gondola ball drop at 9 p.m. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Northstar New Year’s Eve
Northstar California | Truckee
Dance the night away in the Village at Northstar with a live band and festivities all day including Kids Balance Rances, bike parade, vendors, axe throwing, face painting, rock climbing wall and more. A drone show will cap off the celebrations at 9 p.m. | northstarcalifornia.com
Golden Nugget NYE
Golden Nugget | Stateline, Nev.
New Year’s Eve Alpine Union Patio exclusive seating will put you front and center to the NYE celebration. | goldennugget.com
NYE at Alibi Ale Works
Alibi Ale Works | Truckee
This New Year’s Eve show will consist of two sets of Broken Compass Bluegrass starting at 9 p.m. The second set will feature a Tribute to the Grateful Dead. | alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house
Gar Wood’s NYE Celebration
Gar Woods Grill & Pier | Carnelian Bay
Gar Woods’ famous NYE party is back. Enjoy dinner, music by Sawyer, party favors and champagne at midnight. | garwoods.com
NYE Experience
Edgewood Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Welcome 2024 in impeccable style with this black-tie only event. | edgewoodtahoe.com
NYE Royalty Celebration
Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.
Queen Nation, a Queen Tribute Band, rings in the New Year with the best of Queen along with dinner. | nuggetcasinoresort.com
New Year Party
Bowl Incline | Incline Village, Nev.
Bowl Incline will open for an exclusive celebration starting at 6 p.m. with a gourmet buffet dinner, champagne toast, party favors, bowling, unlimited arcade and billiards. | bowlincline.com
NYE Ultra Lounge Party
The Loft | South Lake Tahoe
Ring in 2024 with live entertainment from DJ/Producer Groove Cartel and a midnight champagne toast, delectable cuisine, adults-only Magic After Dark and dancing. | thelofttahoe.com
The Dip: NYE Party*
Marisa Funk Theater | Grass Valley
Ring in the new year with rhythm and blues band The Dip and dance 2023 away at The Center for the Arts starting at 9 p.m. Próxima Parada will open the show. | thecenterforthearts.org
Hyatt NYE
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
The Hyatt hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration with a special dinner, live music with a DJ and local band, dancing, cocktails and more. Overnight guests can take part in the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1. | hyattregencylaketahoe.com