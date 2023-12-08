Winter Preparedness Guide: Winter Driving Tips

Driving in the winter in the mountains presents its own challenges unique to the Tahoe Sierra from knowing how to drive in snowy conditions, when to put chains on your cars and when to stay home, and what to carry in your car in case you get stuck or stranded during a winter storm.

Check conditions first

Before going anywhere, check the weather conditions and the road conditions for potential chain controls and road closures. All the mountain passes in the Tahoe region may close during heavy snowstorms or require chains.

Also fill up your windshield wiper fluid with one that is rated for 0 degrees Fahrenheit; it has been known to dip into the single digits overnight.

Travel during the week

It’s not uncommon for it to take 8 hours or longer to travel from the Bay Area to Tahoe during a snowstorm or on weekends. First, if it’s snowing or is going to snow, leave for your trip a day early or a day later and avoid the traffic. Second, planning on arriving and departing during the week instead of Friday through Sunday.

Stay on the highways

Don’t try to take sideroads through neighborhoods or lesser-used roads during a snowstorm. These roads will likely not be plowed, will not have shoulders to pull off on and conditions will be icier. The main highways are always the first to be plowed and are constantly maintained; side roads are not and you may get stuck in the snow.

Using chains

Always carry chains. Ideally, you should purchase them before coming to Tahoe and practice putting them on.

Know which wheels they go on in your car. It will vary by model.

Watch our video made with Mountain Hardware on how to put chains on our Facebook page or visit dot.ca.gov

Carry cash if you plan to use a chain installer and be prepared to wait in long lines.

Chain installers are not allowed to sell or rent chains.

When removing chains, drive beyond the signs reading “End of Chain Control” to a pull-off area where you can safely remove them.

Pack out all chains, even the broken ones, and any equipment.

After a snowstorm, check chain control requirements. You can receive a ticket for not having chains on and you won’t be able to travel over many passes if you don’t have chains on.

The speed limit when chains are required is 25 or 30 mph

What to pack in your car

Along with chains, you should be prepared to spend extended time on the roads traveling to Tahoe during a snowstorm. Here’s our recommendations for what to pack:

Carry gloves, hats, winter jackets and snow boots for every member of the family

Bring extra waterproof gloves to use for putting on chains (you don’t want to use your expensive ski gloves), a headlight to wear in case you’re doing this in the dark, and towels to kneel on and for clean up.

Ice scrapers and a shovel to dig out your car

Sand or cat litter for traction if you get stuck

Warm blankets and extra clothing

Water and food (don’t leave the food in your car once you arrive; bears do roam the area in the winter, too)

Cell phone chargers and keep them charged

Keep the gas tank full. During power outages, gas pumps may not work.

No parking on roadways

Parking is prohibited on roadway shoulders in nearly all localities between Nov. 1 and May 1 and will result in a ticket and damage to your vehicle during snow removal operations.

Driving tips

Remove all the snow from your car after a storm. Tahoe snow has a high-water content that will turn into ice when left on your car.

Never pour hot water on car windows. They will crack. Buy an ice scraper and let your car warm up.

Remove all the snow from your car. Don’t leave snow on the roof; it will slide when it starts to melt and obscure your entire windshield. You’ll also get a ticket for doing so.

Slow down and don’t tailgate. 4WD and snow tires or studs will not help you stop your car if it’s icy.

Don’t use your high beams at night during a snowstorm.

Stay at least 4 car lengths back from snowplows and snow removal equipment.

Bridges freeze first, so slow down before reaching a bridge.

Avalanches pose a danger to drivers on mountain roads. If you are caught in an avalanche, stay in your vehicle and turn off the engine to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning from a clogged tailpipe.

Winter resources



California road conditions | quickmap.dot.ca.gov (800) 427-7623



Chain requirements | dot.ca.gov

Create a home disaster kit | redcross.org or thetahoeweekly.com

FEMA | ready.gov

Nevada Road conditions | nvroads.com , (877) 687-6237 or 511 (while in Nevada)

Tahoe Living with Fire | tahoelivingwithfire.com

Winter Driving Tips | dot.ca.gov

Sign up for emergency alerts



Alpine County | alpinecountyca.gov

City of South Lake Tahoe | cityofslt.us

Douglas County | douglascountynv.gov

El Dorado County | ready.edso.org

Nevada County | mynevadacounty.com

Placer County | placer.ca.gov

Town of Truckee | truckeepolice.com Washoe County | washoecounty.gov

