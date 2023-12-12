Festive holiday season in Tahoe

The snow has been a bit slow coming this winter season, and while I’ve enjoyed the extra days of hiking in the forest, I’m ready to break out the snowshoes and cross-country skis and explore the winter trails.

A snowstorm arrived just in time for this holiday edition featuring a snowboarding Santa Claus on our cover, just in time for our winter edition of the Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals Guide. We publish the guide four times a year to coincide with the kickoff of Tahoe’s seasons and you’ll find hundreds of events to enjoy in this edition from holiday events, theater and dance performances (I’ll be at the “Tahoe Nutcracker”), music festivals, outdoor adventures, ski films, winter carnivals and much more to enjoy. As always, I advise purchasing your tickets now.

We also feature a roundup of New Year’s Eve celebrations. We’ll have an updated list in our next edition, but many events sell out quickly, so we’re featuring New Year’s Eve in this edition, as well. If you’re looking to dine out at your favorite restaurant that night, you’ll want to book immediately.

With the increase of snowfall in the mountains, it’s also time to brush up on your backcountry and avalanche safety courses. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to backcountry adventures (and that includes snowshoers and Nordic skiers), you’ll want to check out our “Avy savvy” roundup of upcoming courses and resources of where to find a class locally in this edition.

Local cookbooks

Food editor Priya Hutner offers a look at some of her favorite cookbooks penned by local authors for this holiday season from the artful “Cuisine Unique” to the unique idea of pairing horror movies and recipes for the “Horror Movie Night Cookbook.” There’s something for every type of cook to enjoy in her feature “Tantalizing Tahoe treats: Local cookbooks to enjoy, gift.”

Hocus Focus

Many readers have called and emailed me to lament the loss of the Hocus Focus puzzle in the magazine. When I asked a group of local kids to rank all the available puzzles for kids, none of them wanted the Hocus Focus, so we cut it along with our horoscope in November to make room for more activities for kids. Seems like Hocus Focus was a favorite among many of our older readers (and a few kids). While we won’t be bringing it back to the print edition, I will include it in our monthly newsletter.

