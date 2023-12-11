Festive fun activities marks Tahoe’s holiday season

Make the most of the season as Tahoe transforms into a winter wonderland, sprinkled with family fun, artistic wonders, and the melody of live music and theater. From dazzling light displays to heartwarming family fun, embark on a journey through the sparkling lights and holiday cheer. Discover the joy of the season with our curated list of Tahoe’s Holiday Happenings.

Holiday Tree Lane

Until Dec. 16 | South Shore venues

Local businesses and agencies are invited to decorate and sponsor a 6-foot, pre-lit, artificial tree to raise funds for a cause of their choice. Enter to win the trees by purchasing raffle tickets through Dec. 16. | tahoechamber.org

Let it Glow contest

Until Dec. 22 | North Shore venues

Residences and business from Carnelian Bay to Crystal Bay can compete in North Tahoe Business Association’s Let it Glow contest. Enter by Dec. 15. Community voting is Dec. 18 to 21 on social media. | northtahoebusiness.org

Holiday Fire Trucks

Until Dec. 24 | South Shore venues

Fire trucks with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Lake Valley Fire Department are decorated with holiday lights and visit local neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer. South Lake Tahoe’s truck leaves Station 1 at 5 p.m. nightly until Dec. 23. Lake Valley’s fire truck will start nightly at dark until Dec. 23. Routes available on Facebook.

Northern Lights Tahoe

Until Dec. 25 | Incline Village & Crystal Bay, Nev.

Northern Lights Tahoe is a community-powered celebration of heartwarming merriment for all ages. Festivities include Sip and Shop until Dec. 16, Christmas Tree Village on Dec. 16, and Santa and Penguin Pete at Diamond Peak on Dec. 24 and 25. | business.ivcba.org

Deck the Halls Lighting Contest

Until Dec. 31 | Incline Village & Crytal Bay

Incline Village and Crystal Bay residences and businesses take part in a community lighting contest. | business.ivcba.org

Christmas on Ice

Until Dec. 30 | Eldorado Showroom | Reno, Nev.

Glide into family-friendly fun with world-class synchronized skating and freestyle figures skating performed on ice alongside a stunning cast of singers. | caesars.com

Christmas on the Comstock

Until Dec. 31 | Virginia City, Nev.

Festivities include train rides on the V&T Candy Cane Express and the electrified Train O’ Lights until Dec. 24, Christmas concert at Red Dog Saloon on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., the Mark Twain and Friends Holiday Spectacular at Piper’s Opera House on Dec. 23 and more. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Heavenly Holidays Family Festival

Until Dec. 31 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Holidays Family Festival runs through New Year’s Eve featuring daily tree lightings Holiday Paint & Sip, the Village Ice Sculpture Contest, meet your favorite Disney Characters, Champagne and Chocolate Sleigh Rides, the Frost Shoreline Snowshoe Experience, Winter Film Stream Festival, Lake Tahoe Ferris Wheel, Lake Tahoe Build-a-Bear and A Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Holly Arts

Until Jan. 2 | North Tahoe Arts | Tahoe City & Kings Beach

North Tahoe Arts hosts Holly Arts to the Artisan Shop in Tahoe City and North Tahoe Art Center in Kings Beach. This holiday fair offers festive shopping with locally crafted artisan gifts. | northtahoearts.org

Let It Glow contest

Until Jan. 7 | Reno, Nev

The Biggest Little City’s annual holiday lighting competition offers voting through December with categories including Most Reno, Most Griswold, Most Creative, Best in District, Most Lit District and more. | visitrenotahoe.com

“Nutcracker”

Dec. 13 & 14 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Dec. 22 & 23 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Reno Dance Company’s “Nutcracker” production features a lavish blend of costumes, scenery and choreography. | grandsierraresort.com, @renodanceco

“Christmas with the Crawfords”

Dec. 13-17, 20-22 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The pure Hollywood camp of this hilarious cult classic is based on an actual Christmas Eve live radio broadcast from Joan Crawford’s Brentwood mansion in 1949. It’s a loving homage to Hollywood’s Golden Age, starring exaggerated silver screen icons such as Judy Garland, Ethel Merman and the Andrews Sisters. | bruka.org

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

Dec. 14-17 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

It’s a twist on the classic holiday movie set in a radio studio in the 1940s. | renolittletheater.org

Trombones for the Holidays

Dec. 15 | Airport Gardens | Reno, Nev.

Get a sneak peek of Sounds of the Season with this free concert by the Reno Wind Symphony’s Trombone Troupe at noon. | renowindsymphony.com

Festive Friday

Dec. 15 | Downtown Truckee

Festive Friday means free downtown parking and special events from 4 to 8 p.m. while shopping at local businesses. Free TART Connect ride service available. | historictruckee.com

Santa Trains

Dec. 15-16 | Western Pacific Railroad Museum | Portola

All aboard the festive, lighted Santa Trains from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy free homemade cookies, hot cider, coffee and hot chocolate with Santa and Mrs. Claus. | wplives.org

“Messiah” Holiday Concert

Dec. 15, 17 & 23 | Area venues

Maestro James Rawie leads TOCCATO-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in Handel’s

“Messiah” and other seasonal favorites. Dec. 15 in Incline Village, Nev., Dec. 17 in South Lake Tahoe and Dec. 23 in Reno, Nev. | toccatatahoe.org

“Tahoe Nutcracker”

Dec. 15-17 | North Tahoe High School | Tahoe City

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective presents a holiday classic set in the ballroom of Tahoe Tavern in 1919 starring professional guest artists, community members and local dancers of all ages. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | laketahoedancecollective.org

“Nutcracker”

Dec. 15-17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual “Nutcracker” ballet led by artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne with Laura Jackson conducting the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra through Tchaikovsky’s moving score. A special Sugar Plum Party will be held after the afternoon performances for children to meet the Nutcracker characters. | avaballet.com

Fa La La Fridays

Dec. 15 & 22 | Downtown Carson City, Nev.

