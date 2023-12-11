Unveil the Magic of Entertainment & Festivities in the Sierra Nevada!

Discover a world where every day brings a new rhythm, a new spectacle, and a new reason to celebrate. From spellbinding magic shows to heart-pounding live music, the Sierra Nevada region is alive with a symphony of entertainment. Immerse yourself in the allure of Tahoe’s live DJs, savor the taste of exquisite wines during the Wine Walks, and witness the breathtaking grand illusions of “Magique” in Reno.

As the winter chill blankets the landscape, the festivities only heat up! Ski up for a sparkling Tōst on the mountain, revel in the thrill of Monster Jam’s gravity-defying feats, or be transported to a musical journey with the Nevada Chamber Music Festival. Whether you’re a culture enthusiast, a music lover, or someone seeking family fun, the Sierra Nevada has an event tailored just for you.

Live Music

Daily | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy live music every day at Basecamp Pizza, Azul Kitchen and Gunbarrel Tavern starting at noon in the Shops at Heavenly Village. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Magic shows

Daily | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe

The Loft hosts daily magic shows with something for every audience from family-friendly shows to adults-only Magic After Dark shows along with special performances. | thelofttahoe.com

Live DJs

Daily | Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Visit the Center Bar for free live entertainment every Friday and Saturday starting at 10 p.m. and Sunday and holidays starting at 9 p.m. | goldennugget.com

Carson City Wine Walk

1st Saturday | Downtown Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy the Wine Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. while strolling through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | downtowncarson.org

Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Magique

Until March 30 (Sat.) | The Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Magique is loaded with special effects, dazzling costumes, a catchy soundtrack, multimedia backdrops, synchronized lighting and grand illusions. | wethetheatre.com

Winter Music Series

Until April 20 | Village at Northstar | Truckee

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, enjoy free live music on the Village Stage at the ice rink. | northstarcalifornia.com

Vodka & Latkes

Dec. 13 | Temple Bat Yam Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

This annual holiday FUNdraiser celebrates the holidays with latkes, Tahoe Blue Vodka, non-alcoholic beverages, desserts and more from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be games, a raffle and silent auction. | tbytahoe.org

Tahoe Live

Dec. 15 & 16 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Tahoe Live festival returns featuring the genre-bending compositions of REZZ and the EDM sounds of Diesel, aka Shaquille O’Neal. | tahoelive.net

S’more Fun

Dec. 15-April 14 (select dates) | Northstar California | Truckee

Head to Village Overlook every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for s’mores. | northstarcalifornia.com

Tōst

Dec. 15-April 15 (select dates) | Northstar California | Truckee

Ski up and enjoy a glass of bubbly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. down East Ridge run off the top of Comstock. Tōst glasses are first-come, first-served. | northstarcalifornia.com

Wreaths Across America

Dec. 16 | Eastside Memorial Park | Minden, Nev.

Remember and honor veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and by saying the name of each veteran aloud starting at 9 a.m. | wreathsacrossamerica.org

Snowshoe Tour + Chalet Dinner

Dec. 22-March 16 (select dates) | The Chalet | Alpine Meadows

After the mountain closes and the winter moon rises, experience a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet for an intimate seated dinner featuring Bavarian-inspired, multi-course cuisine. | palisadestahoe.com

Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Dec. 28-31 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

This annual festival features unique concerts showcasing world-class musicians and the best in classical music. | renochamberorchestra.org

Derek Hough Dance

Dec. 30 | Silver Legacy | Reno, Nev.

From the EMMY award-winning mind of Derek Hough comes the live dance show in its first national tour. | caesars.com/eldorado-reno

“SIX the Musical”

Jan. 2-7 | Pioneer Center | Reno. Nev.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st Century girl power. | pioneercenter.com

Reno Latin Dance Fest

Jan. 4-9 | Silver Legacy Resort | Reno, Nev.

This Latin dance festival hosts workshops taught by professional instructors, night parties with hours of social dancing, Latin DJs and an evening showcase where couples and teams from all over the nation perform. | renolatindancefest.com

New Works Festival

Jan. 17-20 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Featuring new works by local playwriters, artists and performers. | bruka.org

Monster Jam

Jan. 19-21 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Monster Jam provides jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats featuring some of the most famous trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max-D, Megalodon and more. | monsterjam.com

“While the Lights Were Out”

Jan. 19-Feb. 11 | Reno Little Theater

A delightful evening of mayhem and murder after the dinner party that Lord Clive and Lady Monica Wickenham are hosting turns sour. A breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises, and enough suspense to keep the audience on their toes. | renolittletheater.org

Spanish Nights

Jan. 27 & 28 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Spanish conductor Ramon Tebar will lead the orchestra on a musical journey with colorful works by Spanish composers. Multi award-winning Spanish guitarist Rafael Aguirre will join the program for a performance of Rodrigo’s Fantasia para un Gentilhombre. | renophil.com

Apex Concert: Extraordinary Imaginations

Jan. 30 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

Apex Concerts partners with the nation’s premier chamber music organization, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, for a fun and bold program exploring the transformational time of the early 20th Century. | unr.edu

Last Tracks Wine & Beer

Feb. & March (select dates) | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders can take the last chairlift up to the mid-mountain Snowflake Lodge and enjoy wine or beer tastings and appetizers before skiing down a freshly groomed run at sunset. | RSVP diamondpeak.com

“The Tortoise and the Hare: Next Gen”

Feb. 1 | Fox Cultural Hall | Kings Beach

Lightwire Theater combines theater and technology to bring family-friendly stories to life in darkness and are internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry. | foxchall.org

Brew HaHa

Feb. 2 | The Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

This fundraiser for Sierra Arts Foundation offers an evening of music, food and more than 100 beers. | sierraarts.org

Xtreme International Ice Racing

Feb. 2 & 3 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

Speedway bikes and quads are modified and compete on an indoor ice arena. There are more than 2,000 metal studs added to the tires and there are no brakes on the bikes. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Truckee Winter Carnival

Feb. 2-4 | Truckee venues

The Museum of Truckee History and Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District is bringing back the carnival featuring sled dogs, ice skating, snow sculptures, historical tours and more. | museumoftruckeehistory.org

“Pretty Woman”

Feb. 6-11 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell featuring an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. | pioneercenter.com

Harlem Globetrotters

Feb. 8 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

See the Globetrotter stars live as they dribble, spin, slam and dunk past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals. Featuring new levels of trick shots, expert ball-handling skills and big laughs. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

“Mean Girls” Teen Musical

Feb. 9-18 | Community Art Center | Truckee

“Mean Girls” Teen Edition is adapted from the 2004 blockbuster film and the Broadway smash from book writer Tina Fey. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Feb. 15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company has been innovating and transforming the artform of modern dance since 1954. With a history of multidisciplinary collaborations, passionate expression and thrilling athleticism, the Company is known worldwide for its vast repertory. | pioneercenter.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Feb. 15-19 | Nevada City & Grass Valley

The 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place as a hybrid event, both in-person and virtual offerings of filmmakers, celebrities, leading activists, social innovators and well-known world adventurers. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival

Feb. 17 & 18 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

This all-ages event features Damian Jr. Gong & Stephen Marley, Collie Buddz, The Green and Miki Rae & The Hooligans on Feb. 17, with Stick Figure, The Movement, The Elovaters and False Rhythms on Feb. 18. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

The Old Style

Feb. 17 & 18 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev

Respighi’s imaginative orchestrations of lute music and Bloch’s challenge to his skeptical students bookend a program of works by Reno Chamber Orchestra inspired by early music featuring Jennifer Corning Lucio. | renochamberorchestra.org

6-Wire

Feb. 22 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

From Chinese folk to American bluegrass, there isn’t a music style this trio can’t play. West and East meet with the stunning combination of the sweet and soaring violin and the huskier and sexier erhu. | unr.edu

Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony

Feb. 24 & 25 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Charlotte Marckx takes center stage with Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4. Enjoy a world premiere performance composed by Reno Phil Youth Orchestra’s Paul Novak. Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony will anchor the program, written in 1937 as a defiant act to satisfy Stalin’s regime.| renophil.com

SnowFest!

Feb. 29-March 10 | Area venues

Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe has come alive with 10 fun-filled days and nights of events and activities. | tahoesnowfest.org

“Peter & The Starcatcher”

March 8-17 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

4th Wall Down Productions presents this original holiday comedy on the hilarious origin story of Peter Pan. Based on the best-selling series by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. | 4thwalldown.com

“Mean Girls”

March 12-17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. | pioneercenter.com

Kalani Pe’a

March 14 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

This three-time Grammy winning recording artist is a Hawaiian treasure. Hawaiian music is Pe’a’s specialty, both traditional and original. | unr.edu

Apex Concert: SPA Trio

March 15 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

Susanna Phillips, Paul Neubauer and Anne-Marie McDermott, the SPA Trio, continue a tradition of performances of salon-type songs with an obbligato instrument. | unr.edu

Leprechaun Crawl

March 16 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

With more than 70 bars, restaurants and nightclubs within walking distance, downtown Reno has established itself as the undisputed bar crawl capital. | crawlreno.com

PAW Patrol live

March 16 & 17 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is a new production featuring an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Small But Mighty

March 16 & 17 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Principal musicians of Reno Chamber Orchestra shine in Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. Superstar double-threat Chelsea Guo sings the poetic finale and takes the keys in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12. | renochamberorchestra.org

“Dancing With the Stars”

March 18 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

See the ballroom brought to life in this new production featuring favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, plus special guest stars. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Banana Split Extravaganza

March 23 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Truckee

Kids of all sizes will help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split at 1:45 PM for free at 1:45 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Gershwin Celebration

March 23 & 24 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate the 125th birthday of legendary American composer, George Gershwin, with the unabridged edition of “An American in Paris,” as well as music from one of Gershwin’s earliest musical scores, the “Overture from Primrose.” Reno Phil English Horn player Jordan Pyle will have the spotlight for Daughtery’s “Spaghetti Western.” | renophil.com

The 5 Browns

April 2 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The 5 Browns all attended The Juilliard School in New York. The 5 Browns are delivering on their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest and most excited audience they can find. | pioneercenter.com

WinterWonderGrass

April 5-7 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

WinterWonderGrass brings the best of bluegrass, acoustic roots and Americana music, along with California craft beers, wines, spirits and local food in a winter wonderland. | winterwondergrass.com

Inside-Ou

April 6 & 7 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

Violinist Rachell Ellen Wong leads this program of baroque works that speaks to the human condition, evoking the feelings of hope, loss, exuberance, anger and joy. | renochamberorchestra.org

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra Spring Concert

April 13 | Heritage Park | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra presents its Spring Concert, featuring the all-volunteer, nonprofit orchestra. The Pops is led by conductor CJ Birch. | cvpops.org