Join events and shop for special offers from participating downtown businesses. | downtowncarson.org

Winter Wonders

Dec. 15-31 (select dates) | The Village at Northstar | Truckee

Formerly known as Noel Nights, Winter Wonders is a magical time where the Village at Northstar to life with live music, ice skating, s’mores under the starry Sierra sky and family activities to celebrate the holidays. | northstarcalifornia.com

Holiday Bazaar & Market

Dec. 16 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

This regional retail experience will highlight art, crafts, interactive activities, food, drinks, music and more from 12 to 7 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Chocolate Nugget Winter Wonderland

Dec. 16 | Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory | New Washoe City, Nev.

A candy factory in Washoe Valley transforms into a free winter wonderland featuring photos with Santa, outdoor movie theater, holiday gift shopping, food trucks from 3 to 6 p.m. | chocolatenuggetcandyfactory.com

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

Dec. 16 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

Feel the magic with a whimsically brilliant Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts featuring a world-renowned cast of sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics and much more. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Santa Train

Dec. 16 & 17 | Wabuska Depot | Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Railroad Museum offers the Santa Train. Ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic V& T Railroad No. 25 steam locomotive. Santa hands out candy canes to all the riders and listens to children’s Christmas wishes. | carsonrailroadmuseum.org

Holidays on the Ranch Wagon Rides

Dec. 16 & 17 | Silver Saddle Ranch | Carson City, Nev.

Join mule-pulled wagon rides through the ranchlands of Silver Saddle Ranch to celebrate the holidays from 2 to 5 p.m. | RSVP visitcarsoncity.com

“Glad Tidings” Holiday Concert

Dec. 16 & 17 | Truckee High School Auditorium | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus presents a holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 17. | truckeechorus.org

“Die Difficult”

Dec. 16-17, 21-23 | Good Luck Macbeth Theater | Reno, Nev.

“Die Difficult” is an original parody of the popular 1988 action film “Die Hard” that may or may not be a holiday movie. | goodluckmacbeth.org

Holiday Markets

Dec. 16 & 23 | South Lake Brewing

Shop for holiday gifts from a variety of local vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Different vendors at each event. | facebook.com/southlakebrewingcompany

Holiday Markets

Dec. 16 & 23 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Enjoy artists and crafters from 3 to 8 p.m. on both days. | tahoeboho.com

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 17 | Lake Tahoe Golf Course | South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Golf Course hosts its annual Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Enjoy holiday crafts and activities. | Tickets facebook.com/laketahoegc

Santa Cruise

Dec. 17 | Lake Tahoe

Zephyr Cove Resort hosts a Santa Cruise for all ages on the “MS Dixie II.” Enjoy photos with Santa, holiday music and treats. | zephyrcove.com

Sounds of the Season

Dec. 17 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Wind Symphony performs free holiday classics at 3 p.m. | renowindsymphony.com

Winter Concert

Dec. 19 | Truckee High School Auditorium | Truckee

Students at Truckee High School perform a holiday concert at 6 p.m. | ttusd.org

“Christmas in Space: A Stellar Holiday Cirque”

Dec. 19-31 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Step into a world where intergalactic wonder meets Yuletide joy in this electrifying extravaganza featuring acrobats, aliens, daredevils, lasers and cirque performers. Showtimes at 2 & 7 p.m. | grandsierraresort.com

Winter Concert

Dec. 20 | North Tahoe High School Auditorium | Tahoe City

Students at North Tahoe High and Middle School perform a holiday concert at 6 p.m. | ttusd.org

Christmas Carol Playalong

Dec. 22 | Carson Mall | Carson City

Enjoy this free concert performed by string players of all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. | ccsymphony.com

Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 23 | Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness | Tahoe Vista

Join for a day of community movement and shopping while checking out the newly expanded studio. Meet the teachers, see a demo class and enjoy exclusive deals. Vendor market opens at 3 p.m. followed by live performances, music and dancing at 6 p.m. | tahoeflow.com

Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade

Dec. 24 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City

Experience a torchlight parade down the ski hill with Santa and the elves followed by hot chocolate and mulled wine starting at 5 p.m. | granlibakken.com

Christmas Pageant

Dec. 24 | Olympic Valley Chapel | Olympic Valley

At this popular event that draws many families, children are offered a role in the Christmas pageant as they come in the door with ready-to-go costumes from Mary and Joseph to camels and kings. Starts at 5:30 p.m. | olympicvalleychapel.org



Ski With Santa

Dec. 25 | Area venues

Many local ski resorts will host Santa skiing on the slopes for the day. Keep your eye open for Ole St. Nick.